Sophia Bush Gets A Talent Holding & Development Deal With 20th Century Fox TV

It's what she deserves.

so happy for her, she was a big reason why i watched pd

what even happened on chicago pd? was she not getting equal pay? good for her for leaving if so

Yeah, I think it was pay.

i think she asked for equal pay, and they said no? someone (i'm pretty sure it was jason) also shut one of her ideas down in a really rude manner, even though they ended up using that idea. a guest star also sexually harassed her/said really inappropriate things to her.

wow that's fucked up and she honestly should have been getting paid more than everyone else she was the biggest star on that show. I'm glad she left

Don't know for sure, there might have been an bts incident with another actor with him yelling at her and its rumored that the overall vibe at Chicago pd felt like a guys club



The pay thing came from a tweet she posted abut equal pay, which she has done in the past but that particular tweet seemed to be referencing something specific, cant remember if she deleted it or not

Yay 😊

Yes!! Love her. I hope it's a streaming show or cable.

What actually happened with PD & her? I used to watch season 1-3 then quit, then recently started watching again



Its funny, I did a season 4 watch and before she and the whole Linstead union annoyed me, but upon watching this last season...she really was bad ass. It's a shame I couldnt appreciate her while she was still on the show. Good for her and good for her for continually talking about issues that matter- her birth control PSA was great!

i think she asked for equal pay, and they said no? someone (i'm pretty sure it was jason) also shut one of her ideas down in a really rude manner, even though they ended up using that idea. a guest star also sexually harassed her/said really inappropriate things to her.

eww fuck this show!

i'm glad she's had continued success. she's so likeable.



Edited at 2017-10-20 02:48 am (UTC)

That's awesome. She's the only reason I bothered with Chicago PD. I think she was probably the best actor on OTH (I guess that's not really saying much) but the second half of season 3 was so good.

i always thought bethany joy was the best actor on one tree hill tbh. brooke was my fave though

Omg yes her too! The only experience I had with Bethany Joy other than OTH was that one Charmed episode she did lol.

she was absolutely the best on one tree hill, the scene where she finds out lucas kissed peyton again at the wedding destroyed me even though real life probably factored into her acting in that scene as well :/

some of her emotional scenes were soo good, I'm glad she's continually gotten work

I'm still so in love with her voice.

The new Dick Wolf!

i'm v happy for her!

get it queen!

oh she was on chicago pd? i hate that line sfm from the first episode where she's trying to talk down some criminal and she's like "please do NOT do this to me, this is my FIRST DAY" like how unprofessional

I know you are a troll, but I feel like you are talking about Rookie Blue



Sophia's character wasn't a newbie when the show started



Edited at 2017-10-20 03:15 am (UTC)

oh nvm you're right. but mixing up rookie blue and chicago pd is trolling now? lol

queen <3

