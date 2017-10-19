Gorgeous by Taylor Swift is out now
— TSwiftPR Media (@TSPRMedia) October 20, 2017
Another snippet of 'Gorgeous' which had been uploaded to iTunes! [@karsynswift] pic.twitter.com/FMMaBpVvma
"You're so #Gorgeous. I can't say anything to your face. Cause look at your face." 🎶 pic.twitter.com/0LPbKq8VVb— Taylor Swift Updates (@TSwiftLA) October 20, 2017
- Basically about how she can't speak to someone because they're too gorgeous.
- Ocean blue eyes? Calvin? Joe? Who knows!
- " You're so gorgeous. I can't say anything to your face, 'cause look at your face."
Source 1 2
Also who is the baby?
she met him while w/ calvin, he has an accent and blue eyes
i rly like this song tbh!!
Edited at 2017-10-20 04:10 am (UTC)
ur so gorgeousss
That's insulting
also I feel like she shoehorned the part about "I have a boyfriend who's older than us" so people wouldn't think it's about Tom, because she's gonna play the "so in luv with my boyfriend, I finally found my missing piece <3" angle this era
also the cats line is CRINGE like she's never made me cringe.
but rly she ends up dating tom hiddleston cause she thinks hes joe cause all brits look and sound the same? and then shes like o shit ur not joe and dumps tom too?
I miss this show so fucking much
So far it sounds like her writing is regressing but she knows how to create an easy pop song. Maybe she'll have better written songs on her album because...this is childish.
Edited at 2017-10-20 04:17 am (UTC)
she so gorgeous
it makes you so furious