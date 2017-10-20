"Stranger Things" and "IT" star Finn Wolfhard fires agent over former actor's sexual abuse claim
'Stranger Things' star Finn Wolfhard fires agent over former actor's sexual abuse claim https://t.co/DR9iB5FTCW pic.twitter.com/YWyBhp5nTb— Hollywood Reporter (@THR) October 20, 2017
- Finn Wolfhard fired agent Tyler Grasham and parted ways with Agency for the Performing Arts, also known as APA.
- Tyler Grasham is facing a string of claims that he sexually assaulted or acted inappropriately with young male aspiring actors, including actor-turned-filmmaker Blaise Godbe Lipman. He's currently on leave from the agency while the company investigates the allegations.
- Finn has yet to sign with a new agency.
UPDATE: "Descendants" star Cameron Boyce has also fired Tyler Grasham as his agent.
‘Descendants’ Star Cameron Boyce Fires APA Agent Over Sexual Assault Allegations https://t.co/Rj588lq1ec pic.twitter.com/Qpmio6GlcS— Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) October 20, 2017
source / source
Yeah its sickening. There's pics of him with Finn and Jordan and its...creepy.
I'm guessing since he literally is going to be highly sought after by the well known agencies like CAA, WME, ICM, UTA and etc.
Protect this kid! Protect all children!!
Protect children.
He's parents are on it. I hope they are good. I assume they would be.
He looks like a mini peter facinelli.