The View interviews Nancy Pelosi and Sheila E.

Meghan was a brat to Joy again. I laughed when Joy cut to commercial so fast just to shut her up. Reply

in all the view facebook posts, EVERYONE hates Megan. Reply

She is just so unpleasant on the show and seems so condescending towards everyone. Reply

Lmao I had that video on in the background as I was making the post and immediately went to the video and did a rewind when it happened bc I had to make sure that's what happened lmao joy is not here for Megan's shit Reply

Is Whoopi shutting her down yet? Reply

The PR response is racism pure and simple. I mean, there are folks doing the best as they can, including within FEMA, but when Mango Mussolini is doing the most to do the least... (but he's a 10 of 10 y'all!) Reply

I'm so ready for 2018. Get rid of that entire administration.



General Kelly AIN'T SHIT FOR WHAT HE SAID YESTERDAY. FUCK HIM TOO Reply

He got caught lying, I think. Let me see if I can find it... Reply

The Dems just appointed a bunch of lobbyists for oil, nuclear power plants and Rupert Murdoch's empire to influential positions within the party so while they are obviously very interested in getting the donors money I have a hard time believing they truly care about winning in 2018. Reply

Blondie needs to stfu. Mango Mussolini is the one creating, enabling, advocating, justifying this cultural divide. Stop expecting other people to a) turn a blind eye, or b) solve for GOP being horrid cowards. Reply

I can't--well, I can--believe this orange fuck was on the news yesterday giving himself a perfect 10 on the PR response.



Yeah sure it was a perfect 10...on opposite day. Reply

What the hell @ her asking Pelosi about calls to step down. Egads. Agent Orange is in the WH not because he won the election, enough with this farce. She makes me want to flick her. Reply

I know Megan is still new at this but she is not gelling with the rest of the cast. It feels forced Reply

The only one she seems to respect/fawn over is Whoopi. Reply

When she called Whoopi the 1st lady of The View....my jaw almost dropped. Esp with Joy sitting there who has been on since day 1 and the first person I think of when I hear The View. Reply

Lol @ Paula and Megan. Republicans have been politicizing our military forever. This whole, lets not make a military death political thing is BULLSHIT!



And Megan should be ashamed...the Tangerine in Chief made light of your POW father's service. Your dad was legitimately tortured and trump tried to discredit that. And here you are trying to lighten the severity of his fuckery.



And Paula talking about its not fair that if "if you don't side with democrats you're labeled x, y and z" well girl thats because you are x, y and z when you would put your personal white ass gain over the dignity and humanity of your fellow human beings. Like this is a two party system bitch, there ain't no nuance to being a conservative. If you vote conservative you vote in support of inequality, oppression, and discrimination so you can fuck right off! Reply

right? if the shoe fucking fits paula. she remains gutter trash along with trashediah and meghan mctrashbag Reply

Its so enraging because the whole concept of a "socially liberal" conservative that trashbags like Paula an Jed love to claim is a fucking myth. Because even if you are one theres no way to put that into a vote because there are almost no "socially liberal" conservatives in office or running for office in this shit stain of a country. Reply

Republicans really like pretending that ignoring and excusing blatant racism from the guy you vote for isn't itself a form of racism. Reply

i'm so sick of how republicans think they are more american or patriotic or something b/c they think that democrats aren't "pro-troop" or some bullshit like that. Like how about I actually respect our troops SO much that I don't want them dying in purposeless, endless wars! Ugh! Reply

I'm just here for Sheila E Reply

yaaas sheila e. Reply

Huckabee doubles down on the lies and says it's "highly inappropriate" to disagree with a Marine 4 Star General. pic.twitter.com/OiVHSeHP1d — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) October 20, 2017





this woman is so violently ugly this woman is so violently ugly Reply

General Kelly is vile fucking gutter trash. A racist, a sexist, a cruel nationalist. And he's the worst kind of person to have around Trump because he knows how to actually bring horrible shit into fruition. He was wrecking havoc on this countries immigration system as the Director of National Security and his time there has already brought severe distress and disarray to the lives of the refugees in this country.



When he dies I hope somebody smears shit on his tombstone. Reply

Kelly is just as bad as Trump. Kelly is the one who told Trump the story about "he knew what he signed up for," which is why Trump said it on the phone to Sgt. Johnson's widow and why Kelly is defending Trump so hard.



That's not what you say to a grieving widow, and you don't attack a Congresswoman who points out how insensitive you were. I think they can't admit they were wrong because in their narrow world, they don't have the slightest idea of how to be sensitive, so they just don't get it and there isn't anyone around them who can explain it to them.



Sarah Sanders is a horror. And it's totally appropriate to question a 4 star general, especially if he's been caught in a lie. Military people don't get a pass and neither does the pathological lying occupant of the Oval Office. Reply

I really hate this mentality that you can never question or criticize someone who has been in the military. Reply

Especially when they lie on national television like John Kelly did. Like do they not realize that no questioning of authority mentality is what they do in totalitarian regime's/dictatorships and that this is supposed to be a FUCKING DEMOCRACY!(democratic republic to be exact tho) Reply

Meghan McCain is awful. They should have kept Jed. Meghan suffers Tyra Banks syndrome, in which every topic they discuss has to relate back to her in some way, shape or form. Take a drink every time she says "it happens on both sides" because you'll be drunk in 3 minutes. And I'm not here for her snapping at Joy. I seriously think she's trying to bait Joy into having an argument with her so she can get some press.



Edited at 2017-10-20 06:52 pm (UTC)

omg I saw Sheila E live last year and it was one of the best concerts I've evvvver been to 😍 so fucking fun and I was first row. I risked being deaf but w/e! Reply

Is it just me or does the audience hate Meghan too? When Nancy was like "no there is NOT a fracture in our party the way there is in yours" they started clapping before she'd even finished her sentence lmfaoo.



Meghan doesn't just have bad opinions, its her nasty disposition. She always looks as if she's smelling something bad and as though her perspective has some sort of gravitas compared to the other because she was born to a fucking loser Senator who is frankly a POS. Reply

Yeah the audience hates her, a few days ago she made a snippy comment about them not liking her lol. Reply

As the should despise her. She brings nothing of value and is straight up delusional.



I was so glad Nancy set her right. And she can say all she wants about her party "winning" after 8 years of voter suppression and gerrymandering the system to death but there is no dignity nor decency in the way they won. Trump is a National disgrace - and her shit stain of a party brought that about. Reply

