Amber Tamblyn Says She Supports and Believes Charlyne Yi About Husband David Cross’s Racist Jokes

- Follow-up to this post
- Amber's husband David Cross was called out by comedian Charlyne Yi for racist comments he made to her ten years ago.
- David issued a weird non-apology defending his playing "an asshole racist southern character." Amber said since David apologized, she doesn't want her name dragged into this mess.
- She now says she believes Charlyne's version of events.

