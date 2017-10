This season needs more Barbara, Selina and Tabitha. But I'm loving my girl Sofia playing Oswald. Especially, because it makes Oswald and Oswald/Ed stans so mad. Reply

Thread

Link

You're happy because LGBT fans are upset at what they see as queerbaiting? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Which LGBT fans? They're straight teenage girls who fetishize gay ships. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

You're really suggesting they're all straight? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The ones I have seen? Yes.



Edited at 2017-10-20 03:53 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

And the ones who identify themselves as gay are lying for what reason? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Who said they were lying? I said that the people I have seen complaining are straight girls. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Your response to my reference of LGBT people who are bothered was "Which LGBT fans? They're straight teenage girls who fetishize gay ships" as if there are none. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

If Ra's is actually dead or did something like bodyhop onto Barbara then I'm going to be pissed. What a waste of Siddig. Reply

Thread

Link

he's a regular this season so i'm pretty sure he'll be back. i'd be pissed off if that was actually the end of his ra's Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

my expectations for this season were kind of low but honestly, i'm loving it. also, professor pyg looks terrifying Reply

Thread

Link