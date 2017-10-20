Amber Tamblyn Says She Supports and Believes Charlyne Yi About Husband David Cross’s Racist Jokes
I spoke to @charlyne_yi and her feelings/safety are all that matter to me. We’re good. I owe you nothing, Twitter. You’re lucky to have me.— Amber Tamblyn (@ambertamblyn) October 20, 2017
I’ll say it again. I spoke to Charlyne. I believe her. I’m about HER feelings/emotional health right now, not Twitter’s. That okay with you? https://t.co/aQU5dGqKuY— Amber Tamblyn (@ambertamblyn) October 20, 2017
I will say this for the last time. Do not hold women accountable for the actions, decisions or words of their partners. Don’t. Do it.— Amber Tamblyn (@ambertamblyn) October 20, 2017
- Follow-up to this post
- Amber's husband David Cross was called out by comedian Charlyne Yi for racist comments he made to her ten years ago.
- David issued a weird non-apology defending his playing "an asshole racist southern character." Amber said since David apologized, she doesn't want her name dragged into this mess.
- She now says she believes Charlyne's version of events.
Source 1 | 2 | 3
lmao wow. someone's in dire need of a reality check.
god needs to remind her she's just a slob like the rest of us
She's being called out for being with a man that's a known complete asshole.
Its not a good look to be vocal about various victim causes and your significant other be a perpetrator of attacks.
If you let a man nut up inside of you you're, at that point, one in the same. At least for the duration of the relationship. His opinions, thoughts and actions become yours. This is why I will always squint my eyes with suspicion at Sandra Bullock's shady, suspect ass. How could she not have known her husband was a neo-nazi?!? And how could this basic bitch not know her husband is racist?! Its just not realistic.
Edited at 2017-10-21 01:19 am (UTC)
What a weird fucking thing to say.
She should bring peace to the Middle East next- I'm in awe of her negotiating skills.
My friend who works at a studio was saying that he thinks this is the easiest way to avoid future harassment issues in a professional setting (other than men not being creepy assaulting assholes, obviously) - always have a third party present. It's not a perfect solution, but it's simple and I could see it being effective.