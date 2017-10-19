Liam Payne - 'Bedroom Floor' 🔊
Listen to ‘Bedroom Floor’, the new single from Liam Payne and the follow up to global smash hit ‘Strip That Down’. Out now!— Liam (@LiamPayne) October 19, 2017
Lime just dropped his new hymn Bedroom Floor, follow up to global smash hit Strip That Down. The bop was co-written by his buddy Charlie Puth.
Did anyone else even make music before this?
anyway, niall’s album is kinda cute
Edited at 2017-10-20 04:09 am (UTC)
The top three posts right now are music releases that are the definition of yt mediocrity.
Slay @ mod who approved these in this order.
oh well i will play it
anyhoo, is that an armie gif? lm ded 😂
I hate the mixing here. I hate how his vocals were produced.
The accuracy!! lmao
Its not terrible but its not great either...
KING OF BOPS
Edited at 2017-10-20 04:26 am (UTC)