Billboard Is Changing How It Counts Streams

I pay for Spotify, but as I start cutting down more on my budget these days I'ma need Japanese labels to get with the fucking program for me to keep it. Reply

they're getting there at least! idk what kind of licensing deals avex has been striking that makes ayu's entire discography streamable yet nothing from namie. i thought it might've been a sub-label thing but despite koda kumi and iconiq (RIP) being on rhythm zone, we're only getting kuu's stuff... 🤡 Reply

well Namie is under Dimension Point and she's gained more and more control of EVERYTHING and I can see her being more old school about distribution tbh. Although after she retires next year I hope she stops giving a fuck lol.



Yeah things are slowly getting on there, but my thing is I have most of my faves and the big names already on SD cards I listen to on my laptop. Guess what I really want is more obscure indie type artists and some old idols (I have a shitton of old idol music too but not on my SD cards.) I need Spotify to be convenient is the thing, haha.



Edited at 2017-10-20 03:24 am (UTC)

I was so fucking mad Buck-Tick suddenly appeared then disappeared again on spotify. Reply

I just use free spotify and whine about the repetitive commercials but it's not annoying enough to make me pay for it tbh Reply

same Reply

Use the web player on chrome with the adblock extension. No more ads. Reply

exposed that while his song for Bieber, "As Long as You Love Me", has 38 million Pandora plays, he only earned $278, and 34 million YouTube streams only earned him $218.



Yikesssssss Coatl queen had a point, huh. Yikesssssss Coatl queen had a point, huh. #spotify4eva tho Reply

Yes but Taylor's argument was always slightly disingenuous. She is on a label that her daddy basically bought out for her.



This puts her in a far more advantageous position when it comes to negotiating a cut for streaming than most artists in the industry. The real issue most artist are facing with streaming(receiving a very small portion of the profits) more than likely wasn't affecting her that bad....she really just wanted even more money.



This is also the wild west. Streaming only just became king and so artists needing to fight for more streaming profits on their contracts with labels hasn't really been a thing till now. Most artist make most of their money off touring. Reply

lmfao I completely agree. Even if she did care, she obvs did it self-servingly. Reply

her dad has a small stake in her record label, it's not like he owns it. Reply

Her dad owns three percent of the record label to which she was the first person signed. Obviously she would benefit from better deals for artists, but these arguments remind me of when Jennifer Lawrence was talking about equal pay for women and people were criticizing her because she's still super rich. It helps her but it also helps those less successful to have this talked about publicly. Reply

He has a three percent stake lmaooo Reply

I finally decided to pay for Spotify and my life has been changed for the better. Reply

Yeah... once I did that I feel like I can't go back. Reply

Same here Reply

spotify/hulu $5 student bundle 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼 Reply

same it all started with their 9.99 for three months...its honestly heaven. Reply

yasssss me too Reply

i truly can't believe i ever lived without it Reply

THIS SFM!!! Reply

kkkeeping them honest! Reply

Posting a picture of this rapist in some weird attempt to drag Taylor. Low even for you sis. Reply

I wanna know how those two ended up in the same room. Reply

...stop, please.



god he looks like fungus Reply

I’m loving this rendering of Taylor, negl. Reply

i'm on a family spotify plan with my sister and her boyfriend, but they haven't charged me for it ever...so i'm just gonna ride the wave... Reply

Rodney Jerkins' discography is iconic: The Boy is Mine, Say My Name, Angel of Mine, If You Had My Love, Telephone, He Wasn't Man Enough, Feedback, It's Not Right But it's Okay, etc



And yet he's only paid $218 for 34 million streams on YouTube for his Bieber track?! What do the others get? Reply

his magnum opus



Gaga has so many good unreleased tracks. Reply

She really burned so bright for such a small period of time.



She was just giving us bop after bop after bop....we really didn't deserve ha...so we lost ha. Reply

lol why are we not calling him darkchild? Reply

he said even if he owned 100% of the song he would've still made less than $2000 Reply

his true magnum opus



his actual magnum opus



I dont pay, I use spotify free. But I dont really understand what is the problem here. do people think we will listen to the song less on youtube? I'm not following, I'm clearly too stupid for charts. Reply

I think the thing is that, when you play a song for free, either on Spotify free or YouTube, the artist and everyone involved in the song gets paid way less than when you buy the song or play it on a paid streaming service. Now all the annoying Twitter stans will have to actually pay for music or a streaming service so their faves get a #1 Reply

I always lowkey felt Taylor had a point about streaming services.



