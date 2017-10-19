Mask: Austin

BloodPop & Justin Bieber - 'Friends' (Remix [feat. Julia Michaels]) 🔊



Biebs and BloodPop dropped a "remix" of their bop Friends featuring Selena Gomez's ghost singer Julia Michaels.



Sources: @BreatheHeavy. YouTube.

Does that even count as a remix? She's just singing Biebs' part. Delete this @AppleMusic!

