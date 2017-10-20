Trend alert: The Seattle Seahawks are trying to make short shorts happen



American football team the Seattle Seahawks are trying to start a "movement" to bring back short shorts during Thursday workouts. Currently only 10 players are doing it, including Ciara's husband Russell Wilson, but they want to have the whole team get on board.

It started with rookie offensive lineman Jordan Roos. He lifts in shorter shorts because he finds it more comfortable. Being a rookie he didn't immediately start wearing them during practice with the Seahawks, but worked up the courage to do so eventually. Others joined in.

Jordan's motto is, "Sky's out, thighs out."

Thursday practices are also "Techno Thursday" because teammate Luke Willson is a fan. "So it’s kind of like the Techno Thursday ensemble for us is now short shorts,” according to Willson.

Happy Friday ONTD! Work in a leg day this weekend!
