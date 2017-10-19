film

lupita nyong'o wrote about her experiences with harvey weinstein in nyt op-ed



+ In one instance, Nyong’o says Weinstein offered to give her a massage, something that many women described in their private encounters with him.

+ Also shares another experience at a restaurant in Tribeca.
Before the starters arrived, he announced: “Let’s cut to the chase. I have a private room upstairs where we can have the rest of our meal.” I was stunned. I told him I preferred to eat in the restaurant. He told me not to be so naïve. If I wanted to be an actress, then I had to be willing to do this sort of thing. He said he had dated Famous Actress X and Y and look where that had gotten them.

+ She refused, so he led her out of the restaurant without having eaten anything.
[...] My heart was beating very fast. A cab was hailed for me. I said I would take the subway (I could not afford a cab at the time), but he handed me some money and told me not to be silly, take the cab. Before I got in, I needed to make sure that I had not awakened a beast that would go on to ruin my name and destroy my chances in the business even before I got there.
“I just want to know that we are good,” I said.
“I don’t know about your career, but you’ll be fine,” he said. It felt like both a threat and a reassurance at the same time; of what, I couldn’t be sure.


extended summary in this comment (thanks cherubrawk) / full op-ed at the source
