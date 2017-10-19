Austin Mahone - 'I Don't Believe You' & 'Found You' 🔊

What's the difference between him and Shawn Mendes? Reply

LMFFFFFFAO iconic Reply

I was going to say this one has the messed up eyebrow but that’s Charlie Puth according to google so...your guess is as good as mine lol Reply

Shawn is exclusively bottom, Austin is vers Reply

Shawn Mendes is actually successful. Reply

Shawn is a gay icon while Austin is an icon of the gays. But that's debatable. Reply

I keep forgetting they're not the same person tbh. Reply

eh Reply

Whats going on tonight with all of these awful white fucks releasing trash songs Reply

How dare you! Shawn's last name is Mendes....wait...who is this post about? Reply

This dude's been “up-n-coming” for like 7 years now. I don’t think it’s happening. Reply

lol I was gonna say exactly this. Thank you Clark! Reply

1 bop! 1 not. Reply

He peaked with Secret EP Reply

yeah no sis Reply

They must be runnin tight on money with those cover art Reply

I want him to make it probably as much as he keeps trying. Unlike any other one of the teeny bopper twinks hes actually attractive has potential and has 5 solid bops i can actually name 😍 Reply

lmao I was looking for that "up and coming" description and you did not disappoint :)



I love this song of his

KING OF POP. I'm going to Japan tomorrow and I'm gonna go find his pop up store thing Reply

OMG get like 12 of the hats 😭 Reply

