Former Amazon exec Roy Price passed on Big little lies Because it lacked female nudity

This is so common. Reminds me of that actress's story in Caddyshack Reply

Hang them all by the dicks they so love to think with. Reply

I support this Reply

example #345788764222456789875322 why men are the worst Reply

Fuck Amazon. They're trying to open a new HQ2 in Boston and I'm already over it, the prices in rent are going to skyrocket, gentrification will ruin the GBA. Reply

I am so tired of hearing about Amazon when I come to work/read the Globe/walk outside. Reply

and politicians are falling over themselves trying to court amazon to come to their cities ugh Reply

and of course city council "business" people are angry at him, lol. i'm so glad i helped vote out my old mayor, who absolutely would have tried to sell my city out... the new one isn't having it: https://www.texasmonthly.com/the-daily-post/san-antonio-amazon-hq2 and of course city council "business" people are angry at him, lol. Reply

I live in vegas and the mayor is trying so hard to court them to come here. It just looks so damn desperate. Reply

Girl, I looked into apartments in Boston last week, and let me tell you, the rents have already skyrocketed. I will keep paying $2,000 for my shoebox, thank you very much. Reply

Sis, gentrification has already ruined Boston. It's ridiculous. I feel #blessed to live in my cheap apartment Reply

So many cities are tripping over themselves to get Amazon to pick them for HQ2. I feel like the cons will outweigh any positives for whichever city is chosen. Reply

ha welcome to San Francisco where gentrification is rampant and everyone wants to open a new HQ here. It's INSANE how much rent and homes have gone up. The mayor was salivating at the idea of getting the Amazon HQ but I think the city council finally had enough of it and we haven't heard anything about it since. He already fucked us over once again by allowing the new Chase Arena to be built in downtown for the Warriors. Reply

Pretty much every big city in America is courting Amazon for the new HQ. Reply

That’s how it is here in Denver too. The fucking NYT even wrote a piece basically detailing why Denver would be the only city to meet all the criteria. Most people around here are really hoping it doesn’t happen. Rent’s already stupidly expensive and we don’t have the infrastructure at the moment to deal with even more traffic than we already currently have. Reply

it's crazy how the population in pretty much any of those cities being considered don't want an Amazon HQ and how the politicians simply dgaf and are still lobbying hard for it as if that's everyone's priority right now. US politics in a nutshell. Reply

#JoanneComeToBrazil I thought you live in brazil. oop Reply

Yeah - Cleveland put a bid in as well. They haven't released where the proposal said it would be, but a lot of people are thinking it could potentially be to replace Burke Lakefront Airport so the Amazon HQ would be able to build on a huge plot of land overlooking the lake.



Edited at 2017-10-20 08:48 pm (UTC) Reply

my hometown desperately wants to be the next amazon HQ and i almost wish it would happen. we've gone downhill so much since kodak tanked, they employed half the damn city. we have the space. Reply

I live in East Boston, just the idea of the HQ being in Suffolk Downs is horrifying. Reply

Yeah, Kansas City has put in a bid for it too. The mayor ordered and reviewed like a thousand Amazon items. Reply

these ugly inside out men i stg Reply

Also axed that one show about women in the workplace / sexual harassment Reply

yuck and yuck for that shanghai snow show.



get rid of all men in hollywood. don't let them make any decisions. Reply

Die.



A show where all the men are nude and subservient to the women would be nice. Die.A show where all the men are nude and subservient to the women would be nice. Reply

The sheer confidence of these shitheads is truly amazing. Like, how to you even have the gall to ask your fellow staffers in public, at a party, if the actresses in the show will "show their tits"? What is it truly like to feel like you're above consequences? Reply

However that consequence-free life feels, the producers of GoT also know what it's like. Remember the interviews about the rape scenes where they were just like, "it's for the pervs in the audience". ?? like they are catering to people who like to watch sexual abuse and they brag about it out loud. ...ugh. Reply

Those two need to go down in flames too, and honestly, people give too much credit to Martin himself as well. The books are even worse than the show in many ways. If you write like a creep, you are a creep. Reply

Fuck this garbage pile of a man. Reply

she is so fucking beautiful to me, i can't believe she was like 17 when this movie came out Reply

gross, but ultimately glad this happened bc the series is a masterpiece imo



also i am really starting to worry whether twitter is the best avenue for rose to be continuing down, she is v obviously going through a lot and it's completely understandable but idt social media is a healthy place for it. Reply

Social media isn't a healthy place for anyone. Reply

ia that maybe she should take a break, but i guess she feels the need to keep the conversation going, in case news outlets suddenly stop. Reply

I guess that's why most Amazon original programming fucking sucks. Cause they have this idiot, Martin Cinemax III, calling the shots. I guess that's why most Amazon original programming fucking sucks. Cause they have this idiot, Martin Cinemax III, calling the shots. Reply

I've tried a few of their shows and none of them have caught my attention. Reply

Yep, I’ve noticed that most of their original programming is ridiculously male lead focused when you scroll through. The Marvelous Mrs Maisel is about their one female-focused show that hasn’t been cancelled yet :( Reply

You forgot fleabag. Reply

Gross but unsurprising. For some reason for a moment though I confused his name with Roy Moore and was like when did that loon work for amazon?? Reply

