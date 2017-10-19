Jensen Ackles gets a tattoo

sigh.

this is ugly.



those clouds...

Ikr. Like I'm on the fence about my tattoo so Im not one to jusdge but this is straight up corny af

I think it's really pretty and the clouds are nice. It has a ethereal kind of look.

ita

this

The meaning of it is cute but was not expecting it to be that big! Damn, they're going to have a hard time covering it up when Dean has a shirtless scene. LOL.

Do you think they'll cover it up? Seems like that'd be more trouble than it's worth (even though it is ugly as sin.) when Dean could just...have a tattoo.

they might write it in like oth did with chad michael murray's shitty tattoo i guess

They cover up The Rock's tattoos just fine, I don't think it is an issue.

Dean hasn't had a shirtless scene since season 10.

bruh

My sis knows him and says he's a nice guy but i always read conflicting shit here iirc

oh brother

he seems nice enough. i think he's probs problematic low-key, but keeps that shit on the lowdown, unlike jared.

yeah i really think that is it, any bs he is involved in he is really private about



And he seems to lack that pathetic, spiteful attitude his costars have Reply

ONTD makes every celeb look bad.

everyone who's met him says he's a real nice guy, but i do think he's a little on the conservative side so he might have said some problematic things to fans in conventions over the years. he's still miles ahead of his co-stars in opinions and behaviour.

A lot of posters here would like you to believe they are perfect, flaw-free humans who never do anything ontd hates everyone. Don't let them ruin things for you.A lot of posters here would like you to believe they are perfect, flaw-free humans who never do anything #problematic , but gorl plz.

he's a white dude so

the sentiment is sweet but that is one ugly ass tattop

That's ugly and humongous.

Clock that hair on his nip nop mommy says yum yum yum!!!!!

I HATE YOU

omg

LMFFFFFFFFAO

WOW, that is ugly and tacky as fuck.

his sevenhead co-star will probably get one that says 'customer service people are mean'

he's gonna tweet about how jensen's tattoo artist is "the worst human being we've ever encountered."

hahahah omg *ugly snort*

fug

dude... start small

ugly

I recently got a tattoo of my dog on The inside of my arm. She did an amazing job with the outline but apparently she has a reputation amongst other artists for "overworking the skin" so my color is faded and I have a bit of scarring. I spoke with another artist and they told me as long as I continue to put aquaphor on my arm that the texture will subside and they'll be able to fix the coloring. I'm exciting to get the color fixed. It was my first actual picture tattoo (I only have quotes) and it's important to me so I want it to be fixed quickly

Ugh that sucks but I'm glad you go good feedback from that other artist. And that there's a way to fix the color.

It's such a bummer when that happens. I got a large (bigger than fist-sized) color tattoo on my arm, when before all of my other tattoos are more easily hidden by clothing, or are text. I loved the tattoo at first, but realized after a while that my artist rushed it - and it shows. Color fell out, the lines are a little shaky, etc. From a distance it looks fine, but up-close it's really disappointing. I can't wait to get it fixed (by another artist).

WOW

THAT'S HIDEOUS AS FUCK

THE PLACEMENT

THE SIZE Reply

