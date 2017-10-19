Tarantino knew Harvey was awful, is "ashamed" he didn't do more

I think I'd almost prefer that they keep pretending they didn't know... Reply

I dunno. I think this is as close as we're going to get to actual honesty from the male side of Hollywood. Reply

No way. I prefer and want more of this than people straight up acting like they didn't know anything to save face. If they're are silent about Harvey then they'll be silent about other abusers too. And I actually like that Quentin said "Everyone who was close to Harvey had heard of at least one of those incidents” chronicled in the first few articles, he said. “It was impossible they didn’t.” It's a pretty bold statement of BS to other male actors/directors who say they had no idea. Reply

id rather they admit they knew because it helps women more in the long run for powerful men to start admitting they knew we have always been abused, but I don't respect THEM any more or less than I would have if they said nothing at all. Reply

No way. I prefer transparency. Besides saying they ~didnt know doesn't convince us otherwise.



Edited at 2017-10-19 10:44 pm (UTC)

I don't. Reply

I prefer honesty because it gives me just the slightest hope that things might get better, even just a little bit. QT and others are shitholes for choosing to ignore the truth, but openly admitting it is at least a step forward. Reply

I certainly believe he knew but I doubt he actually feels any shame. Reply

Thread

At least he is not pretending to not know. Even then he is complete trash. Reply

"Shame" doesn't enact justice. You can say 'we must do better' but lbr ya'll won't. Reply

“Anything I say now will sound like a crappy excuse.”



Yep. Although I think outing him as an abuser (of power) and assaulter would have been harder than some people make it out to be, he could have stopped working with Weinstein, and he didn't. Same goes for a ton of other people.



Edited at 2017-10-19 09:43 pm (UTC)

That's the kind of unbelievable thing here too, like QT really was Harvey's golden boy and he only ever made movies with him (excluding True Romance and Natural Born Killers)



Edited at 2017-10-19 09:46 pm (UTC)

NOT YOUR FUCKING SISTER Reply

You shouldn't need any kind of relationship with a person to care if they're being assaulted and or assaulted, for fuck fuckerson's sake.



"Do more" Because you're a decent person that wants the world less ugly, not because of your nineteen daughters, seven wives and three mothers. Reply

i h8 to defend tarantino in any capacity but i read it as a "we're all brothers and sisters" thing. not literal sisters. Reply

same Reply

same Reply

But we are not in any way. There is sisterhood only. Men do not help us. There is no solidarity. Theyre not our brothers even in the most vague sense Reply

we know how he meant it. but im still not his fucking sister in ANYTHING. he doesn't get to force his bullshit fake ally-ness on me. Reply

I can't say I'm surprised because Harvey has been his main producer literally his whole career and QT was in a serious relationship with Mira. Sucks, but at this point I'm just relieved to not see people make up excuses about not knowing if they really did. Reply

Is this the engagement to the pregnant foot suckee half his age? Reply

pleased to announce I have no idea Reply

Dead @ "foot suckee." Reply

Yes, the one who was wasting youth waiting on him to marry her Reply

shame is worthless Reply

I read that article about a reporter whose boyfriend was physically attacked in front of plenty of witnesses and photographers but nothing came of it because they were paid off by Harvey. So many years of all kinds of physical, sexual, mental and emotional abuse towards everyone he came across and yet sooooooo many people were complicit in covering it up. Like, how did he get THAT much power in the world? I get that he's rich but it's mind boggling Reply

Oh and the same article dug up old quotes from Ben Affleck about how he found Harvey's style of rage "charming". Fuck that dude Reply

Cause everyone in Hollywood wants to make it big, and for years he seemed to have the magic touch (...no pun intended, ew). They wanted that Oscar, they wanted to direct their own films, etc etc, and for a while Harvey seemed to have that power. They were willing to sell their soul for it. Reply

I mean look at the Kardashians. Kris Fucking Jenner calls People and makes Kanye look like a crazy motherfucker with no soul every time he pisses the Kardashians off. Now someone like Harvey would literally destroy you. Reply

Look how Nicki Minaj defending her paedophile brother is not being covered. How every major outlet publishes their article from the Kardashian angle.



And like, we are talking about celebrities and Hollywood. Imagine how many stories the political elite, corporations and billionaires are suppressing with their power. Reply

somebody in another post said something about being sick and tired of men and their performative empathy and it really is truly the best description of this kind of lame response from this cowardly ballsack. Reply

at least this toe sucking shit stain isn't lying... Reply

lol mte Reply

wtf, he is one of the people with enough power to potentially make a difference too. On some level I get why actors and washed up nobodies felt it was pointless to say much but Tarentino is huge Reply

^



he was just reaping the benefits that came with having a powerful pal. he would never make a statement if social media wasn't as prominent as it is now Reply

People at Tarantino's level can get them films produced elsewhere, I'm sure.



I see similar excuses in academia from people who are fucking tenured and full faculty... Like- you can't get better than that and yet they won't make anything close to a stand. And it fucking kills when I know people who have way more to lose and no security have stood up for themselves/others and gotten fucked over. Reply

as if he cared enough to do something Reply

