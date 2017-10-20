Famke Janssen on X-Men: "They gave up on me"
#FamkeJanssen on why she exited the #XMen franchise: "They gave up on me" https://t.co/UGhByIs6wM pic.twitter.com/bfPOWvxtfS— ET Canada (@ETCanada) October 20, 2017
- Pedophile Bryan Singer decided to reboot the X-Men by recasting them with younger
basic and inferiorversions of the X-Men. Famke got replaced by a person who can't act and only got the role because of her being on a certain television show...
- “It was their [producers’] decision, you know?” she explains. “It’s like what happens in life. You get, well not to me thankfully. But people, just like when men trade women in for a younger model version. It’s like that.”
- “In the ‘X-Men’ series, they’ve been doing this for years,” said Janssen in the 2016 interview. “Although women, it’s interesting because they’re replaced, and the older versions — or more mature, whatever the politically correct version of that is — are never to be seen again. Whereas the men are allowed to be both ages. Sexism. I think that I should be back along with my younger version and the way that we’ve seen it with Magneto and Professor X.”
SOURCE
CLAP BACK JEAN ! She didn't lie. Let's examine: If you aren't Wolverine, Magneto, Professor X, or a horribly recast Mystique, you don't get to do shit. (Or if you're Psylocke, you get three lines total) Also you get recast terribly (Mystique & Jean). Anna Paquin and Halle Berry got blamed for "terrible" performances, but really now...Anna said she wanted to fly, and Halle had to literally fight to get screentime in X3, and got blasted for being difficult.
ALSO SIS... did you see the new ben daniels interview lmfao
But honestly, they've done all the female characters dirty. I can't with this series any more.
The whole XMEN franchise is a sexist, incoherent mess.
Halle had no business being Storm...whoever it is they cast as the young version has no business being Storm
Famke was meh as Jean Grey but she didn't deserve to be treated that way.
All in all, fuck you Fox
imo they really need like...dark skinned Storm. Half-white/light skin Storm just doesn't do it imo
Interesting that people always wanna blame the black women but not the god awful material and hair styling they had to work with.
What makes me even madder was that X-Men Evolution handled the fucking Apocolypse storyline amazingly and it was a fucking cartoon. I can't that movie made me so damn mad.
and I'm so damn tired of her hair. give her long hair ffs
I can't believe they turned down the Atonement actress for her.
Sis, you're asking for the writers to shift the focus from Magneto and Prof X... Not happening.
But if they were trying to evolve their stories with a new cast, why would they keep her tho?
Hollywood is a joke.