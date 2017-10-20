queen

The 20 (5) Best Foreign-Language Horror Films of the 21st Century






15. I Saw The Devil (dir. Kim Jee-woon, 2010)
On a dark road, taxi driver Kyung-chul comes across a scared female motorist stranded in a broken-down vehicle. He pulls over - but not to help her. When the woman's head is discovered in a local river, her devastated fiancé, Kim Soo-hyeon, a trained secret agent, becomes obsessed with hunting down her killer. Once he finds Kyung-chul, things get twisted and a demented game of cat and mouse begins.



10. A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night (dir. Ana Lily Amirpour, 2014)
In the Iranian ghost-town Bad City, a place that reeks of death and loneliness, the townspeople are unaware they are being stalked by a lonesome vampire.


6. The Devil's Backbone (dir. Guillermo del Toro, 2001)
After losing his father, 10-year-old Carlos arrives at the Santa Lucia School, which shelters orphans of the Republican militia and politicians, and is taken in by the steely headmistress, Carmen, and the kindly professor, Casares. Gradually, Carlos uncovers the secrets of the school, including the youthful ghost that wanders the grounds.


2. Inside (dir. Julien Maury, 2007)
A scissor-wielding psychopath terrorizes a pregnant widow on Christmas Eve.


1. Let the Right One In (dir. Tomas Alfredson, 2008)
A 12-year-old boy befriends a mysterious young girl whose appearance in town suspiciously coincides with a horrifying series of murders.



what's your favorite foreign movie, ontd? bonus points if it's horror
