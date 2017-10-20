The Most Critically Acclaimed Movie of the Year 2000-2017
The most critically acclaimed movie of the year from 2000 to 2017 https://t.co/dMlu0gCsQJ pic.twitter.com/FJSwSRFDlE— Business Insider (@businessinsider) 19 October 2017
Partial list, source uses Metacritic ratings
2000 Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon
2004 Sideways
2009 The Hurt Locker
2012 Zero Dark Thirty
2013 12 Years a Slave
2016 Moonlight
ONTD do you rely on critics to influence your movie watching?
Yes tbh
if they're peter bradshaw i just don't read them because he'll tell you the entire plot and how it fucking ends
I figure it's not great to act like critics are all-knowing and objectively right, but this whole "omg they're such jealous meanies and they don't like ANYTHING" pushback is so childish. At this point I swear it's much less common to find an online review that doesn't have a butthurt comment -- not just dissenting, but legit ~offended that a critic likes or doesn't like a thing. It's so stupid.
on a conscious level tho, critics don't mean dick to me.
Also, it's Viggo Mortensen's birthday today!
Viggo used to be on my top 5 list
But then I had to cancel him during the election because he's one of those mansplainers who hated HRC because REASONS. I was all sad and pouty @ his misogyny.
I didn't follow too many celeb reactions to politics before/during the election. that is soooooooooooo disappointing to hear, ugh.
most of my fave films have received lukewarm or poor reviews lol oop
i look at rotten tomatoes scores for movies before i watch them but i will often watch a movie with a bad score anyway if it has someone i like in it. i'm still mad about king arthur: legend of the sword. the critics were wrong!!! it was good!
Critics are people who have training, and the people who get so angry at them usually are two things - they don't have training, and they don't realize that all film is subjective and that their opinion is not the end all be all.
Reviews are contributing factors but not the end-all of my decision to see the film.
