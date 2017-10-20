The 20 (5) Best Foreign-Language Horror Films of the 21st Century





also, justice for train to busan!!! Reply

it's perfect tbh. i laughed, i cried, i screamed. it had it all! Reply

such a good film lol. Reply

mte, I like Busan more than all the films on this list.



And The Host too, although I suppose it's more a monster movie than a horror. Reply

mte that movie was so good Reply

mte! that movie was such a blast Reply

i love this movie so much omg!!!! Reply

Does Pan's Labyrinth count? Reply

as horror? yes imo, but i think a lot of ppl will disagree lol Reply

it should count imo, the pale man scene alone is scarier than most straight up horror movies these days. Reply

Yes. People have a rigid idea of what horror is (*cough*those people are ignorant*cough*), but Pan's should be considered. Maybe more horror-fantasy. Reply

It should! Reply

100% yes imo Reply

just watched that for the first time today, incredible Reply

Martyrs (the original) is fucking crazy, i just saw Inside and that was ok, but Martyrs and High Tension are two of my fave foreign-language horror movies. Reply

I was very depressed after watching martyrs.

Also oop @ me not knowing the remake was already released. I thought it got cancelled. Reply

i literally couldn't finish martyrs. after the woman with the ... uh... helmet or w/e nailed into her head jumped out i was like fuck this, nope.



i remember i called the guy who rec'd it to me an asshole the next time i saw him. Reply

Happy they got #1 right. I can use this icon after 84 years. Reply

I know your feels bb, but this is my everyday icon Reply

Oh wow. Definitely want to try to get through this list this month! Reply

20. “We Are What We Are” (2010)

19. “Alléluia” (2014)

18. “Evolution” (2015)

17. “Suicide Club” (2001)

16. “A Tale of Two Sisters” (2003)

15.) “I Saw the Devil” (2010)

14.) “Trouble Every Day” (2001)

13.) “High Tension” (2003)

12.) “Goodnight Mommy” (2014)

11.) “Raw” (2016)

10.) “A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night” (2014)

9.) “Ju-on: The Grudge” (2002)

8.) “Martyrs” (2008)

7.) “[REC]” (2007)

6.) “The Devil’s Backbone” (2001)

5.) “Audition” (2000, US Release)

4.) “The Orphanage” (2007)

3.) “Pulse” (2001)

2.) “Inside” (2007)

1.) “Let the Right One In” (2008) Reply

i'm lazy, ty lmao Reply

I thought they meant the David Duchovny sci-fi comedy Evolution at first. Reply

The Orphanage made me cry so damn hard.



And Pulse did nothing for me at all. Reply

I watched the Pulse remake recently for a good laugh. Reply

I've seen 9 out of 20. I need to see the rest.

I bought Audition and I don't know why. That's one of those "watch only once" movies. Reply

Fuck high tension Reply

I didn't enjoy Goodnight Mommy. Also I still need to finish Raw. Reply

No Under The Shadow = list is fail Reply

I’ve seen the top 11? Lol Reply

[REC]!!!



I even love REC 2 & REC:Apocalypse idc.



I love that shudder has so many foreign movies since it keeps from having to dick about with subtitles and finding links thru legal and not so legal means. Reply

i don't think i ever watched REC: Apocalypse, but i do love the one with the bride! Reply

REC 3 is the superior REC and I'll maintain that position until the day I die Reply

Yeah I haven’t gotten around to apocalypse yet but 1-3 are all great. 3 might actually be my favorite, it’s so much fun Reply

I don't really like horror movies but I loved El Orfanato. Reply

i don't really like them either cause i think they're boring with basic plotlines but some of them deserve a chance Reply

you wound me Reply

Love me some I Saw The Devil, Battle Royale, Let The Right One In, and High Tension. So many good foreign horror movies out there. Reply

yessss at your icon! i hate lee byung-hun but he was amazing in this movie Reply

i've seen half these films, i hope the other half are easy to find online



also, good night mommy was bad. like yeah it was shot well but everything else was a boring, predictable mess Reply

I love A Tale Of Two Sisters. Definitely in my top ten. I feel so bad for Moon Geun Young, who played the younger sister. Nearly lost her arm and has had to postpone her career. Reply

Let The Right One In is fabulous, def my fave from that list.



Tesis (1998) is one of my faves too. it's between thriller & horror, but SO good.





also Häxan - Witchcraft Through The Ages (1922), which is visually incredible & surprisingly progressive for its time.





other than that, i'm a sucker for Dario Argento & Mario Bava's horror movies. and Possession of course! Reply

i'm already in love with Häxan 👀📝 Reply

it's really amazing. it's a silent movie & it's part documentary, part fictionalized depictions of 'witchcraft' which are the horror movie-like parts. like, the whole thing is abt explaining and deconstructing myths, and my fave thing abt it is how there's v clear feminist undertones to the whole thing (despite the fact that the director was a man). Reply

ugh i love häxan Reply

i remember watching tesis like ~5 years ago, i don't remember most of it but i remember liking it lol Reply

I've gotta remember to watch Haxan when it's on next weekend... Reply

This perfect taste... Reply

I Saw The Devil destroyed me emotionally in such a way that I never thought was possible. I always recommend it to people. Reply

I've already seen a few of these, I saw the remake of Let the Right One In, and did not really enjoy it, so I'll give a try to the original



Suicide Club and I Saw the Devil are still on my watchlist. The Orphanage was actually fucking depressing. My french ass still never saw Haute Tension, Martyrs or A l'intérieur, need to fix that asap. I liked Grave, but wasn't as into it as I thought I'd be



Audition was a trip lmao and Goodnight Mommy truly fucked me up. Loved the aesthetic from A Girl Walks Alone at Night



Edited at 2017-10-20 08:36 pm (UTC)

It's too good and terrifying lol



But since a Battle Royale gif is used I'll say that's my fave even tho I wouldn't call it horror it has its moments





I did attempt I Saw the Devil and it was just so depressing (duh) I had to quit. I'm a big chicken with foreign horrorIt's too good and terrifying lolBut since a Battle Royale gif is used I'll say that's my fave even tho I wouldn't call it horror it has its momentsI did attempt I Saw the Devil and it was just so depressing (duh) I had to quit. Reply

Yeah, I don't consider BR horror, and I'm usually pretty open with what can be classified as a horror movie. Reply

Honestly, I'm bored in the back seat of a car for a mini roadtrip and had nothing else to contribute lol



Idek how to classify it.

dystopian with a dash of scifi? Reply

