Niall Horan's album 'Flicker' is now out + an acoustic video of the title track
#Flicker is out now ! https://t.co/EgTeCwvafx pic.twitter.com/KWz8PKdXxe— Niall Horan (@NiallOfficial) October 20, 2017
Niall just released his debut solo album Flicker
You will enjoy it if you liked This Town. Slow Hands and On the Loose are the only bops but better than what the other members have put out.
also I’m like 90% sure the album is about selena
More Ed Sheeran limbs found broken, Niall really ended him
SOTT FOREVER
but i'm not feeling much of the album other than the singles :///