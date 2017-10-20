Tegan & Sara's The Con X: Covers Is Out!

I'll have a look at the others. Reply

Pvris covering Tegan and Sara. My body is ready for all this gay content.

it's one of the stand out tracks IMO.

Haven't listened to it all but so far the only one I think is really good is Trashique... it's still got a T&S feel but it stands on its own feet.



tbqh I never really connected with The Con apart from a couple of songs. I would have been way more all over covers from So Jealous or If It Was You.

MTE

That's exactly how I feel tbh. I love the Trashique cover but I'm not sold on the others.

Yesss their best albums tbh

it seems odd to me that a band is behind their own tribute album, idk why

yeah i guess it it kind of weird. i guess they wanted to be able to select artists that they like or are friends with, so that money raised from it could go to their foundation and they could keep costs down.

I thought that was the norm

The artwork is so beautiful



And my fav is Sara Bareilles' cover....oop @ me, the Muna's cover also goes off.



Edited at 2017-10-20 03:13 pm (UTC)

I listened to this last night and it made me sad lmao. The Con is such a great but depressing album, I normally only listen to one or two songs from it at a time. Listening to them all at once is tough. But I love all of these covers. My faves are Nineteen, Are You Ten Years Ago, and Call It Off.

IA about the album being depressing as fuck. I would advise annoying suffering any kind of loss, or going through a break up to stay far away from it.

mte. i remember listening to it after i got dumped at 19, which was probably not a good idea lol.



Edited at 2017-10-20 03:14 pm (UTC)

smh @ "annoying" instead of "anyone", at work so I'm using my phone and failing miserably.

Yup. I had those songs on repeat when I was at my lowest point with bulimia and agoraphobia. I love the songs but they bring me back to a really, really terrible time. Haha

Damn, Mykki Blanco came through!



what the hell is this

lmao I hate this

oh my god... this is the worst thing

all these covers are really good, i can't pick a favorite so far.

I'm shook at the MUNA cover. It's on repeat and a certified bop. That band deserves the world. I like Shura and PVRIS too.



Edited at 2017-10-20 03:03 pm (UTC)

LOVE THEM! i love this album so much.

I've had a lot of feelings to The Con over the years so it's weird not liking some covers when I loved the originals. MUNA's Relief Next to Me is probs my fav at putting their own sound into Tegan and Sara's while still sounding AMAZING. Also, Cyndi Lauper's Back in Your Head >>>> Ryan Adams

My girl Grimes sounds so sugary sweet I love it but that song and Call It Off are my most played songs on the album. There was no way I wasn't going to like it. Cyndi's is cute too!

the con was sooooo influential on me as a teen. haha. So many emotional nights listening to it in my car.

meh, hayley's voice is so boring now

ia, I had to pause as soon as it started and went back to the original

