Famke Janssen on X-Men: "They gave up on me"

tbh this was probably for the best. the writers for these films have been doing jean dirty since day one. famke always deserved better.

fair. but then they just ended up recasting her anyway to do the dark phoenix arc and inevitably mess it up, again. i'd imagine the movie would prob need a woman to write it bc of her POV (google tells me that's not the case). the arc is outdated in that sense and apocalypse doesn't give me any hope it's gonna get any better. :/ or just cancel the movies.

honestly they should just cancel all the x-men movies that have 'x-men' in the title. all the spin-off type films of the past few years have been much better.

ALSO SIS... did you see the new ben daniels interview lmfao



ALSO SIS... did you see the new ben daniels interview lmfao Reply

Get this repulsive thing out of here

such a bad actress

Jean/Famke definitely deserved better



But honestly, they've done all the female characters dirty. I can't with this series any more. Reply

I blame Singer, Lauren Schuler Donner, Avi Arad, and David Hayter. They ain't shit.

Seriously... Even with some focus on Rogue... I love Anna Paquin and all, but she wasn't the flying, invincible "suga!" Rogue I grew to know and love.

I always really liked her in this role (even though the movies sucked) and it was weird because I feel like everyone else hated her and wanted her recast from Day 1. I don't really know X-men though so maybe I just didn't realize what the character is supposed to be like.

Def not Sophie Turner that's for sure. Worst recasting imo, not counting the way too young JLaw as Mystique

she was the only thing that made jean tolerable as a character, and sophie as jean makes it even more apparent that they dont know what theyre doing

Tbh, Jean has always been a shitty character. Her and Scott. .and dare I say it, Xavier. The Trash Trio.

WHERE IS THE LIE O!



The whole XMEN franchise is a sexist, incoherent mess.



Halle had no business being Storm...whoever it is they cast as the young version has no business being Storm



Famke was meh as Jean Grey but she didn't deserve to be treated that way.



All in all, fuck you Fox Reply

Halle joined because Angela Bassett turned it down.



imo they really need like...dark skinned Storm. Half-white/light skin Storm just doesn't do it imo Reply

Interesting that people always wanna blame the black women but not the god awful material and hair styling they had to work with.

. . .or the fact that Storm is supposed to be DARK-SKINNED and AFRICAN the representation of dark-skinned black women in major Hollywood films is far and few in between, and her shitty accent was offensive.

nah, storm isnt lightskinned at all, yet every actress who has played her has been. there is more at issue here than just shitty wigs

With Halle it was more about her hair/clothes than her acting tho. I liked her tbh

THE FUCKED WITH STORM'S ORIGIN SO THAT SHE COULDN'T EVEN BE AN OMEGA LEVEL MUTANT, PRINCESS WEATHER WITCH FROM THE START AND THAT PISSED ME OFF.



What makes me even madder was that X-Men Evolution handled the fucking Apocolypse storyline amazingly and it was a fucking cartoon. I can't that movie made me so damn mad. Reply

Queen. Honestly, the movies managed to take the X-Men from my absolute favourites to second to last place (after Inhumans, obvs) just because every single movie is so badly handled.

Go in queen!

She didn't lie. Can they reboot the whole franchise already with a new director who actually knows what he's doing?

Still boggles my mind how shitty jennifer Lawrence's mystique makeup looks compared to Rebecca.



for me it's mostly that i was used to rebecca's face as mystique & now when i see jennifer i always get that 'something isn't right here' feeling, idk.

JUST

lmao that hairline

that plastic suit she got in DoFP wasn't any better



and I'm so damn tired of her hair. give her long hair ffs Reply

Y I K E S

i don't blame lawrence for not wanting to wear this during apocalypse lmao.

Someone was paid to make her look like this.

her age is all wrong too

I suppose a less talented makeup team is partly to blame but I also think j laws face just can't hold that makeup, she doesn't have Rebecca's model bone structure

Rebecca was naked so her makeup had to be on point coz if one part is off it throws off the whole look, also hers was more detailed compared to jen's

sophie turner is an AWFUL jean grey omfg

b careful sis or the sansa stans will eviscerate you

i don't even watch game of thrones so their words have no meaning to me!

omg how dare u tho she gets so much hate its unfair ;________________________;

seriously. she's the worst actress they could pick.

mte



I can't believe they turned down the Atonement actress for her. Reply

I think that I should be back along with my younger version and the way that we’ve seen it with Magneto and Professor X.”



Sis, you're asking for the writers to shift the focus from Magneto and Prof X... Not happening.



But if they were trying to evolve their stories with a new cast, why would they keep her tho? Reply

bryan singer is next so she will be vindicated soon

i'm holding a prayer circle about it. please god.

Sophie Turner is a terrible Jean.

Where is the lie? Ugh, I remember when she was in her 30s she got to play Michael Douglas's hot wife and he was like 50 something.

Hollywood is a joke.



Hollywood is a joke. Reply

yeah and she only came back for an afterlife/dream scene in the wolverine as guilt and motivation for wolverine's character so he could move on from her death... i guess that's the only role she was fit for. 😬



she didn't lie, but at the same time they prob did her a favour. i wouldn't want to work with singer.

The soft reboot they did with this mess is just not enough. Pull a Spidey/FF and just remake it for realz.

FF are dead in the water though...and looks like X-Men will be next

