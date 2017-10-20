Omg tis the season already???? Ahhhhhhhh Reply

Queen of Christmas. Mariah and her eroded vocals are shaking Reply

This is a good companion for All I Want For Christmas is You and Darlene Love's Baby Please Come Home for Christmas. It has that same Phil Spector wall of sound. Nice production. Her vocals could be turned up a tad more. Reply

I hope Kelly makes a second Christmas album some day. Her first is my favorite Christmas album. I remember low key rolling my eyes when I heard it was going to have several original songs because I usually prefer covers of the classics but I was so wrong the originals were the best part of the album! Reply

she is legit the new queen of Christmas. I also feel the same about Kacey Musgraves Christmas; I love the originals on there too.



ugh, yes. I love Kacey's christmas album. I saw her for her christmas tour last year and she was super cute. Reply

Omg this song is adorable tbh. Idk her but I need to! Reply

LMFFFAO @ your icon OP Reply

Glad you like it boo 😘 Reply

I like it tbh.



It's a really cute song. Reply

Song for a book? Awwwww. Reply

fight me: underneath the tree is miles better than all i want for christmas is you



kelly is the queen of christmas T B H Reply

Winter Dreams is my fave Xmas song. I ADORE that so much. Reply

Oh I totally agree, I'm salty because underneath the tree was a mild hit but it should have been a massive hit replacing all I want for Christmas as the new modern Christmas classic Reply

lmao @ y'all bringing up AIWFCIY (obsessed, much?) like these imitators would exist without it



anyway, this is cute! at least queen kelly respects the legacies of ha predecessors Reply

haha AIWFCIY will be brought up in every Christmas song discussion from now until the end of time. I'm really surprised Kelly hasn't got the same attention as Mariah, because her Xmas album is legit her best of all her albums. I wish she would cover Mariah in the studio already, and buy Mariah another diamond necklace or house or something.



Christmas music is legit the most lucrative, Mariah is set for life, AIWFCIY is gonna pay the bills of her great-great grand children tbh. I wonder why Taylor hasn't tried to get in the game yet... Reply

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Taylor_Swift_Holiday_Collection



Granted it's only six songs, but I've heard "Christmas Must Be Something More and her version of "Santa Baby" too many times to let this comment slide.



Granted it's only six songs, but I've heard "Christmas Must Be Something More and her version of "Santa Baby" too many times to let this comment slide.

you'd think people would realize the reason they're using it as the metric by which other christmas songs stand is that it has a timeless quality none of the lessers possess



ia about kelly's christmas album being a banger, though! the traditional pop sound works so well with her voice and highlights just how wasted it was on generic anthems - looking forward to her new album!



Edited at 2017-10-20 07:37 pm (UTC) Reply

it's a cute song.



but it really annoys me how easy it is for celebs to get books published. Reply

her kids books are actually really cute, and she wrote them for her daughter before she even thought about publishing them. I'm impressed that she does full press tours and has a long promotion period for her books, most people just their book and move on to the next album, but KC has really gotten behind her work and seems really proud and excited about it. Reply

Celeb books are typically ghost-written tho and many of those ghost writers wouldn't be able to get their work out there any other way. It still sucks tho. Reply

Nope not listening to Christmas music this early.



I will listen at the end of November though! :D Reply

its not even halloween yet, stop it rn Reply

that doesn’t matter. one of my local stores already has Halloween stuff off the shelves so Christmas stuff can be stocked. Reply

Between this and Sia’s upcoming Xmas album I’m ready to bop this season Reply

It's not November 1st yet! Reply

