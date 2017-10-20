New Poster for Del Toro's Shape of Water
Director Gulliermo Del Toro shared the poster for his movie, Shape of Water, on reddit.
Official synopsis:
From master story teller, Guillermo del Toro, comes THE SHAPE OF WATER – an other-worldly fairy tale, set against the backdrop of Cold War era America circa 1962. In the hidden high-security government laboratory where she works, lonely Elisa (Sally Hawkins) is trapped in a life of isolation. Elisa’s life is changed forever when she and co-worker Zelda (Octavia Spencer) discover a secret classified experiment.
Shape of Water will be released on December 8th, 2017.
SOURCE
Mods, I hope it is all right now.
Hey everyone, Guillermo here. I wanted the Reddit community to be the first to see the official artwork for my new film, The Shape of Water. Enjoy! from movies
Official synopsis:
From master story teller, Guillermo del Toro, comes THE SHAPE OF WATER – an other-worldly fairy tale, set against the backdrop of Cold War era America circa 1962. In the hidden high-security government laboratory where she works, lonely Elisa (Sally Hawkins) is trapped in a life of isolation. Elisa’s life is changed forever when she and co-worker Zelda (Octavia Spencer) discover a secret classified experiment.
Shape of Water will be released on December 8th, 2017.
SOURCE
Mods, I hope it is all right now.
MTE
His exhibit at the AGO is really really really fucking cool.
https://nipuni.deviantart.com/art/The-shape-of-water-693683938
EDIT NVM it was in the longer trailer
Edited at 2017-10-20 08:10 pm (UTC)
but this is still stunning tho
omg I can't wait for everybody to watch it. I enjoyed it a lot.