Teaser for "Homer at the Bat" Documentary
- Fox is airing an hour-long documentary in honor of the greatest episode of television ever, "Homer at the Bat." Homer was previously inducted in the Baseball Hall of Fame back in May.
- The documentary features interviews with players like Jose Canseco, Steve Sax, Aaron Judge, and Wage Boggs (RIP), as well as Bob Costas, Nick Offerman, Tim Gunn (that's good), Russell Brand, Dr. Oz, George Will (that's bad), Joe Buck, and Bill DeBlasio (...) among others.
- "Springfield of Dreams" will air on Sunday afternoon, at either 3pm ET for markets with football games at 4:30pm ET, or at 4:30pm ET for markets with 1pm ET games.
Sources: 1 & 2
thank you, LA Dodgers, for ending our long national nightmare
also this shot never fails to make me lose it.
"yesssssssssssssssss"
I also love "behind the laughter"
Edited at 2017-10-20 03:33 pm (UTC)
This baseball documentary actually looks pretty funny.
I wonder if Mattingly was ever able to trim those sideburns?
Edited at 2017-10-20 03:39 pm (UTC)
For me I feel like Behind the Laughter was really the place where it should have ended. I can't really think of anything good after aside from the movie.
It's time to end
Look at an iconic season like Season 4 - which has some of the best episodes of the show ever (Kamp Krusty, Mr. Plow, Whacking Day, Marge vs The Monorail, Homer the Heretic, A Streetcar Named Marge, etc) - and compare it to a later season where you can only pick out one or two good episodes.
I also don't like the gradual transition of Homer away from this very angry but loving father type who gets lucky and falls into these crazy situations compared to the later seasons where he's just really really dumb and goofy and things just get thrown his way. The writing just got so fucking lazy.
yesterday’s game they keep mentioning corey and how he’s the star player? what about kiki or justin or clayton? is the main focus on corey? i don’t follow the dodgers baseball but it seems they talk about corey a lot like he’s the only stsr and everyone is just average who get hot.
cus kiki came out of nowhere
I am so psyched for the Dodgers! I love this team, and I love that Kiké was the hero last night. He is the sweetest, most likable dude even when he's struggling at the plate, so to see him hit three home runs is just incredible. I donated to his YouCaring for Puerto Rico after his second home run, and when I checked it this morning, there were $20k more in donations, eclipsing his goal. Go, Bananaman!
On a related note, I am so glad we are done hearing Ron Darling, the TBS announcer who has been completely for the Cubs all series and has been shitting on Yasiel Puig every chance he gets. Fuck that guy.
Also, 7 RBIs. Jeez, man.
Edited at 2017-10-20 03:53 pm (UTC)
y’all being simpsons fans always warms my lil black heart
My favorite moment is when Marge is in car with Lisa and gives that amazing pep talk "You wanna be sad be sad!"