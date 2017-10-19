Tarantino knew Harvey was awful, is "ashamed" he didn't do more



  • Mira Sorvino told him about Harvey's behavior towards her, also heard from another actress, and knew about Rose's settlement
  • Says everyone close to Harvey knew about "at least one" of the incidents that have come out
  • Tells other men who know more to "Vow to do better by our sisters"

    Source

    The whole thing is pretty rage inducing, so here are some cute kittens ONTD.
    • Tagged: ,