Kate Del Castillo Says She Had Sex With Sean Penn While Filming ‘The Day I Met El Chapo’
Kate del Castillo is a Mexican actress and telenovela star.
In an interview with Good Morning America she spoke about her infamous meeting with drug kingpin El Chapo and actor Sean Penn
She says she and Penn had sex while filming her three-part documentary on the drug lord.
“I never fell for him. We had sex. We’re both adults, single, and something was going on, but that was it. It was business.”
In other news, Penn is trying to block the documentary because that he believes the documentary implies he had a hand in helping the U.S. Department of Justice (DoJ) in their apprehension of the infamous drug lord.
Penn’s spokesperson, Mark Fabiani said:
“It is reprehensible that, in their ongoing, relentless efforts to gain additional attention and publicity, Ms del Castillo and her team (who have zero firsthand knowledge) have sought to create this profoundly false, foolish and reckless narrative,”
“The notion that Mr. Penn or anyone on his behalf alerted DoJ to the trip is a complete fabrication and baldfaced lie. It never happened, nor would there have been any reason for it to have happened.”
