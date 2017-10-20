Girl

New Poster for Del Toro's Shape of Water

Director Gulliermo Del Toro shared the poster for his movie, Shape of Water, on reddit.

Hey everyone, Guillermo here. I wanted the Reddit community to be the first to see the official artwork for my new film, The Shape of Water. Enjoy! from movies





the-shape-of-water-poster

Official synopsis:

From master story teller, Guillermo del Toro, comes THE SHAPE OF WATER – an other-worldly fairy tale, set against the backdrop of Cold War era America circa 1962. In the hidden high-security government laboratory where she works, lonely Elisa (Sally Hawkins) is trapped in a life of isolation. Elisa’s life is changed forever when she and co-worker Zelda (Octavia Spencer) discover a secret classified experiment.

Shape of Water will be released on December 8th, 2017.

SOURCE

Mods, I hope it is all right now.

tumblr_otct34_TEt_T1wtz8cbo2_1280
Tagged: ,