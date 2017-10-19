Who are you "you people"ing, there's only so much trash I can watch okay Reply

WATCH MORE! You don't need a fucking life! You don't need friends or family! They are a waste of money and time.

op, i am living for this trash. i loved when krystal pushed fallon into that open grave.



Edited at 2017-10-19 09:45 pm (UTC)

LMAOOO saving this gif for future usage edit: AKA the tarantino post, rofl



Edited at 2017-10-19 10:08 pm (UTC)

This would be a good switch for the Time for the urn gif

this show knows exactly what it wants to be, bless <3

The only good part of this tragic show.

Watched it three times.

This show is everything to me. I am waiting for Liz to tell us the dress code for next week's episode.

It has Grant Show on it, from the original Melrose Place. I might check it out

Grant show is still sexy and not like stupid fucking Jake at all.

i liked jake! he was one of the only decent people on that show.

Dynasty is seauuuuuux 1980's.

which is why the original is iconic

I had a coworker who was so mean to me everyday and finally I hid an egg in his office behind his monitors so he wouldn't see it and the smell progressively got work each day till he found it.

That is damn delicious.

Omg that's fucking amazing lmao

I usually don't watch primetime soaps but I'm loving this campy mess!

I usually give up on them, but this is amazing.

i'd watch this for nat kelley alone tbh. i <3 her, her ig is amazing.

This show is fun. Grant Snow and the driver are sexy.

RIGHT?! I would totes blow him in the backseat during a funeral. I don't know how no one saw that.

It's trash and I love it. I can't wait until Alexis gets there so it's even more of a mess!

You committed a sex crime. You are just as bad, or worse, than than your roommate. Reply

I am the worst Victorious fan.



I haven't seen either Liz or Avan's new show. Reply

