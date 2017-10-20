Krysten Ritter Covers Women's Health
Embrace our new cover star @Krystenritter's life motto: Go hard as a motherf-cker: https://t.co/1ZUrWmlQ57 pic.twitter.com/QlNndbWvit— Women's Health (@WomensHealthMag) October 11, 2017
- She learned to knit with her grandma and returned to do it after Jessica Jones season 1. Will release a new line of her DIY knit kits.
- Does boxing classes for JJ and during filming took an accidental uppercut to the jaw, nearly bit her tongue through and passed out after seeing all the blood.
- Her book 'Bonfire' was inspired by her small town experience while growing up, but "It's fiction. It's not autobiographical. I'm interested in how girls treat each other, and how boys treat girls. It's hard out there."
- Was picked on during school, especially after working as a model.
- Admits that she's out of touch with pop culture for working too much on JJ. Only managed to heard Beyoncé's Lemonade this summer, for example.
- Bryan Cranston was the most generous actor she worked with and she inspires to be the same.
Our cover star Krysten Ritter, a.k.a. Marvel star Jessica Jones, is showing the world what it means to be strong. https://t.co/TEGYLA3udI pic.twitter.com/qAwMKKAhSX— Women's Health (@WomensHealthMag) October 11, 2017
Have you ever passed out for seeing blood, ONTD?
I tried to knit while on the elliptical but I couldn't coordinate myself properly. So I just did it while marathoning the DCAU and sipping whiskey on the couch instead.
It's basically the same thing.
sorry for venting in this post, but i’m an emotional mess rn.
I wish you the best of luck no matter what the results.
thank you to everyone for the positive thoughts. it’s rough but i’m trying to be okay.
all the best, bb! may everything work out for the best and in your favor
1. Distraction Distraction Distraction. Cause you can't help but think about it. Thing most people don't understand is if it really comes up a few times a day, it doesn't mean you are dwelling. so right off, fuck whatever other people think or make you think about how you process this. but the more you can distract yourself the less you will think about it. go to the movies with a friend, or call someone to have a movie marathon. if you can do that shit by yourself, awesome. plan out one, like it's a party. get you flicks, your snacks, tasty beverages, and if you want to since you're home safe, yeah a bottle of wine. go with friends. you want to party, party. you want to smoke a joint, do it. go have a good time in spite of whatever it might be. or if necessary, go have a good time TO spite whatever it might be.
2. let yourself have moments you feel, but try and keep a time limit on the worst of the freak outs. i say try cause you'll fail, we all do. but i can minimize a few the moments. give yourself 5-10 minutes a few times a day to acknowledge you are scared. if there is someone you can trust, who won't drive you up the wall, or shut you down, tell them you're scared.
3. it's true, you have no control over this. that one did help me a lot. the surrender that there was nothing i could do, or could have done. but mostly it was Distraction that got me through it.
finally. because i've been there. yeah it could be bad. and you're scared of how sick you'll get? how much it will hurt? will you doctor know their head from their ass? can you afford treatment? will you die? cause there is nothing special about us, it's always gonna be someone who walks that road. We're all the other guy, to someone else. but you're young, that will forever be in your favor for all disease, let alone a cold. medicine is advancing at miraculous rates. what would have or could have killed someone 10 years ago, won't or has a lot more options for treatment. nobody goes to prison for debt in this USA anymore, and if you are in a country with socialized medicine, don't worry about it. they'll either get stiffed after a certain point or paid. can't get blood from a turnip. if it comes back, there are so many more resources today than even 5 years ago. on every level on how to handle it, physical, mentally, emotionally, spiritually, just everything. and it won't be easy if it comes back as the other, but you know you'll channel xena and kick some ass. cause you won't have any other choice. tell yourself, either way, you've got this. you can do it. millions have. it won't be easy, but you will handle it. and if it's not, and it's probably not, but that doesn't help the fear. but they tell you're ok, you breathe again, you feel that weight lifted off and realize how fortunate you are, you'll know how to help tell someone else you know who is in that position down the road, that it's ok to be scared. it's ok to freak out. and that no matter, come what may, they can handle it. you'll help.
because...
