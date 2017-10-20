'The Walking Dead' Getting Rave Reviews for Season 8 Premiere
The reviews are in for the eighth season premiere (and 100th overall episode) of The Walking Dead, which airs this Sunday on AMC.
After season 7 alienated longtime fans of the series with plodding storytelling and the brutal deaths of favorite characters, critics are hailing the new season as a return to the show's early glory days.
Deadline: "The Walking Dead has found its groove again...the explosive season eight premiere - and the series' 100th episode - finds Andrew Lincoln's Rick Grimes getting his mojo back...In an ensemble that centers on the former sheriff's deputy, that bodes well, with a renewed sense of purpose...Having taken the long road to get to its eighth season, The Walking Dead looks to prove doubters wrong and show that you can wage a resurgence at the point when most shows would have long since packed it in."
The Independent: "Has everything been building to this premiere? Perhaps not, but it certainly feels like this series has been bolstered by a renewed sense of purpose in six short months...The Walking Dead has returned with an assured 100th episode that adeptly weaves between the large ensemble (last count: 19) while ambiguously touching upon the fate of select characters in an ambiguous series of scenes that'll provide audiences with one of the show's biggest talking points yet."
Comicbook.com: "This time around, the show is injected with every bit of hope the Season Seven premiere stripped from both the characters and fans. They're done accepting Negan's tyranny. The Walking Dead belongs to Rick Grimes again...While fans have been thirsty for Savior blood since Negan bashed Glenn (Steven Yeun) and Abraham (Michael Cudlitz), it's not the gunfire which will leave the crowd satisfied. Instead, it's the returned-to-form Rick Grimes who has an impressive and fun-to-watch swagger through the episode's presumably current timeline"
Den of Geek: "It's not often that a TV drama series gets to celebrate its 100th episode, especially when the show in question has lost some momentum in the past few years. Fortunately, The Walking Dead doesn't lose sight of this major milestone and of its past mistakes in its stylish season eight premiere, which feels like a return to form. It's intense, action-packed, and heart-warming in all of the right places. Most importantly, it puts Rick Grimes back in the captain's chair where he will hopefully stay."
The Insider: "Longtime fans of the series hoping for the glory days of the show will be very pleased with what they see...Season eight wastes little time getting into the thick of it. And if you think you know what will happen based on Robert Kirkman's graphic novels, think again. The show is taking some liberties from the popular comics and so far, it's all the better for it."
We Got This Covered: For those repulsed and deflated by the horrific deaths and methodical storytelling of last season, “Mercy” is the perfect remedy – its brisk pacing, big action, and focus on the camaraderie between the Alexandria, Hilltop, and Kingdom survivors makes for super entertaining television which makes you feel good without trivializing the drama...That teamwork is what “Mercy” is all about, and it’s rousing stuff to say the least.
The episode offers more than popcorn-movie thrills and chills, however. Balancing out the mayhem is an understated, poignant father-son moment between Rick and Carl, who seems to be headed in a fascinating new direction this season...The show has revolved around Rick since its inception, and the fact that Lincoln finds new layers of richness within the character each season is remarkable. There are dozens of incredibly talented actors on the show putting on brilliant performances, and Lincoln never ever gets outclassed or overshadowed."
