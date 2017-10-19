The Problem With Fans Shipping "It" Stars Finn Wolfhard and Jack Grazer
A certain subsection of the 'It' fandom are shipping actors Finn Wolfhard and Jack Grazer together (not just their characters).
A video on YouTube titled "Finn Wolfhard & Jack Grazer | Love | Fack" has gained 460,000 views (Fack is the ship name of Finn and Jack, their names joined together). There's another video with the title "jack grazer lowkey likes boys" which has garnered over 290,000 views in the past month.
As a result Jack Grazer responded to one of the videos with "idk if this is serious but just to let people know, if u are actually taking reddie seriously then uumm idk what to tell u because it's obviously a joke and people need to stop saying that i'm gay and have a crush on finn. it's getting sort of annoying." ("Reddie" referring to their characters Richie and Eddie).
I hope the people behind all those vids are young themselves. But I’ve also come across enough kid fic that crosses a line, and written by adults, with the reasoning of “its just fiction!”