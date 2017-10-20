'The Walking Dead' Getting Rave Reviews for Season 8 Premiere

This show has been shit since the Governor died, imo. I only kept watching for my queen Michonne but completely gave it up a few episodes into S7. I wonder if I could get back into it without watching S7. Reply

It's not that the drama was bad. It was more that the pacing has stalled to covering two weeks (if that) in a season.



Also Glenn's death was undeserved and it should have been waste of space/outlived his use Daryl.



Edited at 2017-10-20 06:04 pm (UTC) Reply

I could not agree more re: Daryl, and the fact that his dumb unwashed ass got Glenn killed is just salt in the wound Reply

Goddamn I wish Daryl had died instead. Reply

Does Negan get killed in the premiere? Because unless he's dead and gone in the premiere then I don't see how it would be getting ~rave reviews~ Reply

from your lips to god's ears Reply

That's what I want. Reply

I miss Andrea. Reply

This show has always been pretty bad. I remember the season premier when Carol saved everyone. At the time, it was fun, go Carol etc, but in hindsight, the writing was pisspoor and formulaic. Reply

I miss Glenn so much. I knew it had to happen but his 5 faux deaths prior to was uncalled for. I'll be forever bitter. Reply

overrated crap. Reply

More screentime for Carol and Michonne please. Then I might watch again. Reply

"The show is taking some liberties from the popular comics and so far, it's all the better for it."

Thank god. As we saw in S7, some things just don't work on screen. Wish they had done this before but whatevs. I'm really excited for the new season. Reply

after last season I dont really know what to expect. Negan is too annoying and they need to do something with Daryl's character because he is not interesting anymore Reply

Business in the front, party in the back dude needs to go. I'm still bitter about Glenn, so Daryl and Negan can kick rocks too. Reply

The only reason I still watch this show is because it's like an event for my friend and I. We get food and watch it together. Otherwise, I wouldn't bother. Reply

But then it will go downhill in the next episode soooooo ¯\(ツ)/¯ Reply

