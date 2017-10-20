Asia Argento leaves Italy after being attacked by the press since revealing she was raped
Goddamn you monsters in Italy. Goddamn you HW. Goddamn you who knew and did nothing. https://t.co/tqGVIqniLr— rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) October 20, 2017
- Actress/director Asia Argento is currently relocating to Berlin to escape the "climate of tension” and “victim blaming.”
- She was one of the women who came forward to talk to the New Yorker about being raped by Weinstein
- While the American media has largely condemned Weinstein, in her native Italy Argento has been mocked in the press who have mostly taken to trying to prove that she's lying when not blaming her for being raped
Total bullshit. Poor Asia.
It really does, which is why comments like John Kelly's about how women are "sacred" pisses me off so much.
They're obviously different situations in some ways but I remember when I read so much about Ingrid Bergman's life and how the Italian press (and the US of course. cough, congress) treated her after the whole Roberto Rossellini/letter stuff and they really haven't changed one damn bit.
i know this place loves to knock religion. to a degree that's almost eye roll worthy. but i really wonder since it's such a catholic country, if that plays into how Italy treats women in the press? What's going on with her is unfortunately nothing knew. The Italian press is ruthless.
honestly when it comes to the press, even tabloid press, i think most people don't realize how much better the USA does that one. the european tabloid press is vicious as fuck. here, they just say Jen Aniston is pregnant every other week.
BTW, I don't know if this was already posted: "Sean Young Says Harvey Weinstein Exposed Himself to Her in the Early ’90s"
http://www.vulture.com/2017/10/sean-young-says-harvey-weinstein-exposed-himself-to-her.html
1. James Woods
2. Warren Beatty
3. Harv the serial rapist.
and yet SHE is the liar? O_O (baffled)