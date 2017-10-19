Kat von D Partners With Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day for Eyeliner Collaboration
.@billiejoe + @thekatvond Reveal Eyeliner Partnership: https://t.co/SDaeHQWJfl— Loudwire (@Loudwire) October 19, 2017
-The line will apparently be called "Basket Case" after Green Day's 1994 hit.
-No date or current pricing information about the eyeliner, but Kat has been posting stuff on instagram (including a behind the scenes look at promo pics) that seems to indicate that the partnership is definitely happening.
-Green Day will also be releasing a Greatest Hits album in November, so maybe we can expect more information around then?
thekatvond A little behind-the-scenes from yesterday's shoot w @billiejoearmstrong. Super excited about our upcoming eyeliner collab for @katvondbeauty. 🖤 #basketcase #comingsoon
billiejoearmstrong Me, Kat, eyeliner, handcuffs = justice!!
