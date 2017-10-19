Nick Jonas - 'Home' 🔊
Ferdinand was too ready to press EVERY button at the studio. Had to hold him back. #HOME drops tonight at Midnight ET! @FerdinandMovie pic.twitter.com/EcElvNDcBy— Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) October 19, 2017
Nicky J teamed up with a cartoon bull to bring you his latest masterpiece Home. The song will be featured in the upcoming animated film Ferdinand.
Sources: @NickyJ. YouTube.
What a blessing tonight has been.
also that gif is offensive
Also this sounds very generic and bland. Forgettable.
nicky j keeps puttin out the bops
Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in FAQ.