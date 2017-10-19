Billboard Ranks Greatest of All Time Pop Song Artists
Greatest of ALL time pop songs & artists: Rihanna, Maroon 5, Justin Timberlake & more https://t.co/h4zsqQRoaZ pic.twitter.com/Gl6Si4RPxw— billboard (@billboard) October 19, 2017
Billboard decided to release a chart on the greatest pop songs artists for some reason.
1. Rihanna
6. Britney Spears
7. Taylor Swift
12. Lady Gaga
16. Madonna
Rankings are based on weekly performance on the Pop Songs chart.
This week's most popular pop songs, ranked by mainstream top 40 radio airplay detections as measured by Nielsen Music
And this chart has only been around for 25 years, so some older acts are at a disadvantage
