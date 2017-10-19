Nicki Minaj will be the star witness in her brother's case

Nicki Minaj previously paid for her brother's wedding to the mother of the victim.



this is a horrifying detail i did not know about

Same :C

Same here. JFC....

mte

I feel like this detail was left out of most media accounts specifically to protect the identity of the child victim. It should have been left out of this one, too. This child has suffered enough.

Jfc

So someone essentially outed a rape victim, a child rape victim?!

I think the original story was that it was a girl at the daycare he owned and that he lured her in by talking about being Nicki Minaj's brother.

That's what I realized. :(

I read somewhere that 11% of rapes are by the father or step-father. It's sick.

holy shit. I had no clue this was his stepdaughter. I can't believe her brother walked in on this. How traumatizing for these children. This makes me sick to my stomach.

She's so gross for this.

feminist queen

she's garbage and even if the legal team is just claiming all of this, i would be bending over backwards to say it isn't true if i was her.



i also wonder if Roxane Gay will comment after that embarrassing NYT puff piece Reply

fuck roxane for that tbh

lemme go read it. I'm nervous now.

I'm still trying to get over that. Even if this whole brother thing didn't exist, that article would've been embarrassingly fawning -- like, you can't think of one flaw/issue of conflict to include in there??? -- but with this story out there plus the fact that she just released a book detailing how her own life was basically destroyed by a gang rape...it's astonishing.

I wrote about sexual violence, open secrets and how men need to solve the problem of rape culture they created. https://t.co/z21e6uZz6I — roxane gay (@rgay) October 19, 2017

literally her most recent tweet:

that NYT piece made me lose respect for roxane gay



i'm wondering if it's just them trying to shift some blame around. i find it believable as a general concept that someone might extort a wealthy person over this, especially given that justice is so rarely served in these cases, but since it's nicki minaj testifying that nicki minaj was extorted, it could just as easily be her lying to take some heat off her brother. if it is fake, i hope she goes down, too. Reply

she's garbage and even if the legal team is just claiming all of this, i would be bending over backwards to say it isn't true if i was her.



EXACTLY. Like if I were her and my brother was being charged with raping his step daughter, and his legal team was claiming I was going to be the star witness for the defense... I'd be shouting from the rooftops that that was a goddamn lie.



Her silence is speaking volumes right now. Reply

I gotta read that piece smh

"I'll know feminism has succeeded when women can achieve greatness without wading through a lifetime of bullshit first."



the rage i feel rn she also posted outtakes http://roxanegay.tumblr.com/post/166512848435/interview-outtakes "I'll know feminism has succeeded when women can achieve greatness without wading through a lifetime of bullshit first."the rage i feel rn

roxane gay is embarrassing in general, i doubt it



eta: and apparently now she's blocking ppl on twitter when they point out that it's off to praise nicki as a feminist icon when she's a rape apologist for her brother.



Edited at 2017-10-19 10:10 pm (UTC) Reply

she blocked me on twitter for what i said to her about this. blocking me wont make go it away girl

Edited at 2017-10-19 10:50 pm (UTC)



Edited at 2017-10-19 10:50 pm (UTC) Reply

fucking trash

I feel like I'm in an alternate universe because this isn't blowing up everywhere.

Every time a headline about it comes out Nicki starts paying her twitter followers tuition or giving out laptops. Her team is working overtime to sweep this under the rug tbh.

There was an article here detailing how her team meticulously squashes any stories about it and roll out the good publicity (for example, giving women tuition money) when any stories about it break.

The barbz work in mysterious ways

so fucking disgusting

Let this leave no doubt, no doubt at all, of how fucking terrible Nicki Minaj is.

He has to have something big on her and using it against her. I just can't believe she's this dumb...well yeah I can actually

The mother trying to extort money is a total red herring, or should be.



HIS SEMEN WAS FOUND IN HER UNDERWEAR.



Ding. Conversation over. Reply

apparently the fluids transferred~~ during laundry or in the laundry basket is what they're claiming

I hate everything.

Oh yeah, totes normal.

Wow

i know a situation where the man accused of rape countered it with a rape charge as well, claiming he was raped because his hands were busy holding his expensive camera and he was ''defenseless''

the lengths some people will go to



the lengths some people will go to Reply

she's so vile

also why the fuck should i care what slimy ass shit her mom did IF HIS DNA MATCHES

His lawyer's trying to argue that the mother planted the semen and is framing him.

idgaf if the mother tried to extort her



the mother is not the victim



the daughter is the victim



fucking disgusting. i hope nicki rots in hell. Reply

Even if she did ask for the money, you'd think trying to get money to get her kids as far away from that monster as possible would be a pretty reasonable reaction for a mother.

mte



if nicki is lying to protect her brother, fuck nicki, and if the mother really did extort them, i can't say i blame her. these cases rarely end in justice for the victim, let alone when the defendant has the finances to drag things out if necessary. Reply

