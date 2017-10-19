ONTD ORIGINAL: A look at all the trash men in Hollywood (Part 3)

the list is bottomless and the worst aren't even on front street that's the most horrifying part about it. Reply

I have 45 men listed in my notes. I'm sure theres still many I'm missing. Reply

seems like a good start, i associate "45" with worthless abusive male bags of shit Reply

lol, you're gonna have to make a shit ton of ontd originals. good luck! Reply

slay them all Reply

Please don't stop. Drag these flops!! Reply

Martin Lawrence for his banned SNL monologue where he talked about how women need to clean their vaginas because they stink Reply

Christian also has a DUI and was once arrested at the airport for packing a gun in his suitcase Reply

JFC... Both he and Josh Brolin having major comebacks and success.... Wtf, Hollywood? I didn't believe they would ever forgive Mel Gibson either, yet here we are.... Reply

god, this series is depressing Reply

Michael Bay wants his bullshit to be so unknown that he had PopCultureDiedIn2009 threatened so badly that they deleted all of their social media presence. Reply

I thought they had literal receipts? I guess its too risky to go to court? Reply

Yeah all of it was true and they had receipts. But Michael full on got his legal team and lawyers involved.

It sucks that they were threatened. It sucks that this capsule that so many enjoyed has been wiped away. So much dedication and hard work. Reply

I was just about to make a similar comment, I hope PCD2009 is okay. Reply

I don't understand what it means when it says Megan Fox had to "wash" Michael Bay's career? Reply

it was a typo Reply

OK, but what does it mean? Like she had to watch his movies?



ETA: Never mind, I just saw the edit. LOL, I should have realized you meant "career" was the typo and not "wash".



Edited at 2017-10-20 03:39 am (UTC)

It should prob. say "car," not career Reply

she means car, he made Megan audition by washing his car in a bikini Reply

I hate Michael Bay. I forgot until the pcd2009 post just how disgusting that letter the "crew" wrote about Megan was, fuck him with a chainsaw Reply

Michael Bay is trash and IDK why VS used him as a director for their commercials. He's so creepy towards women. Reply

Trash company with trash bras employs trash director. It fits if you ask me. Reply

Waiting for Bryan Singer to be exposed because I have friends/coworkers that have no problem talking about him and his parties that they’ve attended openly on social media. Nothing that hasn’t been said about his parties before but it’s obviously another “open secret”. He has to be next.



Also holy shit @ Christian Slater. How is he even still working now? I mean, straight white male ofc but did he go the “I’m sober and better” route? Reply

yeah basically, when mr robot came out there was a big GQ (i think) profile about how he changed and how boring he is now and how he's the typical upper west wide dad type Reply

Some thoughts. pic.twitter.com/7Uz7ibBubK — Christian Slater (@ChristianSlater) October 10, 2017

I knew about his past, and so when he posted this I saw red tbh. Reply

They've been raped by Bryan Singer too? Reply

i didn't forget about slater and he still can't act. people will award anything. Reply

lol i know the same type of people you do. they're so quick to call out weinstein, but when i talk about singer, suddenly they've ~only had good experiences with him~, so therefore everyone else must be lying, i guess!! fucking social-climbing, self-serving shitheads. Reply

I was gonna make a post on Michael Bay, but I keep just not getting to it so I'll also add this Rosie Huntington-Whitely quote about how she met him/was cast in Transformer number-whatever:



“I first met Michael back in 2009; it was on the set of the Christmas commercial for Victoria’s Secret. I remember the first thing Michael said to me— before he even introduced himself or asked me my name—was “Can you walk?” And I looked at him like, “What is this man talking about? Yeah, of course I can walk.” And then he proceeded to tell them to get me in the car, and then I was driven—I mean, honestly, I want to say it was about half a mile out in the desert. I kept thinking, “This is a joke, right?” And the car dumped me in the middle of the desert. All I was wearing was a bra and underwear and a big, billowing, black, floor-length cape and high heels. And he says, “OK, when we shout action, you’re going to walk!” and I assumed I would be doing this in several stages. They yelled action, and the car sped off back to set, and I just was like, “Well, what am I supposed to do?” So I walked all the way back to where the camera was standing, which took me—I would say a good 10, 12 minutes, and it was a proper runway stomp—on salt flats; it was like 100 degrees, felt like fire. I remember walking back and being not impressed by the whole thing. I was pretty pissed off afterwards; I just looked at Michael, and he goes, “I guess you can walk, then.”

Reply

this fucker needs to go down. Reply

she should've stabbed him with her shoe, wtf. who does this. Reply

Yikes, time to replace the Christian Slater reaction gif with one that just shows Naomie Harris Reply

Men are just so awful Reply

I'd completely forgotten MK from D-Listed sharing that. Reply

I actually saw an article today about a Hollywood guy who treated a woman well and it kind of shocked me after all these stories about one celeb male after another being a total pig.



It was a comment by a female film critic who said that when she interviewed David Schwimmer in a bar that was too noisy for them to hear each other, he offered to take her up to his hotel room to complete it. Then he suggested she bring someone else to chaperone so she would feel comfortable.



The critic, Nell Minow, said "This wasn't just about his being a good guy who would not have tried anything. He understood what it is like to have to be constantly on the alert and he wanted to make sure I understood I was safe."



Ross was never my fave on Friends, but that really made me like Schwimmer. Reply

I once listened to a radio interview David did talking about Band of Brothers, and he seemed like a really nice/normal guy Reply

There's also this: Schwimmer seems like a decent guy tbh.There's also this: http://www.cosmopolitan.com/entertainment/celebs/a9215169/david-schwimmer-interview-sigal-avin-harassment/

Awww...he really is a good guy. Good for him for making those films. It's nice to see one guy in Hollywood who genuinely took sexual harassment of women seriously before this past week. Reply

Parent

that schwimmer story is refreshing as well as depressingly rare Reply

Plus he directed a film Trust on sexual abuse of a teenage girl on the internet. In an interview Schwimmer stated that he always wanted Annie to be played by a 14-year-old, as "there is a danger, if you cast someone who is 18, 19 or 20 to play 14 or 15, that very subtly, almost unconsciously, the audience is, 'Oh, this isn't so bad.'" He based the film on 14 years of involvement with The Rape Foundation and seven years of research. The scene where Annie is raped was filmed as late as possible, to ensure a "really safe environment for Liana". In the seven years of development, about 50 drafts of the script were written.

Reply

Schwimmer always came across like a decent guy. also while i never liked ross, he always had the best comedic timing out of the cast. Reply

i often wondered if that piece of shit, singer, molested brad renfro, and reading this has done nothing to assuage my fears tbh. Reply

Its obvious his decent into hell was because of Singer. No question about it Reply

i've always thought it started before that. his family was complete trash, and i'm sure he was hurt earlier. all those pieces of shit in the 80s and 90s hurting all these innocent kids...it's incomprehensible. Reply

Parent

also, quentin tarantino has spoken on weinstein



Tarantino on Weinstein: ‘I Knew Enough to Do More Than I Did’

Tarantino on Weinstein: 'I Knew Enough to Do More Than I Did'

ty op for your psa's! expose all filthalso, quentin tarantino has spoken on weinstein https://mobile.nytimes.com/2017/10/19/movies/tarantino-weinstein.html Tarantino on Weinstein: 'I Knew Enough to Do More Than I Did'

