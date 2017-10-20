Kate Del Castillo Says She Had Sex With Sean Penn While Filming ‘The Day I Met El Chapo’

lol why do i feel he has a fatty lol Reply

Thread

Link

Please don't put this imagine in my head. 😷 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Info we did not need. Reply

Thread

Link

Why did she have to tell anyone that? Reply

Thread

Link

For the attention, obviously. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

okay, but who cares? Reply

Thread

Link

oh my god



look at that face Reply

Thread

Link

How desperate for attention is someone for ADMITTING this. Reply

Thread

Link

She let a Mexican drug lord/serial killer publicly court her and very likely fund her Tequila venture, this is the least terrible thing she's done. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Did anyone even ask her about this or did she offer this up willingly? Reply

Thread

Link

why do we need to know that? Reply

Thread

Link

Pinche Kate, la neta no vale verga. Who needed to know this, I hope she goes away forever. Reply

Thread

Link

Belinda looks good here Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Honestly? This doesn't surprise me at all lmao Reply

Thread

Link

why would you do that and why are you willingly admitting it Reply

Thread

Link