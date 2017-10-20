Asia Argento leaves Italy after being attacked by the press since revealing she was raped

i'm convinced the world hates women. that fucking sucks and i hope she finds peace elsewhere :( Reply

Thread

Link

It really does, which is why comments like John Kelly's about how women are "sacred" pisses me off so much. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Sis there is no convincing. 😞The world does hate women. It’s just a fact (rip rich cronin) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

:( ur icon is such a mood tho, lol Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I never believed it didn't. History books, religious text, societal norms. Every angle of the human existence tells me that women have only lasted this long because of being able to bear children, and, a lot of the time, that isn't even good enough. Look at communities in Asia (I think China and India, but don't quote me) where they've purposefully nurtured and encouraged the very existence of boys vs. girls that 15, 20, 25, 30 years later there are no women to for the men to date and be married to. Like, it blows my mind that no one thought of just that logic since the hate for women is just that strong. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I hate the world Reply

Thread

Link

The trash coming out of Italy is so fucked up. I feel so awful for her. It seems like she has a great support system around her so I hope that helps.



They're obviously different situations in some ways but I remember when I read so much about Ingrid Bergman's life and how the Italian press (and the US of course. cough, congress) treated her after the whole Roberto Rossellini/letter stuff and they really haven't changed one damn bit. Reply

Thread

Link

idk much abt how the press treated them, but i mean, it would be a pretty shocking scandal even by today's standards & they were both kind of morally in the wrong, so i get why the press would villainize them - and especially her, of course, bc women are always the homewrecker seductresses, rme. even today people/the media can't let go of the whole jolie/aniston/pitt thing & it was nowhere near as shocking or morally questionable as their affair... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It was way more than that though. I mean, a member of congress slut shamed an her on the senate floor, calling her evil, etc - and then tried to propose a bill on films based on morality. And wanting to outright ban her from making films in Hollywood. The Italian press were loving it and encouraged all of it. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Yeah, it's like "Welcome to Italy, 1917." They're a hundred years behind as far as women's rights and respect for women goes. It's like the dark ages. They're really into repressing women on all fronts. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I wish these hateful dicks would think logically for two fucking seconds. Why would someone lie about this? They know they're going to be under scrutiny and go through hell from at least a portion of the public; it's not something almost anyone would go through willingly. Reply

Thread

Link

they don't actually care tbh. their pathology and hatred wills them to find a reason and they fervently believe it against all logic or empathy, even when dozens of victims have come forward. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

They don’t actually think she’s lying. They know she’s not and that’s why it’s even more important to shut her up and discredit her. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

long story short, people suck. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Shit like this makes want to curl up in a ball and never leave my bed. Reply

Thread

Link

Gross and unsurprising. Reply

Thread

Link

glad she's getting the fuck out of there and sad she has to go at all Reply

Thread

Link

Sometimes I don't want to assume that a country's whole press is doing this without real proof; maybe part of me can't comprehend that so many are doing this openly like at least try to be "neutral"?



Reply

Thread

Link

we even had a column that called her a prostitute. I did not read a single comment on any newspaper comment section that did not insult her. its truly sad and gross Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

smdh.



i know this place loves to knock religion. to a degree that's almost eye roll worthy. but i really wonder since it's such a catholic country, if that plays into how Italy treats women in the press? What's going on with her is unfortunately nothing knew. The Italian press is ruthless.



honestly when it comes to the press, even tabloid press, i think most people don't realize how much better the USA does that one. the european tabloid press is vicious as fuck. here, they just say Jen Aniston is pregnant every other week. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

why are humans so awful Reply

Thread

Link

Honestly...what...the...fuck...is wrong with people!?! Reply

Thread

Link

Fucking Italian press. I said this in another post, but that Amanda Knox documentary really opened my eyes to how amazingly shitty they are towards anything to do with women and sex. Reply

Thread

Link

It's really scary. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

they really are. i've read a few true crimes books before that, and while I'd like to see some of the historical and cultural things, and i know there are good people there, Italy is on the list of countries i'd not want to live in. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This is exactly what I was thinking! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I was thinking about the Amanda Knox doc as well. Ugh. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Italy is extremely gross about women Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





BTW, I don't know if this was already posted: "Sean Young Says Harvey Weinstein Exposed Himself to Her in the Early ’90s"

http://www.vulture.com/2017/10/sean-young-says-harvey-weinstein-exposed-himself-to-her.html It's so awful. She's a fighter but this shit is just horrifying.BTW, I don't know if this was already posted: "Sean Young Says Harvey Weinstein Exposed Himself to Her in the Early ’90s" Reply

Thread

Link

When you look t Sean Young, those she's accused over the years of harassment, and then see how she was treated because she's a little out there, a little eccentric, it's sickening.



1. James Woods

2. Warren Beatty

3. Harv the serial rapist.



and yet SHE is the liar? O_O (baffled) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link