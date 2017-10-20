Trend alert: The Seattle Seahawks are trying to make short shorts happen
It's a movement. pic.twitter.com/BR09oJmgRs— Luke Willson (@LWillson_82) October 19, 2017
American football team the Seattle Seahawks are trying to start a "movement" to bring back short shorts during Thursday workouts. Currently only 10 players are doing it, including Ciara's husband Russell Wilson, but they want to have the whole team get on board.
It started with rookie offensive lineman Jordan Roos. He lifts in shorter shorts because he finds it more comfortable. Being a rookie he didn't immediately start wearing them during practice with the Seahawks, but worked up the courage to do so eventually. Others joined in.
Jordan's motto is, "Sky's out, thighs out."
Thursday practices are also "Techno Thursday" because teammate Luke Willson is a fan. "So it’s kind of like the Techno Thursday ensemble for us is now short shorts,” according to Willson.
Source 1 | Source 2
You mean this one???
If anything, my dad can fit in with this trend because he NEVER threw away his shorts from the 80s. lol.
Edited at 2017-10-20 04:28 pm (UTC)
Now he wears birkenstocks with them, ALONG with the socks.
In his defense, he hasn't changed much since 1977, so do you, I guess, dad.
thank you for revealing your legs.
Those aren’t short shorts
I'd be 100000000% down for seeing Eden in a pair of those tho 🍑🍑🍑
if it becomes a trend then you'll probably have more freedom to wear them