Michael Fassbender's "The Snowman" Flops with Critics

Chloe Sevigny as not one but two identical chicken farmers



sold tbh!

Lmao, right? This is the first thing I've heard about the movie that actually caught my interest.

lmao

lmao this image is killing me

I didn't know Chloe was in this mess

Damn I was gonna go see it too

The trailer looked so good but even the director says it's a mess. Yikes yikes yikes.

these terrible reviews make me want to watch it ngl. they had me at joel schumacher



Edited at 2017-10-20 08:09 pm (UTC)

yeah i'm starting to think... maybe it's Dreamcatcher-bad?

That's what it sounds like. The editor for Slate said that while he wouldn't recommend the movie, he wants people to see it

Lmao. The reviews are hilarious and bad; 1990s Joel Schumacher had me dying.



I was kinda curious to see this, but definitely not anymore. Maybe when it comes to a streaming site. Reply

I kinda had a feeling when they showed an actual snowman in the clip as if it were supposed to terrify me. I laughed so hard.

Globe and Mail: Completely, atrociously, perhaps even impressively, stupid.

lmao irl





lmao irl Reply

poor Jo Nesbø

i have such a soft spot for him and a lot of other Scandinavian crime fiction authors because I took a course on it in University but you know what...

u right



u right Reply

Joel Schumacher stays responsible for the best Batman tho

As a Norwegian, I can assure you that most of the names in that movie are mispronounced. — Eva Warner (@EvaWarner13) 20. Oktober 2017

Omg the laziness....smh

But the Brit actors have accents, surely that's good enough

Has there ever been an English-language movie where they pronounce words from other languages correctly though? I really struggled through the BBC's Musketeers because of their ridic pronounciation of the French names. It wasn't even close. Or that Doctor Who episode about Vincent van Gogh. It's been a pet peeve of mine for years.

Aww, I love that Doctor Who ep.

Roger Ebert had some great mean reviews. My favorite is probably for Sorority Boys due to the simultaneous drag of Crossroads.



"I'm curious about who would go to see this movie. Obviously moviegoers with a low opinion of their own taste. It's so obviously what it is that you would require a positive desire to throw away money in order to lose two hours of your life. Sorority Boys will be the worst movie playing in any multiplex in America this weekend, and, yes, I realize Crossroads is still out there." Reply

amazing

that fukken snowman drawing lol

when was the last time fassbender made a good movie? 12 years a slave?

Macbeth

meh i didnt like it

Alien: Covenant and Prometheus weren't good, but his characters were really interesting to me and well acted. I feel like if they taken that plot out of the Alien world and marketed it as an original work, it would've been reviewed much higher.

they.... didn't film the entire script? and didn't even realize this until they started editing?? i have so many questions. bro have you ever made a movie before???

this was my first thought! like... you had one job: "filmmaker"..

Harry Hole



I'm sure (or at least i'm hoping) it isn't pronounced like I think it is. Reply

Lmao same

