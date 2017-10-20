Sophia Bush Gets A Talent Holding & Development Deal With 20th Century Fox TV
.@SophiaBush has inked an exclusive talent holding and development deal with @20centuryfoxTV https://t.co/BNW6tDarZ3— Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) October 19, 2017
Well hot damn! Keeping this a secret the past few months has been sooo haaard! SURPRISE Y'ALL! #DreamJob #PinchMe #Actor #Producer #Director https://t.co/40ygLHjOLM— Sophia Bush (@SophiaBush) October 19, 2017
- She'll star in a comedy or drama for the studio this pilot season
- Will also develop additional projects as an executive producer
- She believes that now, more than ever, female voices need to be heard
yas queen! so happy for her after the mess that went down on chicago P.D.
The pay thing came from a tweet she posted abut equal pay, which she has done in the past but that particular tweet seemed to be referencing something specific, cant remember if she deleted it or not
Its funny, I did a season 4 watch and before she and the whole Linstead union annoyed me, but upon watching this last season...she really was bad ass. It's a shame I couldnt appreciate her while she was still on the show. Good for her and good for her for continually talking about issues that matter- her birth control PSA was great!
Sophia's character wasn't a newbie when the show started
