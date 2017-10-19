lol

Billboard Is Changing How It Counts Streams


- Following news that a YouTube video put up by Post Malone that may have helped his song reach the No. 1 spot on the Hot 100, Billboard has announced they are changing how streaming affects charts
- Before: All on-demand streams (Spotify, Tidal, Apple Music, Youtube etc.) were counted the same, and "programmed" streams" (Pandora,etc.) where the song was chosen by the service itself counted less
- Now: They are now counting on-demand streaming services on paid platforms (Apple Music, Tidal, etc.) more than streaming services from an ad-free tier(Youtube, Spotify free, etc.)
- This also comes after news that Rodney "Darkchild" Jerkins(writer for Beyonce, Justin Bieber, Sam Smith, etc.) exposed that while his song for Bieber, "As Long as You Love Me", has 38 million Pandora plays, he only earned $278, and 34 million YouTube streams only earned him $218.
