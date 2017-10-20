ONTD Roundup
For Thursday, October 19, 2017:
- Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner go to Church
- Taylor Swift Teases New Song "Gorgeous" Available Tonight
- Gorgeous by Taylor Swift is out now
- Playboy's first transgender Playmate Ines Rau says that "being a woman is just being a woman"
- Tarantino knew Harvey was awful, is "ashamed" he didn't do more
- Mayim Bialik Apologizes For Controversial Harvey Weinstein Op-Ed
- Nicki Minaj will be the star witness in her brother's case
- The Problem With Fans Shipping "It" Stars Finn Wolfhard and Jack Grazer
- HTGAWM's Jack Falahee has a warning about "Colliver" with the apperance of Connor's dads
- Pics from Taylor Swift's Second Secret Sessions
- Amber Tamblyn would like to be excluded from this narrative, defends husband David Cross
- ONTD Original: 40 "Bottle" Horror Movies & Thrillers
- ONTD Original: 10 Popular Canadian Musicians That Never Broke In America
- Yesterday's ONTD Roundup
i'm holding on for hope. there's still that one song that made everyone cry (but now i question their emotions lmao)
Which Cartoon Dog Are You Based On Your Food Preferences?
You got: Pluto
https://www.buzzfeed.com/raechilling/i-will-tell-you-what-famous-cartoon-tv-dog-you-are-2x863?utm_term=.mj6LyXvVZ#.jjZRZPnDy
Re: Which Cartoon Dog Are You Based On Your Food Preferences?
Re: Which Cartoon Dog Are You Based On Your Food Preferences?
omg tho. those food pics are making me hungry! they look so delish!
Re: Which Cartoon Dog Are You Based On Your Food Preferences?
Re: Which Cartoon Dog Are You Based On Your Food Preferences?
Re: Which Cartoon Dog Are You Based On Your Food Preferences?
Re: Which Cartoon Dog Are You Based On Your Food Preferences?
i wonder if he's related to brian griffin
Re: Which Cartoon Dog Are You Based On Your Food Preferences?
Re: Which Cartoon Dog Are You Based On Your Food Preferences?
Re: Which Cartoon Dog Are You Based On Your Food Preferences?
RE: Which Cartoon Dog Are You Based On Your Food Preferences?
what
Re: Which Cartoon Dog Are You Based On Your Food Preferences?
Re: Which Cartoon Dog Are You Based On Your Food Preferences?
Re: Which Cartoon Dog Are You Based On Your Food Preferences?
Re: Which Cartoon Dog Are You Based On Your Food Preferences?
I have no idea who this is.
I still need the funko of him in that outfit
it's kind of expensive but in this weather, priceless
I'm more motivated at work and can focus a little bit better since I'm not in a constant existential panic, but I'm so tired I can barely keep my eyes open most of the day and could probably sleep through the night starting at 7pm.
I'm at double my dose from the last time I was on it, but I'm hoping my body adjusts ...
also, my cable box went out. lol.
I also found out yesterday that the All-American Rejects are playing near me on Sunday, so I grabbed a ticket to see them and I'm stupid excited...I've never seen them but I used to LOVE them, and I really like the new stuff they've put out this year. So stoked! Too bad all my fave songs by them are deep cuts that they don't play in concert tho, smh
Definitely see them when you get a chance!! Stephan is so good live.
have fun!!
I danced the whole time, even while some shitbag hipsters from Fishtown giggled like they'd never seen someone enjoy themselves at a live music event before.
happy friday everyone!
Re: happy friday everyone!
Re: happy friday everyone!
Re: happy friday everyone!
RE: happy friday everyone!
I've had dreams before where I fall in the ocean and then I like try and hold the iPhone up in the air while swimming to safety lol
Re: happy friday everyone!
Re: happy friday everyone!
Re: happy friday everyone!
Re: happy friday everyone!
Also, I've had that new Fever Ray song on repeat all morning. I love it.