The Most Critically Acclaimed Movie of the Year 2000-2017

ONTD do you rely on critics to influence your movie watching



Yes tbh Reply

There are a couple people that I trust and like to read what they have to say but generally speaking I do like to make my ~own opinion lol some of my favorite movies were critically flops Reply

ia Reply

same Reply

Sideways is so boring Reply

Awww I loved it. The scene where the car ends up going into the tree, I was guffawing. And the naked floppy penis guy. Lols 4ever. The cast was perfect. Reply

yeah i couldn't make it past the first half hour Reply

was that the one with those four drunk white people for two hours straight? Reply

Hdu Sanda Oh is Korean! Reply

Completely agree. IDGI. Reply

and every character in it is a terrible person Reply

it is! Reply

ita. all alexander payne movies are super hit and miss for me. like, i ADORE nebraska & election, but hated sideways & the descendants. can't think of any other director that i have such a love/hate relationship with, lol. Reply

its the only alexander payne movie i dont like. Reply

I think Sideways was the first movie that made me actively go "why I am I supposed to care about these boring white guys?" Reply

critics 100% influence my watching because i saw boyhood 99% on rotten tomatoes and thought it'd be fantastic and here i am, 3 years later, still bitter that i wasted my life on that cesspool. Reply

Lmao, same. I fucking hated it and I roll my eyes every time someone praises it. Reply

lmao boyhood Reply

I hated Boyhood too. I get that it was a passion project for Linklater and Patricia Arquette was really good imo but i have never been so bored watching a movie in my life. And the natural conversation / observational dialogue just felt awkward on screen to me. Reply

between this and birdman being the top two contenders for that year, ugh. wish the academy got some sense to just fucking prize it to whiplash, the superior film Reply

i looooooved whiplash. so much better than la la land! it was so stressful to watch lol. Reply

Birdman was way too pretentious even for me; I was hardly a Boyhood stan, but I wanted it to win over that. But my fave of 2014 was A Most Violent Year and that got legit ignored, so hew knows @ me. Reply

the real tragedy was that Gone Girl wasn't even nominated for Best Picture (or anything aside from Actress), instead it was all a bunch of bland white male-led movies that everyone forgot about. Reply

Agreed - Whiplash had me on edge in the best way possible. Reply

It has its moments but in the end the "it took 12 years to film!!!" thing felt like a gimmick, and the main character is pretty insufferable. Reply

boyhood was such a cool idea in concept and i love richard linklater but.... ooh boy i hated that movie Reply

I still haven't seen it, I want to though. Reply

Boyhood may be one of the most overrated movies I've ever seen. I literally couldn't give five shits about the kid and the movie gave me no reason to care. (Which makes me really surprised that I liked Moonlight, which is basically Boyhood but with way more interesting characters I actually cared about.) Reply

I hated boyhood with a passion, I can't believe I stayed awake watching it Reply

yeah, if the critic seems sound i am influenced by reviews. if they sound like a tool i am not.



if they're peter bradshaw i just don't read them because he'll tell you the entire plot and how it fucking ends Reply

I figure it's not great to act like critics are all-knowing and objectively right, but this whole "omg they're such jealous meanies and they don't like ANYTHING" pushback is so childish. At this point I swear it's much less common to find an online review that doesn't have a butthurt comment -- not just dissenting, but legit ~offended that a critic likes or doesn't like a thing. It's so stupid.



I keep an eye on reviews just because I like to know what the ~cultural conversation is or whatever, but if there's something I really want to see out of curiosity/morbid fascination/dumb loyalty to someone involved/etc, I'll see it regardless of reviews. (Which is why I'm seeing The Snowman tomorrow, lol.) And every year there are a few super-acclaimed things that I think are massively overrated (see also: DOR's entire filmography).I figure it's not great to act like critics are all-knowing and objectively right, but this whole "omg they're such jealous meanies and they don't like ANYTHING" pushback is so childish. At this point I swear it's much less common to find an online review thathave a butthurt comment -- not just dissenting, but legit ~offended that a critic likes or doesn't like a thing. It's so stupid. Reply

I saw one of these gifs on twitter; When did they do this? Reply

Pretty recently, when they were out west for L.A. PodFest. I legit thought they were kidding when they said they were hanging out at the "Giphy offices," because I somehow did not know that...Giphy actually has offices, where they actually make their own gifs, but they do! I'm so sad there isn't an "R.I.P.D." one, though, as I say that like twice a day. Reply

Eric <3 Reply

IA with this Reply

yeah executives being mad about rotten tomatoes is a good example of that. Reply

screaming at this gif!!! Reply

word of mouth tends to (though not always) follow critical reception and i'm perfectly susceptible to the forces of good/bad word of mouth.



on a conscious level tho, critics don't mean dick to me. Reply

Also, it's Viggo Mortensen's birthday today!



I saw each of the LotR movies at least 15x in theaters. It was what my friends and I did every single time we got together. I've watched them probably 100+ times each since then.Also, it's Viggo Mortensen's birthday today! Reply

I was surprised to see all 3 LOTR as the top rated for that year. I liked them, and wow at how many times you've seen them (!) but I wondered how authentic the metacritic scores are, for a film to have that record for all of them.



.....



Viggo used to be on my top 5 list



But then I had to cancel him during the election because he's one of those mansplainers who hated HRC because REASONS. I was all sad and pouty @ his misogyny. Reply

yeah, I have no idea re: the critic scores & dgaf, lol. I saw them at just the right time in my life, with a bunch of other (homeschooled) kids who also latched onto it, and it became our thing. I even ended up getting a LotR tattoo around my 21st birthday.



I didn't follow too many celeb reactions to politics before/during the election. that is soooooooooooo disappointing to hear, ugh. Reply

He grew up in Latin America tho. He has reasons to dislike Hillary that goes beyond misogyny. Reply

I fucking love LOTR and watch the entire extended trilogy at least once a year. Reply

if i'm meh about a film and see its gotten rave reviews then i will watch it and if i see a film that looks good but its been panned by critics i will still watch it tbh



most of my fave films have received lukewarm or poor reviews lol oop Reply

i've only seen 3 of those movies omg



i look at rotten tomatoes scores for movies before i watch them but i will often watch a movie with a bad score anyway if it has someone i like in it. i'm still mad about king arthur: legend of the sword. the critics were wrong!!! it was good! Reply

King Arthur was such a fun movie, Idk what critics expected or wanted. I'm tired of leaving the movies hyped for a sequel and then nothing cause they "flop". I'm still waiting on a Man from UNCLE sequel. Reply

i didn't realize carol was so critically acclaimed. i loved that movie. Reply

i remember critics could not stop praising its masterful directing and cinematography, before actually getting into the story/acting Reply

So glad Netflix grabbed it. It’s truly art. Reply

I like critics, but I agree that sometimes.....I don't agree! And that's fine.



Critics are people who have training, and the people who get so angry at them usually are two things - they don't have training, and they don't realize that all film is subjective and that their opinion is not the end all be all. Reply

It's really depends because Art of War with Wesley Snipes and Starship Troopers are film classics to me and they were critically panned.



Reviews are contributing factors but not the end-all of my decision to see the film.

Matt Taibbi wrote a good review of zero dark 30. most of the american media fucked that up, no surprise there Reply

Thread

What did he say? Reply

http://www.rollingstone.com/politics/news/zero-dark-thirty-is-osama-bin-ladens-last-victory-over-america-20130116 Basically he liked the movie as an action film but the storytelling was dishonest and ultimately just a monument to how fucked US (and to an extent western) foreign policy was post 9/11 Reply

