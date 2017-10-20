Joan Smalls, Yoncé

Asia Argento leaves Italy after being attacked by the press since revealing she was raped


  • Actress/director Asia Argento is currently relocating to Berlin to escape the "climate of tension” and “victim blaming.”

  • She was one of the women who came forward to talk to the New Yorker about being raped by Weinstein

  • While the American media has largely condemned Weinstein, in her native Italy Argento has been mocked in the press who have mostly taken to trying to prove that she's lying when not blaming her for being raped

Total bullshit. Poor Asia.
