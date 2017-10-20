'Will & Grace' tackles Pray-The-Gay-Away camps + Minnie Driver talks Lorraine Finster
In the latest episode of W&G Jack meets his grandson, and finds out he's a gay kid being sent to a pray-the-gay-away camp.
- Queen Lorraine is ah-mah-zing.
- She talks about the process of throwing a chain out of her vagina.
- There's a sneak peek of next week's episode.
I see you going for that Will/Jack ship, NBC...
I see you going for that Will/Jack ship, NBC...
Also, idk how i feel about Will/Jack... the hugging... the comforting in the end... icwudt NBC...
Karen and the mirror on Grace's snooch killed meeeeee.
Are they really trying to make Will/Jack happen?
Head canon-they fucked 1 or 2 times. thats it. A relash wouldnt work
Hope it's renewed for another season.
The creators said they wanted her back for the whole show, but she has retired from acting. She just came back to do that one scene.
That paper towel joke was very current!
That incident happened like a week ago?
Elliott's character never had a hint of homophobia. Old Elliott would have rejected his current wife's beliefs. None of it really made any sense to me. That being said I loved seeing Michael Angarano return.
Tonight's episode was both funny and emotional. I teared up when Jack's grandson told him that he was going to a special camp because he wasn't normal.
While I’m loving this season so far, I don’t understand the Elliot situation at all.