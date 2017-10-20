Krysten Ritter Covers Women's Health

been there. telling you not to worry is about as useful as telling you to stop breathing. so i offer you what worked for me, along with the standard hope that it's nothing.

1. Distraction Distraction Distraction. Cause you can't help but think about it. Thing most people don't understand is if it really comes up a few times a day, it doesn't mean you are dwelling. so right off, fuck whatever other people think or make you think about how you process this. but the more you can distract yourself the less you will think about it. go to the movies with a friend, or call someone to have a movie marathon. if you can do that shit by yourself, awesome. plan out one, like it's a party. get you flicks, your snacks, tasty beverages, and if you want to since you're home safe, yeah a bottle of wine. go with friends. you want to party, party. you want to smoke a joint, do it. go have a good time in spite of whatever it might be. or if necessary, go have a good time TO spite whatever it might be.

2. let yourself have moments you feel, but try and keep a time limit on the worst of the freak outs. i say try cause you'll fail, we all do. but i can minimize a few the moments. give yourself 5-10 minutes a few times a day to acknowledge you are scared. if there is someone you can trust, who won't drive you up the wall, or shut you down, tell them you're scared.

3. it's true, you have no control over this. that one did help me a lot. the surrender that there was nothing i could do, or could have done. but mostly it was Distraction that got me through it.



finally. because i've been there. yeah it could be bad. and you're scared of how sick you'll get? how much it will hurt? will you doctor know their head from their ass? can you afford treatment? will you die? cause there is nothing special about us, it's always gonna be someone who walks that road. We're all the other guy, to someone else. but you're young, that will forever be in your favor for all disease, let alone a cold. medicine is advancing at miraculous rates. what would have or could have killed someone 10 years ago, won't or has a lot more options for treatment. nobody goes to prison for debt in this USA anymore, and if you are in a country with socialized medicine, don't worry about it. they'll either get stiffed after a certain point or paid. can't get blood from a turnip. if it comes back, there are so many more resources today than even 5 years ago. on every level on how to handle it, physical, mentally, emotionally, spiritually, just everything. and it won't be easy if it comes back as the other, but you know you'll channel xena and kick some ass. cause you won't have any other choice. tell yourself, either way, you've got this. you can do it. millions have. it won't be easy, but you will handle it. and if it's not, and it's probably not, but that doesn't help the fear. but they tell you're ok, you breathe again, you feel that weight lifted off and realize how fortunate you are, you'll know how to help tell someone else you know who is in that position down the road, that it's ok to be scared. it's ok to freak out. and that no matter, come what may, they can handle it. you'll help.