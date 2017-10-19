Tarantino knew Harvey was awful, is "ashamed" he didn't do more
New: Tarantino and I had a long talk about Harvey. "I knew enough to do more than I did" and feels ashamed, he said. https://t.co/Yxd5U7atCD— jodikantor (@jodikantor) October 19, 2017
Yep. Although I think outing him as an abuser (of power) and assaulter would have been harder than some people make it out to be, he could have stopped working with Weinstein, and he didn't. Same goes for a ton of other people.
"Do more" Because you're a decent person that wants the world less ugly, not because of your nineteen daughters, seven wives and three mothers.
And like, we are talking about celebrities and Hollywood. Imagine how many stories the political elite, corporations and billionaires are suppressing with their power.
he was just reaping the benefits that came with having a powerful pal. he would never make a statement if social media wasn't as prominent as it is now
I see similar excuses in academia from people who are fucking tenured and full faculty... Like- you can't get better than that and yet they won't make anything close to a stand. And it fucking kills when I know people who have way more to lose and no security have stood up for themselves/others and gotten fucked over.
I just mean like, I can kind of appreciate when someone says "we all knew" and it's clear they had no power to do anything. It's not great but at least they are calling out the culture and fighting against the narrative that Hollywood is obviously gonna push like "we dealt with Harvey, now it's over."
Tarentino has no excuse, he's just a piece of shit.