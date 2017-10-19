Is Kris Wu (吴亦凡) the bridge between the East and West we've been waiting for?

that'd be amazing~



i don't dig the sound of this one but i'm excited for kris's success in general Reply

I had no idea who he was when I first heard this song, I was pleasantly surprised. Reply

"the Chinese Bieber"

What sort of attack Reply

Came here to say the same thing! I don't see this guy pissing in mop buckets and insulting fans



Edited at 2017-10-20 06:51 am (UTC)

Love Kris but we all know that it should be Little Honey Peach that bridges the East and West. Reply

Stan him. Reply

tell me more Reply

His name is Huang ZiTao aka Tao aka Little Honey Peach aka Taozi. He's giving you height. Hes giving you beautiful tanned skin. Hes giving you sass. He's giving you expensive. Taozi is everything. Used to be in EXO as well. He is a gift to this world. Reply

He's in my icon. Reply

Still In Time available on he is the god we deserveavailable on Spotify Reply

No, he's not. Lets move on. Reply

No



Edited at 2017-10-20 03:26 am (UTC)

lmao i love kris but if you told me in 2012 that he would be the most successful member of exo in the future i would have laughed in your face Reply

keep it Reply

why would anyone want to listen to a kris solo album Reply

I got back from a trip to Western China a few weeks ago and in the cities we went to, ads ft. him and Luhan were everywhere (well Lu way more than him). I had no idea they were that big lol, but it's pretty cool. /csb Reply

"I want to be a pioneer for everything I do."



1) that's some "interesting" hair, wonder how he ~came up~ with that



2) how is putting your non-black ass on black music pioneering anything? Reply

