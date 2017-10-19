sixties:

ONTD ORIGINAL: A look at all the trash men in Hollywood (Part 3)

Hollywood's worst kept secret finally received the attention it deserved thanks to the amazing and brave women who came forward with their stories. Harvey Weinstein was properly exposed for the vile piece of shit he truly is. While Hollywood wants to act shocked, there are many more men like Weinstein in the industry whether they are producers or actors. In light of the stories and accusations, I have decided to take a look at all the men in Hollywood who have been accused of abuse or harassment or who are just straight up trash.




Michael Bay

Michael Bay is a sexist douchebag and it is no secret. Kate Beckinsale recently spoke out about how she was forced to lose weight for Pearl Harbor. She was told that if she got the part, she would have to work out. This was right after Kate had a baby. Bay said that he didn't want someone who was TOO beautiful. He also spoke for ALL women and said that women are "disturbed" when they see someone who is too pretty. His treatment of Megan Fox was also disgusting. When she went to Michael Bay's house to audition for the scene, Bay made her wash his car while he filmed her. Fox also spoke out about the time when she was 15 and had first met him. The actress was an extra in Bad Boys II and was wearing a bikini with six inch heels. Because of her age, she couldn't sit at the bar with a drink in her hand so Bay thought it would be better to have her dancing underneath a waterfall soaking wet.

Josh Brolin

Josh Brolin was arrested in 2004 for domestic battery. Diane Lane had called the cops and claimed that Brolin had hit her. Brolin's publicist tried to downplay the matter and stated that Lane didn't want to press charges and he was charged with the lowest offense of domestic battery (wtvr the fuck this means). Besides this, Brolin has been arrested over the years for bar fights and public intoxication. In 2008, he was shown getting handsy with Robin Wright and other POS Sean Penn got involved. Brolin has said that he feels "rage" regarding the 2004 arrest. He said it was horrifying because it was "post O.J.".

Bryan Singer

Bryan Singer is known to host parties at his home with barely legal boys. These parties were sometimes cohosted with Roland Emmerich. Emmerich once said that when Singer hosts a New Years Eve party, "there's like 600, 700 twinks running around and he's hiding in his room". Emmerich and Singer would take a few select young men into the back for private casting sessions. Michael Egan accused Singer of sexually abusing him when he was 17 at one of his infamous parties. Singer allegedly would fly out Egan to Hawaii for "drug field escapades". Egan also accused Singer, and others, of drugging him and forcing him into sex at these parties. The founder of D-Listed also came forward about Singer and said he had heard about these parties from one of the guests that were there. In 1997, Singer was named in a lawsuit by a 14 year old who was in one of his films, Apt Pupil. He accused Singer of making him and other underage boys take off their thongs during the filming of a shower scene. Kevin Spacey was also rumored to be present at these parties.

Christian Slater

In 2005, Christian Slater was arrested and charged with third degree sex abuse. The victim called 911 after Slater groped the women on the street in NYC. In 1997, Slater was charged with three counts of assault and one of battery after he assaulted his girlfriend. After getting high on cocaine and wasted on tequila, the actor repeatedly punched his girlfriend in the face. He also attacked the police officers who were trying to arrest him and bit a man on the chest.


