BloodPop & Justin Bieber - 'Friends' (Remix [feat. Julia Michaels]) 🔊

Can't believe I'm saying this but the Bieber only version is so much better! Reply

i love julia michaels and wish she released more of her own music. i want that new maroon 5 song with her minus the maroon 5. Reply

Biebs >>> Reply

She always sings like she's about to cry. Reply

omg yes Reply

Everything about this woman is annoying tbh Reply

really trying to make her happen too....







They'retrying to make her happen too....

OP's been dropping all the pop news posts we care about tonight. #bless Reply

