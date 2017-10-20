donuts

Teaser for "Homer at the Bat" Documentary



- Fox is airing an hour-long documentary in honor of the greatest episode of television ever, "Homer at the Bat." Homer was previously inducted in the Baseball Hall of Fame back in May.

- The documentary features interviews with players like Jose Canseco, Steve Sax, Aaron Judge, and Wage Boggs (RIP), as well as Bob Costas, Nick Offerman, Tim Gunn (that's good), Russell Brand, Dr. Oz, George Will (that's bad), Joe Buck, and Bill DeBlasio (...) among others.

- "Springfield of Dreams" will air on Sunday afternoon, at either 3pm ET for markets with football games at 4:30pm ET, or at 4:30pm ET for markets with 1pm ET games.

thank you, LA Dodgers, for ending our long national nightmare
