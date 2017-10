Is Kris Wu (吴亦凡) the bridge between the East and West we've been waiting for?

"I want to be a pioneer for everything I do. I wanted to tell the youth in China, be the one to share the music." https://t.co/NhFHVUXO8X — PAPER Magazine (@papermagazine) October 19, 2017

- Kris Wu (born Wu Yifan) is a Chinese-Canadian actor/singer/model/rapper- Raised in Vancouver, where he was a "teenage basketball prodigy"- Spent 2012-2014 as member of popular K-pop group EXO (subgroup EXO-M)- Having appeared in campaigns for such designer brands as Burberry and onscreen in such films as, his rabid fanbase has lead to the West dubbing him "the Chinese Bieber" - Contacted Travis Scott about collaborating in an effort to sonically bring together the West and the East (the single, "Deserve," is on iTunes now - Credits social media with the growing popularity of hip hop in China, as well as the reality show, for which he was a judge- Undecided as to whether he will release more singles or an EP prior to his album