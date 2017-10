Michael Fassbender's "The Snowman" Flops with Critics

‘The Snowman’ Director Knows Why Critics Hate His Movie: He Didn’t Shoot the Whole Script https://t.co/uHPq3IVrV7 via @indiewire — Anne Thompson (@akstanwyck) October 19, 2017

THE SNOWMAN is the new 1990s Joel Schumacher movie you never knew you wanted (you don't want it) — Richard Lawson (@rilaws) October 19, 2017

THE SNOWMAN makes so many baffling choices that it ends up feeling kind of avant-garde — Alison Horror Story (@alisonwillmore) October 19, 2017

Based on a novel of the same name by Jo Nesbø, the film is about a detective named Harry Hole trying to find a killer who uses snowmen as his calling cardIt doesn't help that there was 10-15% of the script they didn't film which apparently left plot holes that they tried to solve in the editing room: “Our shoot time in Norway was way too short, we didn’t get the whole story with us and when we started cutting we discovered that a lot was missing," said director Tomas Alfredson. But he also defends the geography of the film. “It’s not a documentary about the geography of Norway, I wanted to make a fictive thriller,” he says. “So even if not everything is geographically correct, I don’t give a shit.”The film was originally supposed to be directed by Scorsese, but he eventually just took on a producing role.It's currently at 10% on Rotten TomatoesRichard Lawson of Vanity FairAlison Willmore of BuzzFeedPhiladelphia Inquirer: The Snowman registers both as a bad thriller and a kind of anti-tourism ad that makes you never want to go to Oslo.EW: A twisty tale of inexplicable red herrings, baffling plot detours, and Chloe Sevigny as not one but two identical chicken farmersRolling Stone: It's bad. A bit of a full-on Nesbøner, in fact.Detroit News: Playground snowball fights have more suspense and intrigue than "The Snowman," the most puzzlingly bad movie of the year.Vox: The Snowman does have the distinction of being so bad it's almost worth watching, just to recalibrate your movie-viewing meter.Globe and Mail: Completely, atrociously, perhaps even impressively, stupid.Uproxx: There's a frozen loogie at the heart of The SnowmanSeattle Times: The first half-hour in particular feels like there's no plot at all, just a highlights reel of Random Norwegian Crime Films In Which Everything Is Ominous and Everyone Looks Really Cold.The Tracking Board: It adds up to what can only be described as a scorched-earth failure, a near-complete misfire that doesn't even work on the most fundamental levels as a film.Indiewire: For all the considerable nous assembled either side of the camera, no one can rescue it from its own mediocrity: if this were the opening act of a TV miniseries, you'd be exploring other channels some time between the second and third ad breaks. source: 1 4

what's your favorite harsh review?