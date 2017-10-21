Former Amazon exec Roy Price passed on Big little lies Because it lacked female nudity
Amazon Exec Roy Price resigns after sexual harrasement allegations and revealed that He is worst of the worst .
Former Amazon Exec asked a group of staffers at Amazon studio Holiday party ,If Nichole Kidman and Reese Witherspoon "show their tits " for Big little lies .
And then He passed on the series , Because it didn't gurantee their nudity .
He reportedly passed on The Handmaids Tale too . Price was responsible for the decision to cancel
Good Girls Revolt
He was developing a series called "Shanghai Snow" Roy price's friend Director McG attached to direct .This show is about a young girl named cindy who is sold in to sex slavery Under the control of a “psychotic imperial Thai dwarf” named Mr. Goodtimes, Cindy is drugged, beaten with a machete and told she will be “fucked like a dead fish.” (W?T?F?)
Rose Mcgowan says He killed her show .
Former Amazon chief Roy Price passed on Big Little Lies because it lacked enough female nudity: https://t.co/DyoO3NX5sf pic.twitter.com/JDM7BUD5Zq— News Republic (@NewsRepublic) 2017年10月19日
This, on Roy Price's departure from Amazon, is *quite* the read. Especially his passing on "Big Little Lies" https://t.co/tlfbMNsRKY— Jojo Moyes (@jojomoyes) 2017年10月19日
1) @jeffbezos I told the head of your studio that HW raped me. Over & over I said it. He said it hadn’t been proven. I said I was the proof.— rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) 2017年10月12日
And called out THR reporter
4) @jeffbezos I called my attorney & said I want to get my script back, but before I could, #2 @amazonstudios called to say my show was dead— rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) 2017年10月12日
You helped kill the Roy Price exposé. I know what you did. You and your “paper” are a huge part of cesspool Hollywood @THRMattBelloni https://t.co/2PTWpMsaM7— rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) 2017年10月14日
and of course city council "business" people are angry at him, lol.
#JoanneComeToBrazil
get rid of all men in hollywood. don't let them make any decisions.
Die.
A show where all the men are nude and subservient to the women would be nice.
also i am really starting to worry whether twitter is the best avenue for rose to be continuing down, she is v obviously going through a lot and it's completely understandable but idt social media is a healthy place for it.
I guess that's why most Amazon original programming fucking sucks. Cause they have this idiot, Martin Cinemax III, calling the shots.