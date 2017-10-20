Kendall Jenner Supports NBA Player Blake Griffin at L.A. Clippers Game

her face looks wonky in that first picture Reply

Thread

Link

too much filler Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

For real! Wth did she do to her face!!! 😣 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yeah she needs to stop fucking with it... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Exactly what I was coming here to post. WTF is going on with her face?? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She looks a lot like Kris in that first picture. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Something is different about her face, idk what it is tho. And she really can't pull off this look or shoes.



Edited at 2017-10-20 07:49 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

Those shoes are just....horrendous dude Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

what did she do to her face??? she's aging into kris Reply

Thread

Link

i think she got some ps on her cheeks and forehead Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yup, Botox to her forehead, and injections to the lips and cheeks. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link





it's insane that they all have that alien plastic look now she looks like Kris now. she used to look so much like khloeit's insane that they all have that alien plastic look now Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

yeah she messed it up with fillers. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She looks so much like Kris to me now. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She really looks like Kris in the first picture Reply

Thread

Link

mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm confused cause it doesn't appear that she gained any weight, but her face looks fuller--as if she put on 15 pounds. Reply

Thread

Link

Fresh fillers Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mj looks good Reply

Thread

Link

lol irl! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She and Blake Griffin are fucking PERFECT for each other! Reply

Thread

Link

He’s a mess but I think he’s fine af so I’m here for this. Trying to decide if her shoes are ugly or not though Reply

Thread

Link

she looks like a cross between kween Kim K and Kriss lol Reply

Thread

Link

she looks like kylie in these photos wtf Reply

Thread

Link

holy fillers Reply

Thread

Link

she got cheek fillers?

she looks like a 55 year old stepmom Reply

Thread

Link

yaas <3 his gorgeousness must be shared Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i was just thinking how crazy it is that she got cheek fillers - she's only like 22 Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Will she still get Vogue covers when she slowly transforms into Jocelyn Wildestein? Reply

Thread

Link

Her face looks really wonky in that last pic. Reply

Thread

Link

i wish she would stop messing with her face smh, she was so beautiful before she started putting fillers in it. she's morphing into kris and she's 21 (i mean, she's always looked like kris but now it's even more uncanny) Reply

Thread

Link