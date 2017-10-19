The Problem With Fans Shipping "It" Stars Finn Wolfhard and Jack Grazer

Real Person Shipping is obnoxious enough when it's with grown adults. Doing that with kids.... yikes. Reply

Thread

Link

shipping real life celebrities together is weird but shipping together LITERAL, ACUAL CHILDREN is a whole different type of disgusting. Reply

Thread

Link

mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I want to believe its only kids their own age. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

young kids shipping celebs their own age is odd, but ultimately harmless in the grand scheme of things, but fandom culture creating a bunch of tweens that already fetishise gay people is still... pretty weird imo.



Edited at 2017-10-19 10:40 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

MOSTLY it is. Just a bunch of 12 year olds on tumblr. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Why can’t people enjoy something for what it is? This fandom shit is always so creepy yet second hand embarrassing at the same time Reply

Thread

Link

Ewww @ anyone shipping people irl, especially children. :/ Reply

Thread

Link

WTF is wrong with people?? Reply

Thread

Link

Shipping is weird in itself but doing so with real people is so fucked up. The people that do it are relentlessly batshit crazy Reply

Thread

Link

and kids no less Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

people are so proud to be nutty creeps without any awareness of acceptable behaviour like...how and why?



Edited at 2017-10-19 10:24 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

I feel so bad for Finn between the crazy stans in both the Stranger Things and It fandoms Reply

Thread

Link

Leave those children alone! Reply

Thread

Link

i've seen people calling this out on my tumblr dash but i blessedly have never actually witnessed any of this shit. i wish people understood boundaries and wouldn't include children in their fandom bullshit. leave these kids the fuck alone. Reply

Thread

Link

whaaat??? they're fucking babies Reply

Thread

Link

adult fans need to keep the fuck away from shipping children Reply

Thread

Link

lmao shippers. go get laid you freaks. Reply

Thread

Link

Good lord these are KIDS. And not even the characters but using the actors?



I hope the people behind all those vids are young themselves. But I’ve also come across enough kid fic that crosses a line, and written by adults, with the reasoning of “its just fiction!” Reply

Thread

Link

A number of the shippers are teens fwiw. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link