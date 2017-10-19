Arrow 6x03 "Next of Kin" promo



For the most part I enjoyed it. I think like with anything with this show, it was a bit over hyped by the reviewers who saw it early.



My bitterness towards the character of Dinah has died down immensely since Black Siren is around part time so I don't mind her in her role this season. Though it is funny/weird/sad to see so many people turn on her now that she has a voice and isn't in the background.



Rene wasn't utilized THAT well for an episode that supposedly put everyone on the team to good use.



Diggle....something that important you probably shouldn't be hiding or at least be getting some help with! I don't know how shooting arrows will be any better then shooting bullets and actually hitting your target. And with this new role as Green Arrow (who magically turned black after the Mayor was accused of being behind the mask) will probably cause way more tension between him and Dinah then what we've got in the past 2 episodes. And with this brief turn, I can easily see where a more "leader" Dinah comes into play since she is more qualified to be 2nd team leader in the field then Curtis or Rene.



Felicity/Curtis starting up their own company? Cool, they should bring in Cisco and take over the world!