Tegan & Sara's The Con X: Covers Is Out!
And GUESS WHAT!!? THE CON X : COVERS is OUT!!!! Go, stream, download, buy, listen over someones shoulder at work or school! pic.twitter.com/wjDQdccmSN— Tegan and Sara (@teganandsara) October 20, 2017
You can stream the rest via spotify or via their youtube channel.
ONTD, which cover is your favourite?
tbqh I never really connected with The Con apart from a couple of songs. I would have been way more all over covers from So Jealous or If It Was You.
And my fav is Sara Bareilles' cover....oop @ me, the Muna's cover also goes off.
Yup. I had those songs on repeat when I was at my lowest point with bulimia and agoraphobia. I love the songs but they bring me back to a really, really terrible time. Haha
My faves are Floorplan, Nineteen, Dark Come Soon, Like O Like H, and Cyndi Lauper's Back In Your Head. I love that Tegan and Sara picked who covered each song. I'm kinda mixed on The Con, like i wish it was a bit better because I love that song.