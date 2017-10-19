Gorgeous by Taylor Swift is out now

Love it tbh 🙌🏼 Reply

This looks like she stole Cosmopolitan's font and colour scheme. Reply

I could not stop thinking this while watching the video lol so true Reply

do they purposely put the worse section of the song as the preview.



Also who is the baby? Reply

Yeah, I don't like it. Reply

im p sure this is about tom hiddleston lmao



she met him while w/ calvin, he has an accent and blue eyes



i rly like this song tbh!!



Edited at 2017-10-20 04:10 am (UTC) Reply

he aint younger than no damn body Reply

"I got a boyfriend, he's older than us" doesn't make sense because Tom is like 45 aka Calvin is older than ~us~ Reply

nah it's about meeting her new boyfriend Joe while she was still with Tom Reply

I think she met Joe before Tom and used Tom to make him jelly... which is why her & Tom were flaunting it everywhere. Reply

she said he was gorgeous tho Reply

precious pop perfection.



ur so gorgeousss Reply

BETTER THAN RED THEY SAID! Reply

Everyone who said that is the reason that swift has enough hot air up her ass to release this shit and expect us to think it's good. Reply

bingo Reply

Yep Reply

Yo, who said that lmao Reply

Only the demons in your head said that Reply

That's insulting Reply

I've been waiting for this album for the longest because I wanted to hear dirt on calvin & tom. this shit so far has been very disappointing Reply

I can't believe three years and so much drama and this is the best music she can deliver?? I've defended her song writing in the past but this is just bad bad bad. It's like she wants to be a pg rated charli xcx...these three new songs sounds like her very late attempt at the vroom vroom ep sound. she doesn't have the sass or attitude to pull of charli style pop....I expected better tbh! Reply

the song is catchy, but DAMN it 100% seems a parody of herself



also I feel like she shoehorned the part about "I have a boyfriend who's older than us" so people wouldn't think it's about Tom, because she's gonna play the "so in luv with my boyfriend, I finally found my missing piece <3" angle this era







also the cats line is CRINGE like she's never made me cringe. Reply

it's def about joe and the boyfriend who's older is calvin bc club. Reply

so she's in a club with her man she meets joe and leaves ha man for joe

but rly she ends up dating tom hiddleston cause she thinks hes joe cause all brits look and sound the same? and then shes like o shit ur not joe and dumps tom too? Reply

ia the lyrics are sooooo bad it's catchy af. Reply

mte! haha Reply

this belongs in a live-action disney montage of sorts Reply

lol i honestly think that her artpop this era is to throw out the most mediocre, uninspired songs just to see how much her stans still eat it up... Reply

Oh God, this is truly going to be her Venus-in-Aquarius album. Reply

this sounds like something even carly rae would pass on Reply

i agree about the cat line lmao. im a tay stan bc shes fucking ridiculous but yikes Reply

I miss this show so fucking much Reply

As someone who used to be a huge fan, this has to be one of the worst songs she’s ever released. Reply

mte Reply

Agreed Reply

This is the dumbest song I've heard in a long while. Reply

ia this era is atrocious Reply

After a few listens I like it. Reply

My friend says it sounds like Stranger Things and now that's all I hear.



So far it sounds like her writing is regressing but she knows how to create an easy pop song. Maybe she'll have better written songs on her album because...this is childish.



Edited at 2017-10-20 04:17 am (UTC) Reply

I hear it. Reply

I hate her so much wtf is she doing I'm so mad. Reply

maybe..



she so gorgeous

it makes you so furious Reply

It's embarrassing how disappointed I am, but damn this is such trash. Reply

