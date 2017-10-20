The reviews for Taylor Swift's "Gorgeous" are in and they're......
pretty bad.
From SPIN
- her voice is irritating especially in the chorus
- the song is generic, there's nothing unique there
SOURCE
From the NEW YORK TIMES
- Track runs out of ideas before it ends
Source
From BILLBOARD
- Gorgeous is one of the goofiest songs about infatuation ever
- The lyrics are weak, especially rhyming "face" with "face" in the chorus
SOURCE
Fucking groooosssssssssssssssssss.
A little extreme but I see the angle.
they didn't completely lie...
Of your magnetic field being a little too strong
You've ruined my life by not being mine
And you should think about the consequence
Of you touching my hand in the darkened room
There's nothing I hate more than what I can't have
Re: they didn't completely lie...
Re: they didn't completely lie...
Re: they didn't completely lie...
Re: they didn't completely lie...
Re: they didn't completely lie...
The same thing happened with Katy. I couldn't even get a good work out song from her new album. :(
it's ok when she does it because when women feel this stuff it doesn't typically lead to a dangerous or frightening situation. like, come on.
I audibly groaned when I heard that part
Shakespeare who?
It's so simple but I have all these complex thoughts....
That would be a great post!
My life is kinda super-productive chaos right now.
repootation is over before it began
