look what you made me do was catchy and fun despite its ridiculousness, but this? watching grass grow is more exciting. Reply

it's a 3 minute and 31 second long song and I fast forwarded 4 times. no bueno lol Reply

someone said she wrote this song acoustically at first and that was the original intention.



idk if that makes it worse??????? i played myself with the pre-order w/e Reply

it was a itunes gift card for a belated birthday present. so at least it wasn't my own money! Reply

thx for the coins <3 Reply

The production on these three songs is... something else. Reply

this is so bad lol

i mean i thought LWYMMD was bad but could see how people could still bop. I actually liked Ready For It though apparently no one here did.. im basic and i usually like Max Martin songs



however THIS.. trash. what happened Max?? you let la diabla have too much control

also sounds a bit like this Grimes song



Reply

idk why i love this video so much but i do <3 Reply

same, it's so cute when she waves the guy past the camera Reply

Don't compare poor Grimes to that mess. Reply

Don't do that too, Grimes. Oblivion is far more superior to this trash. lol Reply

I said this in the original post, she should've worked with Grimes. Reply

i looove that Grimes song Reply

Grimes would like to be excluded from this narrative, one she never asked to be a part of. Reply

I liked Ready For It too. *shrugs* Reply

I liked Ready For It as well tbh, I thought both the first two songs were pretty catchy, but the lyrics for this one are just awful Reply

Don't do this. Reply

I can't not click play whenever this is posted. Flawless video and song. Reply

I didn't like it at first but it's growing on me. Reply

How many of these Taylor Swift lyrics were in your middle school diary? https://t.co/NsUwhnN3R4 — The Cut (@TheCut) 20. Oktober 2017



– “You should take it as a compliment that I got drunk and made fun of the way you talk.”



– “And I got a boyfriend, he’s older than us.”



– “You’re so cool, it makes me hate you so much.”



– “You’ve ruined my life by not being mine.”



– “You’re so gorgeous, I can’t say anything to your face ‘cause look at your face.”



– “And I’m so furious at you for making me feel this way but what can I say? You’re gorgeous.”



– “You should think about the consequence of you touching my hand in a darkened room.”



–“If you got a girlfriend I’m jealous of her but if you’re single … that’s honestly worse.”



– “You’re so gorgeous, it actually hurts.”



– “Ocean-blue eyes lookin’ in mine. I feel like I might sink and drown and die.”



– “You make me so happy it turns back to sad. There’s nothing I hate more than what I can’t have.”



– “You are so gorgeous, it makes me so mad.”



Edited at 2017-10-20 04:29 pm (UTC) Reply

jfc no



Also isn't she older than her bf? Or is she referencing Calvin Harris/Tom Hiddleston? Reply

Yes, it's about wanting to cheat on Tom with Joe. Reply

So embarrassing. Reply

her lyrics have always been shit tho. why are people acting like this is a new thing 🤔 Reply

lmfao looking forward to the song where she refers to her boyfriend as a smol cinnamon roll Reply

embarrassing



there isnt even an inkling of irony to it either like blank space, she straight up means this middle school shit Reply

This is so fucking embarrassing



To all her stans if you’re older than 14 you should feel ashamed of yourself Reply

This has to be one of the worst songs she's written. Reply

lol You could say that about most any pop song. Reply

yeah her lyrics in this song are just embarrassing tbh. Reply

wow what an original statement rme Reply

Lmao and people swear she’s a talented song writer. This praying mantis cannot write, sing or dance Reply

Noooooo wayyy that those are the actual lyrics??? lmao Reply

This gay anthem. I hated it last night and now I really like it. 🤷‍♀️👩‍❤️‍💋‍👩👩‍❤️‍💋‍👩 Reply

ia tho lmao ia tho lmao Reply

It’s so cute and gay Reply

lmao 😭 Reply

I can forgive your thirst bias blinding you to Harry's mediocrity but not this sis.... Reply

reported for homophobia Reply

ok im glad im not the only one who felt it could be a gay song hahaha tho at first i thought it was about another girl and maybe self confidence idk lol didn't realize it was bout her actual ex and current bf D: Reply

nnnnn this internalized homophobia Reply

I thought this too lol Reply

the lyrics are so fucking bad, jfc. Reply

same Reply

lmao Reply

king did that. number 1 across the globe. gorgeous song by a gorgeous girl. Reply

haha it's sad because it's true Reply

tayloser Reply

eh, it's a good song to play on repeat in the background when you're working

which is precisely what i did last night, lol Reply

I can’t get over how gawdawful that cover is. Reply

It's still fucking awful



Edited at 2017-10-20 04:33 pm (UTC) Okay, so I slept on it. Gave it a little time. And after a few more listens I have to admit. Reply

thx for the streams! Reply

Except I got a link last night and have only listened to it using that file to avoid giving the cottonmouth chanteuse any of my doubloons. Reply

LOL that shit happens to me all the time. I'll try to force myself to listen a few times to see if I start feeling a song and nope. Reply

lmao Reply

LMAO Reply

I can't even decide which part of this is the most awful. Not that Red was some musical masterpiece, but damn she's declined since that album. Reply

This reminds me of the goose laughing gif for some reason. Reply

lol is that joe germanotta? who is that?? Reply

