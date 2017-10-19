Jensen Ackles gets a tattoo
For my daughter JJ. Aka J-Bird or simply “Birdie”. https://t.co/7jem0m0Swt— Jensen Ackles (@JensenAckles) October 19, 2017
He revealed his tattoo on Instagram today, which is in honor of eldest daughter JJ.
Hung out with a new friend today. Thanks for taking good care of me, brother. https://t.co/optxDggMHS— Jensen Ackles (@JensenAckles) October 19, 2017
this is ugly.
those clouds...
And he seems to lack that pathetic, spiteful attitude his costars have
A lot of posters here would like you to believe they are perfect, flaw-free humans who never do anything #problematic, but gorl plz.
THAT'S HIDEOUS AS FUCK
THE PLACEMENT
THE SIZE