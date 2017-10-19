Billboard Ranks Greatest of All Time Pop Song Artists

maroon 5 at 3...? jt at 5???? sounds fake. Reply

Nah, that sound super accurate Reply

they make annoying music but they're one of the only artists from the early-2000s that has longevity and has almost always produced hits. they're the kind of band that you don't realize has like, a billion songs all over the top ten for the past TWENTY YEARS. Reply

lol, that's true. i don't get jt, though? Reply

yeah ia, they're the only band from my childhood that's consistently released hits over the years. And tbh, their earlier music was so good. Reply

the devil is dancing tonight! Reply

I agree with number 1 Reply

LA DIABLA higher than Madonna? bitch whet Reply

Edited at 2017-10-20 02:42 am (UTC) Katy Perry? Maroon 5? P!nk? Taylor? Some before Britney, Madonna, Beyonce, and Janet?

whats the actual context for this gif lol, what did sway say that got him so outraged Reply

nothing, he was just going through that "i'm the GREATEST ARTIST" phase



Also interesting how many songs for the people in the top 10 were written/produced by white men.

hmmmmmmm.....



hmmmmmmm..... Reply

I'M CACKLING Reply

in the case of madonna/janet, this chart was made in like 1992 so some of their earlier hits won't be included. Reply

bless our queen rih 🙏🏻 Reply

I do agree with #1 but it's best left at that! Reply

the post title is making my eye twitch Reply

lmao me too. Reply

Bless that article for including this 90s gem.



How are you surprised by this exactly? Reply

They're a Britney stan, delusion is their constant state of mind. Reply

that's the only thing this list got right tho Reply

below these ppl smh madonna at #16 ??? REALLY?

to be fair, madonna's earliest hits aren't included because this chart was created around the mid90s iirc. Reply

Isn't this list just based on their songs' performance on Pop radio? If that's the case, this seems about right. Reply

“Rankings are based on weekly performance on the Pop Songs chart.” Reply

Yeah, I just wasn't sure if that meant Pop radio or if sales/other stuff somehow counted too. I just googled and it looks like it's just radio.



This week's most popular pop songs, ranked by mainstream top 40 radio airplay detections as measured by Nielsen Music Reply

which is the pop radio chart, which I don't think some users realize



And this chart has only been around for 25 years, so some older acts are at a disadvantage Reply

this is just further confirmation that the GP's taste is trash. i mean Maroon 5 at no. 3? get ya lives...

Edited at 2017-10-20 02:57 am (UTC)



Edited at 2017-10-20 02:57 am (UTC) Reply

Everyone is so mad. It’s based on pop charts ppl!!! Reply

