ONTD ORIGINAL: A look at all the trash men in Hollywood (Part 3)
Michael Bay
Michael Bay is a sexist douchebag and it is no secret. Kate Beckinsale recently spoke out about how she was forced to lose weight for Pearl Harbor. She was told that if she got the part, she would have to work out. This was right after Kate had a baby. Bay said that he didn't want someone who was TOO beautiful. He also spoke for ALL women and said that women are "disturbed" when they see someone who is too pretty. His treatment of Megan Fox was also disgusting. When she went to Michael Bay's house to audition for the scene, Bay made her wash his car while he filmed her. Fox also spoke out about the time when she was 15 and had first met him. The actress was an extra in Bad Boys II and was wearing a bikini with six inch heels. Because of her age, she couldn't sit at the bar with a drink in her hand so Bay thought it would be better to have her dancing underneath a waterfall soaking wet.
Josh Brolin
Josh Brolin was arrested in 2004 for domestic battery. Diane Lane had called the cops and claimed that Brolin had hit her. Brolin's publicist tried to downplay the matter and stated that Lane didn't want to press charges and he was charged with the lowest offense of domestic battery (wtvr the fuck this means). Besides this, Brolin has been arrested over the years for bar fights and public intoxication. In 2008, he was shown getting handsy with Robin Wright and other POS Sean Penn got involved. Brolin has said that he feels "rage" regarding the 2004 arrest. He said it was horrifying because it was "post O.J.".
Bryan Singer
Bryan Singer is known to host parties at his home with barely legal boys. These parties were sometimes cohosted with Roland Emmerich. Emmerich once said that when Singer hosts a New Years Eve party, "there's like 600, 700 twinks running around and he's hiding in his room". Emmerich and Singer would take a few select young men into the back for private casting sessions. Michael Egan accused Singer of sexually abusing him when he was 17 at one of his infamous parties. Singer allegedly would fly out Egan to Hawaii for "drug field escapades". Egan also accused Singer, and others, of drugging him and forcing him into sex at these parties. The founder of D-Listed also came forward about Singer and said he had heard about these parties from one of the guests that were there. In 1997, Singer was named in a lawsuit by a 14 year old who was in one of his films, Apt Pupil. He accused Singer of making him and other underage boys take off their thongs during the filming of a shower scene. Kevin Spacey was also rumored to be present at these parties.
Christian Slater
In 2005, Christian Slater was arrested and charged with third degree sex abuse. The victim called 911 after Slater groped the women on the street in NYC. In 1997, Slater was charged with three counts of assault and one of battery after he assaulted his girlfriend. After getting high on cocaine and wasted on tequila, the actor repeatedly punched his girlfriend in the face. He also attacked the police officers who were trying to arrest him and bit a man on the chest.
PART 2
PART 1
sources: 1 2 3 4 5 6 7
“I first met Michael back in 2009; it was on the set of the Christmas commercial for Victoria’s Secret. I remember the first thing Michael said to me— before he even introduced himself or asked me my name—was “Can you walk?” And I looked at him like, “What is this man talking about? Yeah, of course I can walk.” And then he proceeded to tell them to get me in the car, and then I was driven—I mean, honestly, I want to say it was about half a mile out in the desert. I kept thinking, “This is a joke, right?” And the car dumped me in the middle of the desert. All I was wearing was a bra and underwear and a big, billowing, black, floor-length cape and high heels. And he says, “OK, when we shout action, you’re going to walk!” and I assumed I would be doing this in several stages. They yelled action, and the car sped off back to set, and I just was like, “Well, what am I supposed to do?” So I walked all the way back to where the camera was standing, which took me—I would say a good 10, 12 minutes, and it was a proper runway stomp—on salt flats; it was like 100 degrees, felt like fire. I remember walking back and being not impressed by the whole thing. I was pretty pissed off afterwards; I just looked at Michael, and he goes, “I guess you can walk, then.”
It was a comment by a female film critic who said that when she interviewed David Schwimmer in a bar that was too noisy for them to hear each other, he offered to take her up to his hotel room to complete it. Then he suggested she bring someone else to chaperone so she would feel comfortable.
The critic, Nell Minow, said "This wasn't just about his being a good guy who would not have tried anything. He understood what it is like to have to be constantly on the alert and he wanted to make sure I understood I was safe."
Ross was never my fave on Friends, but that really made me like Schwimmer.
There's also this: http://www.cosmopolitan.com/entertainment/celebs/a9215169/david-schwimmer-interview-sigal-avin-harassment/
