"Stranger Things" and "IT" star Finn Wolfhard fires agent over former actor's sexual abuse claim

Holy shit, I hope nothing happened to Finn. Poor kid :/ Reply

this kid's google alerts are a mess right now Reply

Ikr I feel bad for him Reply

Scarjo gon call him irresponsible Reply

Wtf is wrong with people? Reply

oh, jesus. i hope he's okay. good on whoever's helping him to look out for all this fucked up shit. Reply

He apparently harassed the guy who plays Felix on Orphan Black too. Reply

OMG D-: Reply

I posted it below before I saw this comment.



Yeah its sickening. There's pics of him with Finn and Jordan and its...creepy. Reply

I just learned that that actor is dating baby Dexter. Reply

They both look so............white. Reply

I didn't even know Jordan was openly gay. Where have I been? Reply

hollyweird is predatory af Reply

Gross. Please protect this child. Reply

WOW smh Reply

Poor kid but good on whoever decided that it was in his best interest to make that choice.



I'm guessing since he literally is going to be highly sought after by the well known agencies like CAA, WME, ICM, UTA and etc. Reply

omg :( i hope finn is okay Reply

JFC, how horrible :/



Protect this kid! Protect all children!! Reply

Oh my god poor bb. Hope nothing happened Reply

Awful :(



Protect children. Reply

JFC! I'm glad he left that agency Reply

