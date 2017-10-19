lupita nyong'o wrote about her experiences with harvey weinstein in nyt op-ed

smh just spent like 20min summarizing a post for this so im posting it here lmao



- Met in 2011 while she was still a student at Yale School of Drama

- A female producer cautiously advised her to keep Harvey in her corner, "He is a good man to know in the business, but just be careful around him. He can be a bully."

- Weinstein invited her to watch the screening of of a film with his family at his Westport, CT home.

- Was driven from New Haven to Westport where she met him for lunch. When she asked for a juice, Weinstein forced her to drink a vodka and diet soda, telling the waiter: "Get her what I tell you to get her. I’m the one paying the bill."

- Went back to his house to watch the film with his kids. 15 minutes into the movie, Harvey took her away from the movie to show her "something." That "something" ended up being his bedroom, where he announced he wanted to give her a massage. After realizing he wasn't joking, she panicked and thought quickly to offer him one instead, allowing her to be in control physically, to know where his hands were at all times.

- Weinstein wanted to take off his pants but she warned him it would make her extremely uncomfortable. He went ahead and began taking off his pants anyways and she quickly made her way out of the room.

- Lupita was unsure on how to process the massage incident. She reasoned that it had been inappropriate and uncalled-for, but not overtly sexual. She was "entering into a business where the intimate is often professional and so the lines are blurred." She didn’t know how to proceed without jeopardizing her future.

- After that incident, Weinstein invited her to a stage reading of his Broadway show, Finding Neverland. She claims Weinstein was charming and funny once more, leaving her confused about the discomfort she had previously experienced, "He was definitely a bully, but he could be really charming, which was disarming and confusing. I left feeling that perhaps he had learned my boundaries and was going to respect them."

- Feeling more confident about the new sense of boundaries thaey had established in their last meeting, Lupita accepted his invite to a NY screening of "W.E." months later.

- After the screening, they went to dinner at TriBeCa. Before appetizers arrived, he announced: "Let's cut to the chase. I have a private room upstairs where we can have the rest of our meal." After denying his offer, he told her not to be "so naive." He told her if she wanted to be an actress, she had to do that sort of thing. He said he had dated Famous Actress X and Y and look where that had gotten them.

- When she firmly denied, he said, "So we are done here. You can leave." She replied, "I just want to know that we are good." To which he replied, "I don’t know about your career, but you’ll be fine." Reply

Thread

Link

lol sorry and thanks! <3 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Speaking of Finding Neverland, I'm surprised we haven't heard from Radha Mitchell during all this. She had a good 15 minutes of hype back in 2003-2004 and then went MIA soon after. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

In his own home with his kids in the other room?! Jesus Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

wow, I can't believe she was tricked into watching Madonna's directorial debut Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

- When she firmly denied, he said, "So we are done here. You can leave." She replied, "I just want to know that we are good." To which he replied, "I don’t know about your career, but you’ll be fine."



sick Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Right? Holy shit, like the way he said this. He reminds me of this guy I knew who wouldn't take no for an answer. The way she wrote this, you can almost see the tiny wheels in his psychopathic brain moving, no emotion, like a routine. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ty for the breakdown. i became increasingly scared for her as I read on Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i wanna fucking kill him



this piece of shit involved his fucking kids too Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

“Went back to his house to watch the film with his kids.”



What must his children be going through with story after story after story after story detailing the absolutely vile assaults their own father did. How do you shoulder something like that? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

good god she must have been so terrified Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Thank you for this breakdown! And god fucking damnit, that must've been so terrifying for her, and he remains shit. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This was a horrific read. It just kept getting worse. I feel sick. Reply

Thread

Link

Not a single woman in his presence was safe. Reply

Thread

Link

This. He needs to be in prison, he's an absolute danger to the public. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

God.....this fucker really needs to die and he can take Trump with him. Reply

Thread

Link

this guy is pure evil Reply

Thread

Link

The soundproof room mention really shows how disgusting and calculating this pos is. Reply

Thread

Link

mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Also how he was pissed bc she ordered juice instead of an alcoholic drink. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The creepy insistence that she must drink it



Fuck I hate that I know the feeling, that “don’t take a drink from strangers or leave it among them.” It was something drilled to me by my mother since an early age. And the fact that my mother even had to tell me that as a way to protect her daughter. Even when young me used to scoff that “mom they’re my friends!”



