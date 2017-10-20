Teaser for "Homer at the Bat" Documentary

Well Mr. Burns had done it Reply

the power plant had won it

With Roger Clemens clucking all the while!

Daaaaaaryl....Daaaaaryl...



also this shot never fails to make me lose it.



also this shot never fails to make me lose it.

lmao

"i got it, i got it"



"yesssssssssssssssss"

lmao I love this shit



I also love "behind the laughter"







Edited at 2017-10-20 03:33 pm (UTC)

Finally, I said, "So do it. Either [Bleep], or get off the pot."

lmao i love homer sm

Yes lmao! Behind The Laughter is so fucking good.



This baseball documentary actually looks pretty funny. Reply

MATTINGLY I THOUGHT I TOLD YOU TO TRIM THOSE SIDE BURNS

lol Comment twins.

LMFAO! I loved Burns saying this!

I wonder if Mattingly was ever able to trim those sideburns?



Edited at 2017-10-20 03:39 pm (UTC)

lmaooo

When would you guys say Simpsons fell off?



For me I feel like Behind the Laughter was really the place where it should have ended. I can't really think of anything good after aside from the movie. Reply

Didn't it end after season 12? Could have sworn it did.

mte the Simpsons hasn't been on in like almost 20 years 👀

I think they had a good solid 10 seasons, but I agree they got really hit or miss after 11.

Season 10 is where I stop but there are some good episodes in 11 & 12

I'm a strict "'Principal and the Pauper' ruined everything" believer (holy shit, the 20th anniversary of that was a few weeks ago), but there were some good episodes after that. I liked the movie, and I've liked the seasons since the movie more than the ones before it, but nothing sticks out like it does in the early seasons. Also, there's this undercurrent of sexism that reminds me of reddit? I think it helps that most other sitcoms on rn suck ass.

I absolutely agree with you that it should have ended with After the Laughter. It went downhill from there. But those first 10 seasons are gold.

Seasons 1-10 are the best. 3-6 are the golden age. There's sporadic episodes of decent quality throughout 11-13, and even fewer in every one after that. I've heard Season 27 has actually been pretty fantastic, but haven't seen any of it myself.

Up until season 10 is where pure gold stops, but it's season 13+ where it's unwatchable.

s14

i think later for me, more like after 13. i love the stand by me/body in the lake episode.

There's like 2 or 3 good episodes in every season, it's a very small number

It's time to end

It's time to end Reply

I agree season 12 but there's random gems, like oh brother where bart thou and the wife aquatic peppered throughout newer season but damn, even those are getting old now. I watched part of that Elon musk ep...it was unwatchable

Season 12 but there are still good episodes in the later seasons - the problem is that it's just not as consistently funny as it used to be.



Look at an iconic season like Season 4 - which has some of the best episodes of the show ever (Kamp Krusty, Mr. Plow, Whacking Day, Marge vs The Monorail, Homer the Heretic, A Streetcar Named Marge, etc) - and compare it to a later season where you can only pick out one or two good episodes.



I also don't like the gradual transition of Homer away from this very angry but loving father type who gets lucky and falls into these crazy situations compared to the later seasons where he's just really really dumb and goofy and things just get thrown his way. The writing just got so fucking lazy. Reply

for me, s11. that's the last full season i'll watch.

congrats to the dodgers.



yesterday’s game they keep mentioning corey and how he’s the star player? what about kiki or justin or clayton? is the main focus on corey? i don’t follow the dodgers baseball but it seems they talk about corey a lot like he’s the only stsr and everyone is just average who get hot.



Kiki being robbed as MVP and a Emmy nom.

who won the mvp?

cus kiki came out of nowhere Reply

Op i kinda agree but the cubs had a long national nightmare of going 108 years without a world series win. the dodgers last apperence was 1988

I couldn't follow like &0% of the episode because I know zilch about baseball, but it's still such a funny episode.

same as a kid but it's so funny I've always adored it. The dryer goes on the right!

WHO WANTS PEANUTS?



This is a cute idea.



I am so psyched for the Dodgers! I love this team, and I love that Kiké was the hero last night. He is the sweetest, most likable dude even when he's struggling at the plate, so to see him hit three home runs is just incredible. I donated to his YouCaring for Puerto Rico after his second home run, and when I checked it this morning, there were $20k more in donations, eclipsing his goal. Go, Bananaman!



On a related note, I am so glad we are done hearing Ron Darling, the TBS announcer who has been completely for the Cubs all series and has been shitting on Yasiel Puig every chance he gets. Fuck that guy. Reply

Oh, Ron Darling is ASS. He was the same in the previous series. I've been slightly cheered by Mets fans who think their commentators are the best being unable to defend him.

Also, 7 RBIs. Jeez, man.



Also, 7 RBIs. Jeez, man. Reply

Vin should come back for at least one game!!!!

That would be amazing! :') I only got to listen to him for like two seasons, but I could tell why everyone loved him right away. Joe Davis hasn't been a bad replacement, but man, what a hard act to follow.

Also I love that there evidently was some IRL debacle with that one player and his hair, but 10+ years after this episode aired, yet people still think the show was referencing the real-life incident.



Edited at 2017-10-20 03:53 pm (UTC)

It was Don Mattingly! And it happened before the episode aired, but after it was in production, so the Simpsons is extra genius at predicting things!

I ever understood that joke, what was the irl reference?

I assume Ozzie Smith isn't being interviewed because he's never emerged from the Springfield Mystery Spot, where logic takes a holiday and all laws of nature are meaningless.

Thread

This is my favorite part lol esp when he takes a picture

I was going to say exactly this



y’all being simpsons fans always warms my lil black heart Reply

i'm rewatching all the treehouse of horror right now to get in the Halloween mood. i love them so much, they gave me my first taste of horror as a kid

Same!! It's not Halloween for me without Treehouse of Horror. Especially The Raven.

i think my staple episode is the gremlin on the side of the bus!

My favorite moment is when Marge is in car with Lisa and gives that amazing pep talk "You wanna be sad be sad!"

