Selena Gomez and the Mellogang
Selenators, meet the mellogang. pic.twitter.com/46Ed4x3Xg4— Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) October 19, 2017
Selena Gomez collaborated with electronic dance music producer and DJ marshmello. Their song WOLVES whispers to an ASMR forum near you (Wednesday, October 25).
Coming 10.25... WOLVES x @marshmellomusic pic.twitter.com/DdctDKXgtc— Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) October 19, 2017
In other "forget about me" news, Selena was in Coach's Instagram story for Coach Holiday 2017.
Selena for Coach’s 2017 Holiday campaign! #GomezUpdate pic.twitter.com/kJeTujuw9A— Selena Gomez News (@MyLifeIsSelG) October 19, 2017
1, 2, 3
all of them, they're all the stupidest. that shit makes me irrationally annoyed.
i blame gaga for her little monsters bullshit
its a sad era when demi is the leading pop girl of her generation
Selena's pretty decent in features, I've grown to like her non singing ass