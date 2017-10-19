the title track is soooo pretty Reply

Sooo... is the album good? How are reviews? Should I bother buying it? Reply

idk about reviews but I like it. he doesn’t really do anything crazy or experiment with his sound much but there’s some really good songs on it and only 2 or 3 I don’t like Reply

no, pretty bad and no...lol. there are like 4 good songs in total besides the ones he's already released. Reply

You will enjoy it if you liked This Town. Slow Hands and On the Loose are the only bops but better than what the other members have put out. Reply

Yawn. I hope there's some decent stuff on the rest of the album. Reply

ok , what the fuck is this all about . Reply

yas. I love it. Reply

I’m pleasantly surprised by this album. on the loose is a bop and needs to be a single, my other favorites are flicker, the tide, and mirrors



also I’m like 90% sure the album is about selena



Edited at 2017-10-20 05:13 am (UTC)

I definitely think On the Loose is about her. I dunno about anything else, but Niall's pretty private so I have no idea who he goes with lol Reply

There is so much bad music on the front page right now I had to run into a fuckin NIAL WHORERAN post to get a reprieve! Reply

lmao mte, what is going on



Edited at 2017-10-20 05:38 am (UTC)

lol same Reply

awww, it's a cute and pretty title track! :) Reply

More Ed Sheeran limbs found broken, Niall really ended him Reply

Edited at 2017-10-20 05:30 am (UTC) All this new ex 1D ppls music has just made me extra appreciative of Sign of the Times... a masterpiece

your gif isn't working...if it was a harry gif, bless. Reply

IT WAS BEYONCE CRYING AND SMILING



SOTT FOREVER Reply

i loooved sott even if it was a little too long. Reply

I listened. It's a really sweet album. Reply

That title continues to get me wrong. Reply

I am psyched for his Christmas release of Image Shack Reply

on the loose is THAT BOP!!!





but i'm not feeling much of the album other than the singles :/// Reply

what is that smiley conveying? Shade? Reply

