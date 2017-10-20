'Will & Grace' tackles Pray-The-Gay-Away camps + Minnie Driver talks Lorraine Finster

In the latest episode of W&G Jack meets his grandson, and finds out he's a gay kid being sent to a pray-the-gay-away camp.




- Queen Lorraine is ah-mah-zing.
- She talks about the process of throwing a chain out of her vagina.
- There's a sneak peek of next week's episode.

I see you going for that Will/Jack ship, NBC...
