Nicki Minaj will be the star witness in her brother's case


Nicki Minaj will reportedly be the star witness in her brother's child rape trial.

In opening statements it was revealed that her brother's defense lawyer is arguing that the case is an extortion attempt on the part of the mother of the 11 year old girl who Jelani allegedly raped.

Jelani's DNA matched the semen found in the girl's clothing which was discovered during a house check when the girl's eight year old brother called child services after, as he told child services, Jelani beat him for walking in on him raping the boy's sister.

His lawyer claimed that the girl's mother told Nicki she could make it go away for $25 million.

Nicki Minaj previously paid for her brother's wedding to the mother of the victim.

