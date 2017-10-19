Amber Tamblyn would like to be excluded from this narrative, defends husband David Cross

"he said he was sorry" lmfao. Reply

I picture their arms crossed saying it like Reply

He is such a child Reply

This is different from the clip I saw of him sitting at a table with his arms crossed. So he does this several times a time. what a fucking asshat Reply

"He said he was sorry"

WHERE? WHEN? Reply

#Rashomon Can't we both agree that we're a little bit wrong? Amber and David are living in a world where he apologized and the rest of us are living in reality. Reply

Hahahaha Reply

hahaha it hurts, though Reply

AJEMGBTBEHALE Reply

Lmfao Reply

hahahahahahaha, and to think some people thought she was oblivious as to what was going on and she was a good yt. Reply

When they first got together, David Cross went up in my book b/c I liked Amber and she seemed to have a good head. Now I don't like either of them.



Edited at 2017-10-20 02:00 am (UTC) Reply

I just remember his

"WE brOughT COKE into the the WHIte House" too edgy incident Reply

wtf? I think I missed that one Reply

That's what I always think of. Reply

Yeah, they've always been messy, lol. Amber was on a roll the past month with her exposes, so I think most people forgot Reply

there's "sorry u were offended!!" bad and then there's that nonapology alleged "apology"(?) BAD Reply

I’m pretty sure he wins the latest prize for most number of words for a non-apology. Reply

wait his excuse was he was method acting as a racist at a bar?



lmao good fucking lord



even if he doesn't remember he should have just said "I don't recall this, it seems I was drunk and that's not an excuse" and apologized instead of doing mental gymnastics for days over it Reply

what kind of michael richards excuse Reply

who among us hasn't been racist under the guise of method acting Reply

this is truly a glass houses situation! Reply

wait his excuse was he was method acting as a racist at a bar?





LOL yes, his excuse is that he didn't do it but if he did do it Charlyne is at fault for not understanding that a person she had literally met wasn't racist he was only playing a racist. Reply

it's not even the character he was playing in the movie, it's just a racist redneck character he like, made up? for fun? I can't wrap my head around this excuse Reply

it's truly the fault of us peasants for not being cultured or familiar with his commedia dell'arte, and honestly, aren't we the REAL racists for calling him racist in the first place? Reply

shut up joan of arcadia shut up joan of arcadia Reply

I love Kitty Reply

kitty yes Reply

Kitty is the 👑 Reply

she was the best Reply

Kitty reminds me so much of my mom, I love her Reply

YASSS Queen-ty! Reply

he released the least apologetic, most patronizing apology-adjacent statement i've ever read.

if you, a grown-ass woman and his wife, can't see that or are not concerned by that, then you are beyond help. Reply

The Rashomon reference is WILD!!! Reply

She’s blinded by his repertoire that GQ was kind enough to remind us about



Consider David Cross, star of Alvin and the Chipmunks, Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Squeakquel, and Alvin and the Chipmunks: Chipwrecked. Reply

this is... murderous Reply

Man, I was really looking forward to Arrested Development season 5... But after seeing this bullshit... It's like, was it really THAT hard to concoct an actual apology? Apparently, defensive-mode turns you into dogshit. Reply

Stop trusting white women, again and again they prove themselves not to be allies. Reply

62% of them voted for Trump. Never forget it. Reply

53% but yeah Reply

Parent

I haven’t. And I’ve lost friends because of calling their asses out too. Reply

Parent

Yep Reply

Yep. Honestly we need to praise black women b/c they came out to vote with 96%. Praise them for actually trying. Reply

Parent

Bloop Reply

mte Reply

Seriously Reply

mte Reply

mhmm Reply

hmmmm Reply

When I last checked his twitter it was all white ppl who "forgave" him like...bye Reply

Lol white ppl are so quick to forgive other white ppl for racism, as if it has anything to do with them. It makes zero sense. I saw that shit when that racist John Mayer interview was recently brought up again. smh Reply

People really tried to excuse or forgive that shit? Yikes. Reply

white people are truly a benevolent bunch Reply

White people r crazy Reply

i been knew white women can't be trusted. wake up y'all they ain't here for us Reply

Yep Reply

yep x2 Reply

As a white woman I can vouch for this. It’s fucking disgusting, the mental gymnastics I see. Reply

ya don't need to vouch for what's already known lol Reply

yup Reply

Yup 😪 Reply

I've only just started liking her because of Paint It Black (which wasn't great, but I respected the effort because that book is allllllllll over the place) and her fantastic takedown of that shitbag James Woods, but I've always thought Cross was a creeper & she's kinda ruining it with this. Ironically, she & Charlyne were both impossibly annoying on House. Reply

omg it just occurred to me that Amber was also on House. i don't remember--they didn't work together, right? their times didn't overlap? Reply

That GQ article is excellent. Should be tweeted at every non-apologizing celeb. Reply

