New Poster for Del Toro's Shape of Water

Excited for this FemShape/Thane Krios fanfic made into a film.

MTE

lol thank you for so perfectly understanding what I truly want out of life.

I liked this movie, but I wish I loved it. Slightly underwhelming

How was the acting? Specifically (obvs) Sally, Octavia and Michael Shannon?

sally is fantastic. octavia doesn't have much to do but she's great with what she has. shannon is pretty one-note tbh but so is his character. i preferred richard jenkins.

Yeah same. It was just ok

Yeah it really failed to have any magic. Production and creature design is A+ though.



I can't wait to see this.





https://nipuni.deviantart.com/art/The-shape-of-water-693683938







Edited at 2017-10-20 08:10 pm (UTC) Was this an image from the trailer? Because it looks exactly like something an artist I follow did months ago:EDIT NVM it was in the longer trailer

I believe it was.

Doug said on twitter he was proud of the ass they gave him lol

aw lmao

looool, he was just @ my job talking about how his total lack of ass irl totally fit his alien character in Star Trek, so they just didn't change anything. I ♥ him sfm

ugh bony butt king <3

hes perfect <3

lmaoo

lmao i love him

hes right, its a fine ass for a fish man

Cool

I want to see this but I know I'll be let down in one way or another. Alot of his movies dont fully do it for me.

That is a gorgeous poster

with all the reviews loving it and with these actors i can't wait to see it.

Sally was fantastic but the film wasn't anything special

I like the other one because James Jean is my favorite living artist

i cannot wait for this movie!!! catch me in the front row on opening day.

This is probably GDT's most disappointing movie for me. The script is kinda terrible.

so pretty but ngl I liked the other one bc it was an illustration and we don't get those nowadays









