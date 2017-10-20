halloween

The reviews for Taylor Swift's "Gorgeous" are in and they're......

pretty bad.

From SPIN




- her voice is irritating especially in the chorus
- the song is generic, there's nothing unique there

SOURCE

From the NEW YORK TIMES



- Track runs out of ideas before it ends

Source

From BILLBOARD



- Gorgeous is one of the goofiest songs about infatuation ever
- The lyrics are weak, especially rhyming "face" with "face" in the chorus

SOURCE
