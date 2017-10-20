Taylor Swift - Gorgeous (Official Lyric Video)
After premiering her new song last night on iTunes, Taylor released the lyric video (with fonts that match the music quality) on youtube.
Does this trash make you want to exhume the body of the old Taylor, ONTD?
idk if that makes it worse??????? i played myself with the pre-order w/e
i mean i thought LWYMMD was bad but could see how people could still bop. I actually liked Ready For It though apparently no one here did.. im basic and i usually like Max Martin songs
however THIS.. trash. what happened Max?? you let la diabla have too much control
also sounds a bit like this Grimes song
I liked Ready For It too. *shrugs*
– “You should take it as a compliment that I got drunk and made fun of the way you talk.”
– “And I got a boyfriend, he’s older than us.”
– “You’re so cool, it makes me hate you so much.”
– “You’ve ruined my life by not being mine.”
– “You’re so gorgeous, I can’t say anything to your face ‘cause look at your face.”
– “And I’m so furious at you for making me feel this way but what can I say? You’re gorgeous.”
– “You should think about the consequence of you touching my hand in a darkened room.”
–“If you got a girlfriend I’m jealous of her but if you’re single … that’s honestly worse.”
– “You’re so gorgeous, it actually hurts.”
– “Ocean-blue eyes lookin’ in mine. I feel like I might sink and drown and die.”
– “You make me so happy it turns back to sad. There’s nothing I hate more than what I can’t have.”
– “You are so gorgeous, it makes me so mad.”
Also isn't she older than her bf? Or is she referencing Calvin Harris/Tom Hiddleston?
there isnt even an inkling of irony to it either like blank space, she straight up means this middle school shit
To all her stans if you’re older than 14 you should feel ashamed of yourself
angela did it better. in high school
ia tho lmao
which is precisely what i did last night, lol
[Spoiler (click to open)]It's still fucking awful
