Pics from Taylor Swift's Second Secret Sessions
Fans from the second secret sessions in Rhode Island were recently allowed to post pictures.
Source:
https://twitter.com/swiftroseup13/status/921182754070519809
https://twitter.com/tsdaydreamer/status/921189263819014144
https://twitter.com/yslkloss/status/921175846601265155
"We can do do a group photo and individual photos" I've had the time of my life thank you so much @taylorswift13 @taylornation13 pic.twitter.com/cy3zfUsZwH— SHARON MET TAYLOR!!! (@swiftroseup13) October 20, 2017
Words can’t even begin to describe this experience thank you so much @taylorswift13 @taylornation13 pic.twitter.com/6ZffzRHQAb— Emma 💜 (@tsdaydreamer) October 20, 2017
WHEN YOU TEACH TAYLOR SWIFT HOW TO SORORITY SQUAT pic.twitter.com/vioMeA4fHU— JESSICA (@yslkloss) October 20, 2017
thats exactly how she looks like
I can excuse terrible bangs but I draw A LINE at pregnancy.
LOL