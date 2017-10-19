Nicki Minaj will be the star witness in her brother's case
Minaj will be the crux of the defense https://t.co/HYo3y1cOid— Page Six (@PageSix) October 19, 2017
Nicki Minaj will reportedly be the star witness in her brother's child rape trial.
In opening statements it was revealed that her brother's defense lawyer is arguing that the case is an extortion attempt on the part of the mother of the 11 year old girl who Jelani allegedly raped.
Jelani's DNA matched the semen found in the girl's clothing which was discovered during a house check when the girl's eight year old brother called child services after, as he told child services, Jelani beat him for walking in on him raping the boy's sister.
His lawyer claimed that the girl's mother told Nicki she could make it go away for $25 million.
Nicki Minaj previously paid for her brother's wedding to the mother of the victim.
SOURCE
Wait he raped his step daughter?
i also wonder if Roxane Gay will comment after that embarrassing NYT puff piece
i'm wondering if it's just them trying to shift some blame around. i find it believable as a general concept that someone might extort a wealthy person over this, especially given that justice is so rarely served in these cases, but since it's nicki minaj testifying that nicki minaj was extorted, it could just as easily be her lying to take some heat off her brother. if it is fake, i hope she goes down, too.
EXACTLY. Like if I were her and my brother was being charged with raping his step daughter, and his legal team was claiming I was going to be the star witness for the defense... I'd be shouting from the rooftops that that was a goddamn lie.
Her silence is speaking volumes right now.
"I’ll know feminism has succeeded when women can achieve greatness without wading through a lifetime of bullshit first."
the rage i feel rn
eta: and apparently now she's blocking ppl on twitter when they point out that it's off to praise nicki as a feminist icon when she's a rape apologist for her brother.
Edited at 2017-10-19 10:10 pm (UTC)
Edited at 2017-10-19 10:50 pm (UTC)
HIS SEMEN WAS FOUND IN HER UNDERWEAR.
Ding. Conversation over.
the lengths some people will go to
the mother is not the victim
the daughter is the victim
fucking disgusting. i hope nicki rots in hell.
if nicki is lying to protect her brother, fuck nicki, and if the mother really did extort them, i can't say i blame her. these cases rarely end in justice for the victim, let alone when the defendant has the finances to drag things out if necessary.