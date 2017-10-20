'Will & Grace' tackles Pray-The-Gay-Away camps + Minnie Driver talks Lorraine Finster

i appreciate them tackling more LGBT topics, but nothing about trans people yet... Give Grace a trans bf!



Also, idk how i feel about Will/Jack... the hugging... the comforting in the end... icwudt NBC...



Karen and the mirror on Grace's snooch killed meeeeee.



Elliot is trash.

Are they really trying to make Will/Jack happen? Reply

never.

Head canon-they fucked 1 or 2 times. thats it. A relash wouldnt work Reply

I really appreciate these tender moments between Will and Jack, We never got to see that during the shows original run. I used to get so upset that the writers never explored Will's love life the way they did with Grace, every relationship Will ever had always lacked something. Reply

Yeah. Going back and looking at the original series you can definitely notice they were holding back with Will showing affection towards men and his relationships. The difference was noticeable the way they handled Grace's story vs Will's. You can see the shift with the reboot. They're really fixing a lot of the problems that the original run had. Reply

I was so excited to have Elliott come back but kind of hated the way it happened. Still a great episode though. I’m glad they made up at the end and it was great to have Michael Angarano back. Reply

Also, with Lorraine back, all we need is Vince & Beverly Leslie to return and I’ll be content. Reply

They're both confirmed to come back in upcoming episodes. Reply

One last comment: God bless Eric McCormack for giving it his all during the kissing scenes. Reply

Such a great episode. This is shaping up to be one of my fave seasons so far.



Hope it's renewed for another season. Reply

It's already been renewed Reply

Yasss!!! Not surprised because ratings have been great. Reply

Id love to make a part away the gay camp that is for LGBT kids to actually accept themselves. But it would never work Reply

oh lordy. i really hope this episode doesn't divert to the first two where there were way too many political jokes, made the cast seem like a bunch of old people discovering the ways of the new generation and acts more like the third episode which actually focused on the characters more with a hint of what's going on. this could go either way. i'm loving this show is back , but outside of episode three it seemed really try hard and like i was watching my parents trying to be 'cool' and 'with it' while waiting for the characters to do what they do best. i do think this a great topic to tackle though.



I have a theory that they're gonna reveal that Jack and Will have been hooking up or casually dating since episode 2, but I could be wrong I haven't been keeping up with future episode descriptions Reply

Where is Rosario though? Is the actress who plays Rosario still in bad terms with Megan? Reply

I don't know about any past bad blood, but she was in the revival video during election season.



The creators said they wanted her back for the whole show, but she has retired from acting. She just came back to do that one scene. Reply

I think the actress passed away. Reply

No, she's very much alive she just returned from acting. Reply

Damn. Why do you have to put her in her grave prematurely? 😂 Reply

She retired from acting. Reply

When does this show film in relation to airing??



That paper towel joke was very current! Reply

I caught that too! I thought most shows shoot a couple months in advance.



That incident happened like a week ago? Reply

Ya, that was weird... Reply

I get the feeling the episode was filmed months ago BUT they may have done reshoots and added that scene during recent reshoots. It's easier for them do it because they shoot everything on the Universal Studios lot in Mindy Project's old stage if I'm not mistaken. It would make sense for them to do it because on the side of that soundstage they always build outside porches/patios/balconies as Will's apartment has.



I wanted a longer episode for this it felt a lil rushed, but Jack's speech to his grandson was so touching. Elliot baffled me, like i'm sure it happens, but how do you end up a gay hating right wing conservative when you were raised in New York and both of your parents are gay... Reply

Seriously, what the hell was that Elliot storyline? Baffled. Reply

It was so bizarre and no mention of his lesbian mother (Rosie/Bonnie).



Elliott's character never had a hint of homophobia. Old Elliott would have rejected his current wife's beliefs. None of it really made any sense to me. That being said I loved seeing Michael Angarano return. Reply

I love how this show doesn't miss a bit. It feels like it wasn't off the air for 10 years...



Tonight's episode was both funny and emotional. I teared up when Jack's grandson told him that he was going to a special camp because he wasn't normal. Reply

Haven't seen it yet so i'm spoiling myself but woooooooow so Elliot sent his kid to a camp like that?! I mean straight men are the very worst so it's accurate in that way but fuck thats a shame? He has two gay parents? Reply

