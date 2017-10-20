Selena Gomez and the Mellogang

Selenators? really? what's the stupidest stan name? lovatics, lovers, fighters, believers?

all of them, they're all the stupidest. that shit makes me irrationally annoyed. Reply

Thread

Link

how do you even fucking pronounce selenators?



i blame gaga for her little monsters bullshit Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i wanna know who he is 👀 Reply

Thread

Link

he's in the tags! ♡ Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

omg 😂😂 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

sis needs a hit



its a sad era when demi is the leading pop girl of her generation Reply

Thread

Link

sis needs to retire from music tbh. her last bop was Me and the Rhythm and it wasn't even her singing it Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

she still going out with The Weeknd? Haven't heard about them in a minute Reply

Thread

Link

Is she gonna use Julia Michaels' or Charli's voice for this track? Reply

Thread

Link

Probably whatever female singer demo’d the song first and then just lay Selena’s breathy murmurs over it.



Edited at 2017-10-20 07:28 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Selena, how's that Woody Allen film going so far? Reply

Thread

Link





I think she's having a lot of fun! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Adblock Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yikes Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

nooooooooooo Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lmao i have no idea why people arent dragging her more for being so desperate to work with him Reply

Parent

Thread



Link