Is Kris Wu (吴亦凡) the bridge between the East and West we've been waiting for?
"I want to be a pioneer for everything I do. I wanted to tell the youth in China, be the one to share the music." https://t.co/NhFHVUXO8X— PAPER Magazine (@papermagazine) October 19, 2017
The 411:
- Kris Wu (born Wu Yifan) is a Chinese-Canadian actor/singer/model/rapper
- Raised in Vancouver, where he was a "teenage basketball prodigy"
- Spent 2012-2014 as member of popular K-pop group EXO (subgroup EXO-M)
- Having appeared in campaigns for such designer brands as Burberry and onscreen in such films as Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets, his rabid fanbase has lead to the West dubbing him "the Chinese Bieber"
- Is now preparing his debut solo album, to be a hip hop-influenced affair that he hopes will further spread "street culture" in the East
- Contacted Travis Scott about collaborating in an effort to sonically bring together the West and the East (the single, "Deserve," is on iTunes now)
- First exposed to hip hop (culture) as a teen playing basketball and idolizing Allen Iverson
- Credits social media with the growing popularity of hip hop in China, as well as the reality show Rap For China, for which he was a judge
- Undecided as to whether he will release more singles or an EP prior to his album
- Accessing his music is a challenge to Chinese fans due to the unavailability of sites like Spotify and the nationwide blocking of websites like Soundcloud
i don't dig the sound of this one but i'm excited for kris's success in general
What sort of attack
Edited at 2017-10-20 06:51 am (UTC)
Love Kris but we all know that it should be Little Honey Peach that bridges the East and West.
His name is Huang ZiTao aka Tao aka Little Honey Peach aka Taozi. He's giving you height. Hes giving you beautiful tanned skin. Hes giving you sass. He's giving you expensive. Taozi is everything. Used to be in EXO as well. He is a gift to this world.
Still In Time available on Spotify
Edited at 2017-10-20 03:26 am (UTC)
1) that's some "interesting" hair, wonder how he ~came up~ with that
2) how is putting your non-black ass on black music pioneering anything?