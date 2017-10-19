lupita nyong'o wrote about her experiences with harvey weinstein in nyt op-ed
Lupita Nyong’o writes in @nytopinion: What Harvey Weinstein did to me https://t.co/9m5tKiQTPm pic.twitter.com/1GF0nYxhcn— The New York Times (@nytimes) October 19, 2017
+ In one instance, Nyong’o says Weinstein offered to give her a massage, something that many women described in their private encounters with him.
+ Also shares another experience at a restaurant in Tribeca.
Before the starters arrived, he announced: “Let’s cut to the chase. I have a private room upstairs where we can have the rest of our meal.” I was stunned. I told him I preferred to eat in the restaurant. He told me not to be so naïve. If I wanted to be an actress, then I had to be willing to do this sort of thing. He said he had dated Famous Actress X and Y and look where that had gotten them.
+ She refused, so he led her out of the restaurant without having eaten anything.
[...] My heart was beating very fast. A cab was hailed for me. I said I would take the subway (I could not afford a cab at the time), but he handed me some money and told me not to be silly, take the cab. Before I got in, I needed to make sure that I had not awakened a beast that would go on to ruin my name and destroy my chances in the business even before I got there.
“I just want to know that we are good,” I said.
“I don’t know about your career, but you’ll be fine,” he said. It felt like both a threat and a reassurance at the same time; of what, I couldn’t be sure.
extended summary / full op-ed at the source
- Met in 2011 while she was still a student at Yale School of Drama
- A female producer cautiously advised her to keep Harvey in her corner, "He is a good man to know in the business, but just be careful around him. He can be a bully."
- Weinstein invited her to watch the screening of of a film with his family at his Westport, CT home.
- Was driven from New Haven to Westport where she met him for lunch. When she asked for a juice, Weinstein forced her to drink a vodka and diet soda, telling the waiter: "Get her what I tell you to get her. I’m the one paying the bill."
- Went back to his house to watch the film with his kids. 15 minutes into the movie, Harvey took her away from the movie to show her "something." That "something" ended up being his bedroom, where he announced he wanted to give her a massage. After realizing he wasn't joking, she panicked and thought quickly to offer him one instead, allowing her to be in control physically, to know where his hands were at all times.
- Weinstein wanted to take off his pants but she warned him it would make her extremely uncomfortable. He went ahead and began taking off his pants anyways and she quickly made her way out of the room.
- Lupita was unsure on how to process the massage incident. She reasoned that it had been inappropriate and uncalled-for, but not overtly sexual. She was "entering into a business where the intimate is often professional and so the lines are blurred." She didn’t know how to proceed without jeopardizing her future.
- After that incident, Weinstein invited her to a stage reading of his Broadway show, Finding Neverland. She claims Weinstein was charming and funny once more, leaving her confused about the discomfort she had previously experienced, "He was definitely a bully, but he could be really charming, which was disarming and confusing. I left feeling that perhaps he had learned my boundaries and was going to respect them."
- Feeling more confident about the new sense of boundaries thaey had established in their last meeting, Lupita accepted his invite to a NY screening of "W.E." months later.
- After the screening, they went to dinner at TriBeCa. Before appetizers arrived, he announced: "Let's cut to the chase. I have a private room upstairs where we can have the rest of our meal." After denying his offer, he told her not to be "so naive." He told her if she wanted to be an actress, she had to do that sort of thing. He said he had dated Famous Actress X and Y and look where that had gotten them.
- When she firmly denied, he said, "So we are done here. You can leave." She replied, "I just want to know that we are good." To which he replied, "I don’t know about your career, but you’ll be fine."
sick
this piece of shit involved his fucking kids too
What must his children be going through with story after story after story after story detailing the absolutely vile assaults their own father did. How do you shoulder something like that?
Fuck I hate that I know the feeling, that “don’t take a drink from strangers or leave it among them.” It was something drilled to me by my mother since an early age. And the fact that my mother even had to tell me that as a way to protect her daughter. Even when young me used to scoff that “mom they’re my friends!”
I labeled her as a silly paranoid woman, god.
disgusting pos
He told me not to be so naïve. If I wanted to be an actress, then I had to be willing to do this sort of thing.
Absolutely disgusting.
The whole thing is so horrific, also if you read the article he seemed to have changed completely as soon as she got her Oscar so I buy the whole certain actresses not knowing about him being a sexual predator. He really did seem to specifically go after young women at the start of their careers who were basically powerless.
I think he just went after everyone, tbh.
You'd think having powerful friends/families would make him think twice but apparently not.
That said, not every woman he tried it on was an up-and-comer or new to Hollywood, but he definitely seems to have targeted the women he thought of as being more vulnerable or not yet stars - I believe Kate Winslet and Jennifer Lawrence when they say he didn't try to sexually harass them, probably because they were already famous/had a solid fan base from non-Weinstein hit movies/franchise.
Also I'm nhf the public speculation on why X or Y actress hasn't spoken out. It's just not cool, some people might not have processed it yet, might feel they will get the blame, might just not feel safe. They're not obliged to speak.
Read Lupita's OP-ED in full.
Weinstein essentially using his family/children as some honeypot (as he loved to call it) to lure Lupita is just so disturbing but not surprising. It makes me feel physically ill tho. His victims are surely well into the thousands.
I want him to fucking...I don't know. I can't think of anything awful enough. Jesus.
He should have, like, all of them. A nice combo of barfing up worms and necrotizing fasciitis would suit him just fine, I'm sure.