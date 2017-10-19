Kat von D Partners With Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day for Eyeliner Collaboration

these people are both too old for their aesthetics. Reply

lmao Reply

Billie Joe is forever. Reply

Johnny Rotten and Iggy Pop disagree Reply

Truly, hdu? Billie Joe is ICONIC Reply

lol Billie Joe is never going to give up his aesthetic, sorry. Reply

i'm okay if this turns into a "hot men in eyeliner" post. for science.



(not billie joe tho. please, lmao) Reply

i kinda want this? even tho it sounds a little...uhms...pathetic ?? but yeah i want this. Reply

ngl this is the first time I've ever been interested in a kat von d product Reply

Kat von D barely looks human in that photo Reply

She stopped looking human like a decade ago Reply

Yeah I was wondering what happened to her face Reply

brb checking my calender to make sure it isn't 2004 Reply

kat von d is trash Reply

Kat Von D? Noted anti-semite? A hard pass from me Reply

her tattoo eyeliner is trash . so overhyped, the shit dried up on me within a month Reply

i usually use stila but i tried the tattoo liner one day and you're right, it's trash. i was so surprised because people love it Reply

yeah IA. Its good at first but it dries out so quickly Reply

I agree that it’s trash (I prefer the Physician’s Formula dupe tbh) but it should be said that these kind of eyeliner pens need to be stored upside down or you’re gonna have a bad time Reply

Do you store it upside down? I had issues with it at first but I love it now Reply

stila used to be my favorite but dollywink is supreme Reply

I kind of get this but also I don’t because, like, no one has ever been amazed by Billie Joe’s skill at lazily smudging too much eyeliner on Reply

I wonder if anyone will try to team up with Gerard Way. THIS is how the 2005 emo scene is making a comeback lol. Reply

Did she used to have two Monroe piercings? Is that what those dents are? Reply

I don't think you can get the Billie Joe look with liquid eyeliner so I wonder if she's gonna (re?)release eyeliner pencils. That would be great but I don't think I'd give up on my Marc Jacobs highliner. Reply

here for it



what i really need is for green day to make an american idiot version of an anti-trump album. i love how much billie hates him. Reply

