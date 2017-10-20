Amber Tamblyn Says She Supports and Believes Charlyne Yi About Husband David Cross’s Racist Jokes

You’re lucky to have me.



lmao wow. someone's in dire need of a reality check. Reply

ikr? talk about ego Reply

lmao d listers are always so brave Reply

LOL fucking LOL Reply

lmao right?? i have NO idea who this even is Reply

Amber has not been relevant like ever, least of all now. 😒 Reply

im crying omg the delusion Reply

lmao I was actually taken aback Reply

i have never liked this chick. her response to this situation is nagl. Reply

lmao right



god needs to remind her she's just a slob like the rest of us Reply

lmao it’s twitter Reply

I'm glad she talked to her, and I hardcore agree that people love dragging women for the actions of men (see the entire "she was asking for it" concept, for one thing), but..."you're lucky to have me"?? Not sure what to make of that. Reply

She's not being dragged as a victim shaming thing, as she's trying to twist here.



She's being called out for being with a man that's a known complete asshole.



Its not a good look to be vocal about various victim causes and your significant other be a perpetrator of attacks. Reply

"Do not hold women accountable for the actions, decisions or words of their partners. Don’t. Do it."



If you let a man nut up inside of you you're, at that point, one in the same. At least for the duration of the relationship. His opinions, thoughts and actions become yours. This is why I will always squint my eyes with suspicion at Sandra Bullock's shady, suspect ass. How could she not have known her husband was a neo-nazi?!? And how could this basic bitch not know her husband is racist?! Its just not realistic. Reply

Oy, you again. Reply

Link

OMG, I thought I was the only one that was worried about Sandra's black children. I don't believe that he never showed his racist side when they were married, I'm sure it had to have come out and right after they broke up, she adopted a black child and her ex is posing in an SS uniform WTF! And people wonder why black people are worried when white people adopt black children. Reply

Link

so his opinions, thoughts, and actions are transferred inside you through semen? what if you use a condom? Reply

Link

I've heard about so many white women with racists ass husbands and boyfriends that just brush it off as, "oh he didn't really mean it, he was just joking and he's totally not racist," nonsense and then play like their surprised when their so and so says something vile and act shocked at their racism.



Edited at 2017-10-21 01:19 am (UTC) Reply

Link

I literally just unfollowed her Reply

Link

lmao Reply

Link

Same. She’s always been pretty full of herself I didn’t really notice until all this happened. The fact she thinks we’re lucky that she’s on Twitter is my breaking point. I have people that are so far up their own ass. Reply

Link

i still can't believe that weird ass excuse he made up? like???? Reply

Link

I mean she has a point tho, David might be trash, but there's absolutely no reason for her to dragged for what HE has said, like, let women be Reply

Link

literally no one dragged her until she brought herself into the conversation. someone @ed her and complimented her in that very same tweet and she threw a hissy fit about how ppl were being mean to poor old amy Reply

Link

right? she included herself in the narrative. Reply

Link

right? now she's all ~our husband's actions don't define us~ but she was the one telling other ppl not to @ her if they're criticizing her husband & basically being his apologist, like wtf. Reply

Link

ontd and twitter are two different things. I'm sure people were getting on her there. Reply

Parent

Exactly. I think some people missed that part.

Link

She should have muted/blocked people who were @ing her, she honestly inserted HERSELF into the conversation with her b.s. tweet about how he "apologized". Reply

Link

with all the shit that went down last week I saw plenty of comments here about not coming for women because of what their men do, and yet here we are this week. I absolutely understand that racism and sexual assault are two very different things, but the comments this week about Amber are in stark contrast to the comments about employees at the Weinstein company and Weinstein's wife. Reply

Link

ot but i love your icon Reply

Link

if you're on twitter calling out creeps but married to one, that deserves to be called out? Reply

Link

"you're lucky to have me" lmao, keep telling yourself that, whitey. Reply

Link

Amber has been busy af the past week going to bat for ain't shit men. Reply

Link

she's been dragging them too tho like harvey and trump Reply

Link

Good point. Reply

Link

yeah, and conflating bernie with those 2 as well, like ?! Reply

Link

You’re lucky to have me.



Link

omg Reply

Link

it's his day!!!! Reply

Link

You’re lucky to have me.



What a weird fucking thing to say. Reply

Link

I spoke to @charlyne_yi and her feelings/safety are all that matter to me. We’re good.



She should bring peace to the Middle East next- I'm in awe of her negotiating skills. Reply

Link

jared kushner realness! Reply

Link

lmfao Reply

Link

I read a really nice story about him today (dunno if it were posted here). Schwimmer was being interviewed by a female reporter and the restaurant was too loud so he suggested that they have dinner in his room and offered to have a third party present. The reporter said that Schwimmer seemed to understand and was sympathetic to how fucking creepy it could be for her to be alone with him the room. Reply

Link

i loved all the replies abt him in that thread, he seems like a thoroughly decent human being & i had no idea! Reply

Link

that's really nice Reply

Link

link? that sounds really interesting Reply

Link

That's really excellent and thoughtful.



My friend who works at a studio was saying that he thinks this is the easiest way to avoid future harassment issues in a professional setting (other than men not being creepy assaulting assholes, obviously) - always have a third party present. It's not a perfect solution, but it's simple and I could see it being effective. Reply

Link

That's really nice of him. I know it's like, the bare minimum but after these past couple of weeks, it's nice to hear an anecdote about a man being decent Reply

Link

lol saw him today at the museum I work at! Reply

Link

i wonder if she's just saying this cos of the backlash she received Reply

Link

she seems to have the exact same personality/typing style of an acquaintance of mine (an acquaintance who seems to think we're bffs and white woman splains things all over fb, but is a FEMINIST and all about SUPPORTING POC OK!!) and i read this in her voice. Reply

Link

i'm glad she said she believes charlyne but she should just stop talking at this point Reply

Link