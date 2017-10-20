The 20 (5) Best Foreign-Language Horror Films of the 21st Century
15. I Saw The Devil (dir. Kim Jee-woon, 2010)
On a dark road, taxi driver Kyung-chul comes across a scared female motorist stranded in a broken-down vehicle. He pulls over - but not to help her. When the woman's head is discovered in a local river, her devastated fiancé, Kim Soo-hyeon, a trained secret agent, becomes obsessed with hunting down her killer. Once he finds Kyung-chul, things get twisted and a demented game of cat and mouse begins.
10. A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night (dir. Ana Lily Amirpour, 2014)
In the Iranian ghost-town Bad City, a place that reeks of death and loneliness, the townspeople are unaware they are being stalked by a lonesome vampire.
6. The Devil's Backbone (dir. Guillermo del Toro, 2001)
After losing his father, 10-year-old Carlos arrives at the Santa Lucia School, which shelters orphans of the Republican militia and politicians, and is taken in by the steely headmistress, Carmen, and the kindly professor, Casares. Gradually, Carlos uncovers the secrets of the school, including the youthful ghost that wanders the grounds.
2. Inside (dir. Julien Maury, 2007)
A scissor-wielding psychopath terrorizes a pregnant widow on Christmas Eve.
1. Let the Right One In (dir. Tomas Alfredson, 2008)
A 12-year-old boy befriends a mysterious young girl whose appearance in town suspiciously coincides with a horrifying series of murders.
what's your favorite foreign movie, ontd? bonus points if it's horror
And The Host too, although I suppose it's more a monster movie than a horror.
Also oop @ me not knowing the remake was already released. I thought it got cancelled.
i remember i called the guy who rec'd it to me an asshole the next time i saw him.
And Pulse did nothing for me at all.
I bought Audition and I don't know why. That's one of those "watch only once" movies.
I even love REC 2 & REC:Apocalypse idc.
I love that shudder has so many foreign movies since it keeps from having to dick about with subtitles and finding links thru legal and not so legal means.
also, good night mommy was bad. like yeah it was shot well but everything else was a boring, predictable mess
Tesis (1998) is one of my faves too. it's between thriller & horror, but SO good.
also Häxan - Witchcraft Through The Ages (1922), which is visually incredible & surprisingly progressive for its time.
other than that, i'm a sucker for Dario Argento & Mario Bava's horror movies. and Possession of course!
Suicide Club and I Saw the Devil are still on my watchlist. The Orphanage was actually fucking depressing. My french ass still never saw Haute Tension, Martyrs or A l'intérieur, need to fix that asap. I liked Grave, but wasn't as into it as I thought I'd be
Audition was a trip lmao and Goodnight Mommy truly fucked me up. Loved the aesthetic from A Girl Walks Alone at Night
Edited at 2017-10-20 08:36 pm (UTC)
It's too good and terrifying lol
But since a Battle Royale gif is used I'll say that's my fave even tho I wouldn't call it horror it has its moments
I did attempt I Saw the Devil and it was just so depressing (duh) I had to quit.
Idek how to classify it.
dystopian with a dash of scifi?