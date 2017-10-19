Staaaaaaahp Reply

his stans are so fucking annoying creaming themselves over his "amazing acting" this season rme



Edited at 2017-10-20 02:00 am (UTC)

You don't have to be a stan to acknowledge the guy is a good actor. Reply

lol right Reply

ia Reply

He's just the least awful in that show, I don't get all the praise for him. Reply

for real Reply

He's a good actor but the Tater fans are the worst. Reply

omg and every fucking post



"idk why but i'm SOO attracted to Evan as "insert whatever", is that weird?? " Reply

that's embarrassing Reply

no thank you Reply

He will nail it I'm sure. Agreed with the person who says the stans are irritating but he actually is super talented and always impresses me which is more than can be said for 90% of hollywood. Reply

I haven’t watched a single episode this season. How is it? Reply

It was good until this week. Reply

This should be interesting.



I've recently learned there are Manson fangirls and I'm so disturbed. Reply

ew why? I know people say flagrant shit on the internet all the time for attention, but im having a hard time connecting the dots about what exactly there is about Charles Manson to stan. Reply

God only knows. Apparently all serial killers have fangirls. It's bizarre. Reply

a long time ago on ontd there was a manson stan with a tattoo and everything. i don't remember her username Reply

This is getting annoying now Reply

Will Taylor make a cameo as Zeena LaVey? Reply

I watch the show but would lose my mind lol Reply

He’s such a damn goober. Reply

fuck Ryan Murphy Reply

please don't mess this up like you did valerie solanis... these events are fucked up enough. Reply

I hope there aren't any Sharon Tate references. Honestly that family has suffered enough. I don't blame her sister for being bitter Reply

