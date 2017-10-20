The View interviews Nancy Pelosi and Sheila E.



Today on The View the panel interviews Democratic Congresswoman Nancy Pelosi about the lack of response in helping the citizens of Puerto Rico from the current embarrassment occupying the oval office, General Kelly's statement defending Trump's behavior and more.

Sheila E. performs two songs off her new album including 'Funky National Anthem' (where Sheila takes a knee during the saxophone solo in the middle) and talks about Prince's death and her message for America on her new album.















