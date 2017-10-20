Trend alert: The Seattle Seahawks are trying to make short shorts happen

I hate football, but I can get behind this trend in sports in general. Reply

mte

mte

they're not the true short-shorts of the 80s, but basketball shorts have been trending higher in the past couple seasons and I am 100% here for it

I'm glad we are having this conversation.

I'm into it! Bring back short shorts crop tops and jock straps I want to live in the 80s

short shorts crop tops a la hoechlin? *thinking of that one gif*

Nnnngh

short shorts have been a thing for a while

good. As it should be.

The heroes we need.

Guys were more confident in the 70s and 80s because they wore short shorts then. Not every guy can pull it off though.



If anything, my dad can fit in with this trend because he NEVER threw away his shorts from the 80s. lol.



Edited at 2017-10-20 04:28 pm (UTC)

lmao that is such a dad thing. did he keep wearing tall socks with them the whole time?

Of course he did.



Now he wears birkenstocks with them, ALONG with the socks. Reply

omg this is also my dad. And he still mows the lawn all summer in shorts like that.



In his defense, he hasn't changed much since 1977, so do you, I guess, dad. Reply

this is cute.

thank you for revealing your legs. Reply

lmaooo

They should take a cue from the Australian football league 😍😍😍

Link









Zzzzzzzzzz.. (real) footballers been doing this since day 1 Reply

Link





those aren't actual short shorts tho, those are just rolled up. but they should def go back to this imo. for science. 👀 Reply

Yeah, I just meant bc those dudes weren't wearing short shorts either, just rolling em up like pretty much every single footballer does hah



I'd be 100000000% down for seeing Eden in a pair of those tho 🍑🍑🍑 Reply

real footballers have ugly bodies tho Reply

lmao

theyre so baggy, they look like skirts

They're not even trying. My short shorts are way shorter than that.

I was thinking they weren't THAT short.

honestly, fuck this bc as a gay guy i've been called a faggot and laughed at for wearing shorter (not even true "short") shorts. i'm tired of straight men/athletes making the stylistic choices they bully/shame the gays for into tongue-in-cheek "movements" Reply

um r u ok. (straight) men wearing short shorts was a thing before it wasn't, for decades. gay people dont own shorts.

i'm fine, and i said nothing close to how you interpreted my comment. you clearly have an issue w me, for what reason idk but fo.

this is really not progressive thinking



if it becomes a trend then you'll probably have more freedom to wear them Reply

What did they wear before?

those aren't short.

Mte

MTE! Two inches above the knee? Come on, go SHORTER

Lol ikr this is fucking stupid

