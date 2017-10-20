Eleven

"Stranger Things" and "IT" star Finn Wolfhard fires agent over former actor's sexual abuse claim


  • Finn Wolfhard fired agent Tyler Grasham and parted ways with Agency for the Performing Arts, also known as APA.

  • Tyler Grasham is facing a string of claims that he sexually assaulted or acted inappropriately with young male aspiring actors, including actor-turned-filmmaker Blaise Godbe Lipman. He's currently on leave from the agency while the company investigates the allegations.

  • Finn has yet to sign with a new agency.


UPDATE: "Descendants" star Cameron Boyce has also fired Tyler Grasham as his agent.



source / source
Tagged: , ,