Like yes its the record labels giving artists, writers and producers an abysmal cut of the profits but the streaming services are also profiting greatly off the artists in this scenario. And with the power streaming now holds you would think they would be in a position to push the labels to give a more significant share of what they make to the artists....but they don't and wont.



And us as the users of these platforms just wanna hear music for as cheap as possible. We claim we want better treatment and pay for the artists, writers and producers but not if it affects our pockets. Reply

ia Reply

i know very little about the industry but dont artists make very little on producing music regardless? like 95% of their $$ comes from touring/promo? Reply

I know songwriters split 9.1 cents per track sale, but I think it varies for producers and artists based on the deals they have with labels. Either way, streaming is obviously killing people's income if they aren't A-list in their field. Artists are now signing 360 deals too which limits how much they make from touring and merchandise. Reply

Yup, and endorsements.



Streaming is just kinda just the perfect poison for an artist. The revenue of a single artist for streaming is pretty low. Even when the streaming services are making BANK off ads for a track getting streamed millions of times.



Now if you're a label with a TON of artists, you're making a profit off of all of them. So while a single artist gets max(if they composed 100% of the track) in the low thousands of a single track getting played millions of times that's 1) a small cut of what the label is getting and 2) they're only one of many artists the label is getting paid for through streaming.



It all just works against the artist perfectly while streaming platforms and labels are making a killing. Reply

just adding onto your last point– i'm inclined to believe that it all ties into being brought up in a culture that undervalues the humanities tbh... i mean, not just in academia, but look @ all creatives who are continuously getting shafted Reply

She had a great point. It is just that we loathe her and wrapped it all up into being about how selfish she is. The industry screws over the talent and that may not hurt Taylor that much because she is rich, but it definitely hurts others. Reply

I have Apple Music on a student plan. I wasn’t planning to keep it as long but iCloud music library is so convenient 🙃 Reply

The music industry has zero incentive to do so. Billboard and RIAA are dependent on the perception of success and regularly move the needle. https://t.co/HEsZe4p01E — I'm Gary (@noyokono) October 18, 2017 This thread came up on my timeline the other day and I thought it was interesting Reply

this is interesting. I think in the UK they count streams in a diferent way, I wonder about that, how it would compare. Reply

the UK count streams similarly but they increase the ration after 10 weeks. it's just a self-serving method so they can have more songs reach the top 10, which looks better for the industry. Reply

This is totally true, it's the same reason tour bundles count as sales. It legit makes no sense to count it the same way but it gives the illusion of higher numbers so they allow it. Reply

IA, but buying a physical CD is not longer the ONLY way to "get" an artists music.



The rise of streaming is having a direct effect on the physical purchasing of music. So it needs to be counted somehow. Reply

I pay for Spotify.



Rant!

I have to listen to be 40-something year old manager bitch & whine about how his Pandora & Slacker sucks.

His playlist consists of 70+ songs on repeat and its painful when its his turn to play music. Reply

I feel like they change up their system every fucking week. Reply

Also I use free Spotify to mostly listen to older stuff - I still buy music from artists I really love on iTunes. Reply

Because every couple of months a label finds a way to game their pathetic "system" like Republic just did for Post Manure's song. Reply

$278 for 34 million streams?? Wow, that doesn’t seem like anything for 34 million streams



I have Apple Music as well as Tidal. I personally prefer the way Tidal’s interface is.

I hate when on Apple Music, if a song is in a playlist and you wanna go to the album, it doesn’t let you. It’ll go back to the playlist. At least with Tidal, they give you an option to go to the album or artist.



Edited at 2017-10-20 01:56 am (UTC)

do people stream a specific artist when they listen to music? I stream primarily at work and I solely pick playlists of a certain ~mood and just let it play. I've found amazing artists that way and its variety. I also use googleplay rather than spotify because less ads and better playlists (at least becuse i was a bitch for songza and googleplay bought it) Reply

I do both. I do a lot of playlists but sometimes I want to check out a certain artist or album. I agree about playlists being great ways to discover new music! Reply

