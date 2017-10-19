Is Kris Wu (吴亦凡) the bridge between the East and West we've been waiting for?



The 411:
- Kris Wu (born Wu Yifan) is a Chinese-Canadian actor/singer/model/rapper
- Raised in Vancouver, where he was a "teenage basketball prodigy"
- Spent 2012-2014 as member of popular K-pop group EXO (subgroup EXO-M)
- Having appeared in campaigns for such designer brands as Burberry and onscreen in such films as Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets, his rabid fanbase has lead to the West dubbing him "the Chinese Bieber"
- Is now preparing his debut solo album, to be a hip hop-influenced affair that he hopes will further spread "street culture" in the East

- Contacted Travis Scott about collaborating in an effort to sonically bring together the West and the East (the single, "Deserve," is on iTunes now)
- First exposed to hip hop (culture) as a teen playing basketball and idolizing Allen Iverson
- Credits social media with the growing popularity of hip hop in China, as well as the reality show Rap For China, for which he was a judge
- Undecided as to whether he will release more singles or an EP prior to his album
- Accessing his music is a challenge to Chinese fans due to the unavailability of sites like Spotify and the nationwide blocking of websites like Soundcloud



