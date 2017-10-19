Amber Tamblyn would like to be excluded from this narrative, defends husband David Cross
He said he was sorry, publicly, several times. Please don’t @ me in conversations dragging my husband. Thanks.— Amber Tamblyn (@ambertamblyn) October 19, 2017
- Earlier comedian/actress/director Charlyne Yi revealed that 10 years ago when she first met David Cross he made fun of her clothing and then proceeded to mock her in a faux-Chinese accent
- After "seeking verification" Cross ultimately issued several long convoluted message on twitter where he first denied the accuracy of Yi's statement saying that they were probably both "mis-remembering" then issued a second statement saying if the incident occured it was because he was acting out as a racist redneck character
- People discussing Cross's lack of apology @'ed his wife Amber Tamblyn who seems to think Cross's statements were enough
- GQ actually wrote an entire piece breaking down why the apology was insufficient and insulting which Yi retweeted
even if he doesn't remember he should have just said "I don't recall this, it seems I was drunk and that's not an excuse" and apologized instead of doing mental gymnastics for days over it
LOL yes, his excuse is that he didn't do it but if he did do it Charlyne is at fault for not understanding that a person she had literally met wasn't racist he was only playing a racist.
if you, a grown-ass woman and his wife, can't see that or are not concerned by that, then you are beyond help.
