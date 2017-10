I'm loving the production on the songs but the lyrics are too sappy love for my lonely sad ass to relate. Reply

we've always got the good sis kelly's angry singleton albums. Reply

So true. I think I liked the last couple because the had a good mixture of angry/sad and happy. Reply

https://youtu.be/b1wlmTNERqE



The studio version is on YouTube Spotify iTunes etc!!!



It's so good!!!



I love my queen The studio version is on YouTube Spotify iTunes etc!!!It's so good!!!I love my queen Reply

I’ve teared up a few times listening to “Move You” Reply

I'm a Kelly stan and i literally cannot get through LSS or MY, the lyrics are so cringey. I was praying she'd go more R&B but idk what is going on with this album :/ Reply

I was soo stoked to hear she was going soul but tbh this isn't really what I wanted. I can't really explain it. I wish there was a little more dirt in the sound. A little more "Tell Mama" or smth. She's got the voice and personality for it. Reply

this song should have been the lead single, both LSS and MY sound like something from kids bop Reply

this song is a big and all encompassing! I'm feeling it Reply

