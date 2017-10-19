Liam Payne - 'Bedroom Floor' 🔊

why is he like this?



anyway, niall’s album is kinda cute



much better than std Reply

like... this song is better than getting an std? Reply

OMG.

The top three posts right now are music releases that are the definition of yt mediocrity.

Slay @ mod who approved these in this order.

this truth Reply

the lyrics are atrocious but it's catchy. Reply

The lyrics stay wretched but when that chorus kicks in... Reply

i kind of agree i just feel like this song was so close to being good



oh well i will play it Reply

is this what u call autotune? whatever it is, it is too much. where are the vocals?



anyhoo, is that an armie gif? lm ded 😂 Reply

You can tell Charlie Puth wrote this by the excessive falsetto.



I hate the mixing here. I hate how his vocals were produced. Reply

You can tell Charlie Puth wrote this by the excessive falsetto.



The accuracy!! lmao Reply

i weirdly love this???? Reply

If this ain't the fuckboi anthem of the season, I don't know what is. Reply

and fuckboi anthem is correct Reply

I hope he's getting that Apple money for the plug at least.

Its not terrible but its not great either... Reply

"we always on and off until you're on my bedroom floor" ...Kay. That dirty laundry bit too, you can tell Charlie Puth wrote this lmao



Edited at 2017-10-20 04:26 am (UTC) Reply

lol Reply

lmao i see that "one hit wonder" tag Reply

lol, i guess OP knows it too Reply

it took a while... but he's seen the light! Reply

that gif lmaoooo Reply

@op what do we know about NJ3? Reply

