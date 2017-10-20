October 20th, 2017, 12:20 am tucker Kelly clarkson new song "Christmas Eve" Cute little Christmas bop, it's a song to go along with her second children's book "river rose and the magical Christmas" Source- https://youtu.be/9NVU3B33_4Q Tagged: kelly clarkson, new music post Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 5050 comments Add comment
It's a really cute song.
kelly is the queen of christmas T B H
anyway, this is cute! at least queen kelly respects the legacies of ha predecessors
Christmas music is legit the most lucrative, Mariah is set for life, AIWFCIY is gonna pay the bills of her great-great grand children tbh. I wonder why Taylor hasn't tried to get in the game yet...
Granted it's only six songs, but I've heard "Christmas Must Be Something More and her version of "Santa Baby" too many times to let this comment slide.
ia about kelly's christmas album being a banger, though! the traditional pop sound works so well with her voice and highlights just how wasted it was on generic anthems - looking forward to her new album!
but it really annoys me how easy it is for celebs to get books published.
I will listen at the end of November though! :D
It's not November 1st yet!