HSM Star Bart Johnson Pays Touching Tribute to 'Son' Zac Efron on 30th birthday
Coach Bolton took to Instagram to wish his on-screen son Troy a heartfelt happy birthday on the IRL Disney Prince's 30th special day.
Bart Johnson writes: "🎂 HAPPY BIRTHDAY SON!! 🎉 From your father, coach & biggest fan. Can NOT Believe you’re 30 years old bro!! Where has the time gone?? 30!!!!??? I think that’s how old I was when we shot HSM1 and to think that now we are just about the same age!! (I’m pretty sure that’s how that works. Right?).
Crazy man!! Time flies!! So proud and happy to see you go on to do so many great films and leaving me in the dust to live in my glory days of keeping the HSM fans / Wildcats fed with occasional love notes and throwbacks in the form of memes and my struggling identity crisis when I forget and wake up thinking I’m still coaching the East High Wildcats and Darbus is still the biggest conflict in my life. I hate her, btw. I try and just laugh through my tears... but it’s hard when she has literally ruined everything in my life.
Johnson continues: This pic is a throwback to #HSM2 premier when I didn’t wear this shirt but man I wish I would have. Now here we are all these years later... just a couple of regular ole leading men, just about the same age that the entire world refers to as the two biggest heart throbs on earth. Crazy. It’s a burden to carry... but I’m glad it’s you I get to take this journey with. People don’t understand our struggle. I call it the “Bolton Curse” and you have to just accept the lifetime of love and admiration that’s constantly thrown at you. I know it gets old. Trust me. Hang in there man!! Zac I’m super proud of you and wishing you all the best on this special day. Can’t wait to see “The Greatest Showman”!! Love ya buddy!! ( Thanks for the shirt @rowlandbb )
🏀🐾 #zacefron #troybolton #coachbolton #boltoncurse #hsm
Zefron's HSM co-stars Corbin Bleu and Lucas Grabeel also shared special messages for their team captain.
corbinbleuHappy birthday homie! @zacefron
mrgrabeelHappy belated BDay Brother. #love.
Sources: @E! @BartJohnson@CorbinBleu. @LucasGrabeel.
H(belated)BD Zac & TPOSE! God bless us twice on the same day. Hope you spent it in your birthday suit.
ONTD: How old are you?
I always thought Mr. Bolton was hot.
im 29
holy fuck.
I do like them old.
I have problems :P
anyway hbd king!!! dad bolton's captions were really funny to go through