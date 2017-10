HTGAWM's Jack Falahee has a warning about "Colliver" with the apperance of Connor's dads

Things look great for #HTGAWM's Colliver right now but according to @RestingPlatypus, you shouldn't get too excited: https://t.co/0aiD3RfTRg pic.twitter.com/0vdEmNz86y — E! Online TV Scoop (@eonlineTV) October 19, 2017

Discussion/Episode post: S04 E04 - "Was She Ever Good at Her Job?"

: "They sort of pitched me the idea that Connor has two dads and yeah, I thought it was rad," Jack says. "I don't know many shows on television that have queer parents or queer parents of a queer character, and I just think there's a lot to explore.": "It's also worth nothing too that Connor comes from the Midwest, so I think that's sort of an interesting dynamic—and to see how his relationship with his fathers may have been influenced by growing up in the Midwest," he adds. "Connor as a gay man himself, and his experience as a gay man and coming out, what does that look like with queer parents? It's something that's explored as well. I thought it was rad and was excited to tell this story."- "I think it's obvious that it was unexpected for Connor's dads to show up and that's going to cause somewhat of a rift in Connor's life. It's something he's going to have to navigate with Oliver and whether or not Oliver knows about Connor's dads becomes clear in the next episode—and if there's any fallout from that"more @ the source