Pics from Taylor Swift's Second Secret Sessions

Giraffe queen. 😭 Reply

Thread

Link

I don't understand her dress but her boots are cute. Reply

Thread

Link

I think Taylor is beautiful but ngl she ends up looking a little frightening when she basically doubles over so she can lean her head on some 5'0" girl's head. Reply

Thread

Link

i wonder if the fans are allowed to ask any questions during this party? i would want know everything about tom Reply

Thread

Link

her bangs are offensive Reply

Thread

Link

i hope she's not paying a stylist Reply

Thread

Link

u kno when ur late to work and dont have time to blow dry so ur hair is just awkwardly air dying on the subway



thats exactly how she looks like Reply

Thread

Link

she looks like she got caught in the rain but didn't have time 2 restyle or towel/tshirt dry while gettin changed Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Her hair is actually really nice here for curly hair, tbh. She managed to define the curls and not have frizz or have it look crunchy. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

its the bangs, theyre so bad. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

in some of these pics the bangs actually look good. i wonder if she got depression bangs and is now just saying fuck it and growing them out. i've done the same. Reply

Thread

Link

LOL "depression bangs." That reminds me tho, I finally figured out that the way she keeps doing these fan get-togethers makes her seem like Sally Field in Soapdish where she goes out to the malls in order to be mobbed by fans to make herself feel better. "They do love me, they do!!!" Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I know it is just because she is tall and wearing heels, but she seriously looks like she is 6'5 or something in those first pics. Actually, isn't she close to 6 foot tall anyway or am I making that up? Like, with heels she wouldn't be much under that?



Reply

Thread

Link

I think she's 5'9? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That sounds more accurate. Google was telling me 5'10 or 5'11 and that feels taller than she actually is? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Just listened to the iTunes preview of her new song. Not loving it. Reply

Thread

Link

omfg.... i hate it wtf is she doing lmfaooooooooo Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





To the person who was at the secret sessions and said this song "will kill you" and "has lyrics that could cut glass": Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Idk how I feel. It's kind of boring. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Omg it’s even worse than the other two....maybe I need to give it more time but i think it’s a no. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Judging by the preview, it's very bad, lol. I had hope she might turn it around, but this album is shaping up to be awful. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol, i like it, tbh! it's not as good as something like stay stay stay but it's an improvement on the last 2 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LOL MTE. I was just thinking "what image can I use to convey that" Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Cute boots. Reply

Thread

Link

if she is really is pregnant then.... bye



I can excuse terrible bangs but I draw A LINE at pregnancy. Reply

Thread

Link

wut Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I highly doubt it lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LOL Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Did she get a new stylist? Her shoes have been such an improvement. Reply

Thread

Link