The View interviews Nancy Pelosi and Sheila E.
Today on The View the panel interviews Democratic Congresswoman Nancy Pelosi about the lack of response in helping the citizens of Puerto Rico from the current embarrassment occupying the oval office, General Kelly's statement defending Trump's behavior and more.
Sheila E. performs two songs off her new album including 'Funky National Anthem' (where Sheila takes a knee during the saxophone solo in the middle) and talks about Prince's death and her message for America on her new album.
SOURCE 1 2 3 4 5
General Kelly AIN'T SHIT FOR WHAT HE SAID YESTERDAY. FUCK HIM TOO
Yeah sure it was a perfect 10...on opposite day.
And Megan should be ashamed...the Tangerine in Chief made light of your POW father's service. Your dad was legitimately tortured and trump tried to discredit that. And here you are trying to lighten the severity of his fuckery.
And Paula talking about its not fair that if "if you don't side with democrats you're labeled x, y and z" well girl thats because you are x, y and z when you would put your personal white ass gain over the dignity and humanity of your fellow human beings. Like this is a two party system bitch, there ain't no nuance to being a conservative. If you vote conservative you vote in support of inequality, oppression, and discrimination so you can fuck right off!
this woman is so violently ugly
When he dies I hope somebody smears shit on his tombstone.
That's not what you say to a grieving widow, and you don't attack a Congresswoman who points out how insensitive you were. I think they can't admit they were wrong because in their narrow world, they don't have the slightest idea of how to be sensitive, so they just don't get it and there isn't anyone around them who can explain it to them.
Sarah Sanders is a horror. And it's totally appropriate to question a 4 star general, especially if he's been caught in a lie. Military people don't get a pass and neither does the pathological lying occupant of the Oval Office.
Edited at 2017-10-20 06:52 pm (UTC)
Meghan doesn't just have bad opinions, its her nasty disposition. She always looks as if she's smelling something bad and as though her perspective has some sort of gravitas compared to the other because she was born to a fucking loser Senator who is frankly a POS.
I was so glad Nancy set her right. And she can say all she wants about her party "winning" after 8 years of voter suppression and gerrymandering the system to death but there is no dignity nor decency in the way they won. Trump is a National disgrace - and her shit stain of a party brought that about.