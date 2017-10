All Olivia Pope does in this episode is yell at white men. Scandal is so therapeutic — Brit Bennett (@britrbennett) October 6, 2017

It was lovely to watch but its lips service girl...we know she bout to fuck a good thing up for white dick. Reply

But Kerry is so damn compelling I still route for ha...







And who the fuck called for an episode with this much Fitz...smfh



Edited at 2017-10-20 02:49 am (UTC) This heaux Olivia bout to do it again. They need to change the title from Scandal to Shame.But Kerry is so damn compelling I still route for ha...And who the fuck called for an episode with this much Fitz...smfh Reply

lmaoooo Reply

lmfao ass off @ "route" instead of "root".....I swear sometimes I must be typing with my nipples. Reply

my heart can't help but flutter about olitz idk why Reply

I skipped this episode because it looked like a whole lotta flop Fitz and I'm over Olivia being 12 Years a Sidepiece



Give me Mellie/Olivia or give me death Reply

Mte Reply

i can't believe they actually referenced 'olitz' by name, why shonda why Reply

