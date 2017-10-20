Krysten Ritter Covers Women's Health





  • She learned to knit with her grandma and returned to do it after Jessica Jones season 1. Will release a new line of her DIY knit kits.

  • Does boxing classes for JJ and during filming took an accidental uppercut to the jaw, nearly bit her tongue through and passed out after seeing all the blood.

  • Her book 'Bonfire' was inspired by her small town experience while growing up, but "It's fiction. It's not autobiographical. I'm interested in how girls treat each other, and how boys treat girls. It's hard out there."

  • Was picked on during school, especially after working as a model.

  • Admits that she's out of touch with pop culture for working too much on JJ. Only managed to heard Beyoncé's Lemonade this summer, for example.

  • Bryan Cranston was the most generous actor she worked with and she inspires to be the same.