I labeled her as a silly paranoid woman, god.



Edited at 2017-10-20 06:07 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

he also seems to have an obsession with women's weight, so maybe the vodka and diet soda was a carb thing, due to the sugar in juice



disgusting pos Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The fact his fucking kids were there, too. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Death would be too good for him but he needs to die. Reply

Thread

Link

HW is such disgusting predator, no woman was untouchable to him Reply

Thread

Link

This was awful and infuriating to read.

He told me not to be so naïve. If I wanted to be an actress, then I had to be willing to do this sort of thing.

Absolutely disgusting. Reply

Thread

Link

Holy shit, WHAT is with this guy's obsession with massages?? Lauren Holly apparently revealed yesterday he tried the massage act on her too. Every single woman he meets it seems to be "can I get a massage?" "you ready for the massage?" The fuck? Reply

Thread

Link

easiest way to get his hands on them in a semi-unsleazy way Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i guess because he thought it would be an easy way to gain power/control and potentially rape them. :/ Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

he has a bad back Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

bitch has a bad backbone Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

a very specific fetish...i shudder to think of him visiting parlours and pulling this shit. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Poor Lupita.



The whole thing is so horrific, also if you read the article he seemed to have changed completely as soon as she got her Oscar so I buy the whole certain actresses not knowing about him being a sexual predator. He really did seem to specifically go after young women at the start of their careers who were basically powerless.



Edited at 2017-10-20 01:29 am (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

Yes, this sadly makes sense :( Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Ia Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I mean....I guess....but he also went after actresses who had prominent families in the film industry Gwyneth Paltrow, Angelina Jolie, Asia Argento, Léa Seydoux....



I think he just went after everyone, tbh. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

He still went after all those women at the start of their careers, or in the case of Argento and Seydoux at the beginning of their careers in America.



You'd think having powerful friends/families would make him think twice but apparently not. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

they may have had prominent backgrounds but as actresses they were still trying to "breakthrough" and make it in the industry. there's a reason he knew to leave lupita alone after 12 years a slave. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

We can't draw too many conclusions because the man was such a prolific predator who was active for decades. I really think it was any woman he could get alone. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

This is legit sick-making, I can't even imagine what it was like for everyone who went through it, and, as Lupita detailed, had the additional worry afterwards of their careers being in jeopardy. And them worrying that they wouldn't be believed if they came forward.



That said, not every woman he tried it on was an up-and-comer or new to Hollywood, but he definitely seems to have targeted the women he thought of as being more vulnerable or not yet stars - I believe Kate Winslet and Jennifer Lawrence when they say he didn't try to sexually harass them, probably because they were already famous/had a solid fan base from non-Weinstein hit movies/franchise.



Also I'm nhf the public speculation on why X or Y actress hasn't spoken out. It's just not cool, some people might not have processed it yet, might feel they will get the blame, might just not feel safe. They're not obliged to speak. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I was about to submit too. Just typing the summary is triggering. He needs to rot in hell.



Read Lupita's OP-ED in full. Reply

Thread

Link

The part about, "I didn't know anyone would care" is so heartbreaking bc it's true. "The world" only cares when it's white women. Reply

Thread

Link

I'm white and no one gave a flying fuck that I was being sexually harassed at work, even when I complained about it, nothing was done. At one point I hid under a co-workers desk to avoid him. I imagine it goes double for WoC, but honestly, I think it's pretty clear that no one gives a fuck about women period. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

is she the first black woman to come forward? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lupita <3



Weinstein essentially using his family/children as some honeypot (as he loved to call it) to lure Lupita is just so disturbing but not surprising. It makes me feel physically ill tho. His victims are surely well into the thousands. Reply

Thread

Link

This makes me feel fucking ill.



I want him to fucking...I don't know. I can't think of anything awful enough. Jesus. Reply

Thread

Link